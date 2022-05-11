Play Castle Rock's downtown scavenger hunt to win prizes

Participants on their scavenger hunt journey. Castle Rock Historical Society and Museum

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) In celebration of Historic Preservation Month, Castle Rock plans to award prizes to residents who explore the community's history. Participants of the free Scavenge the Rock scavenger hunt will learn about Castle Rock's history.

Pick up a clue sheet anytime before June 3 at the Castle Rock Museum, 420 Elbert St.

Claudine Phibbs, the administrative assistant for the Castle Rock Museum, said participants can complete the walkable tour in two to three hours.

Participants need to scan a QR code from the designated plaques at the various historical locations to complete the task. Several downtown businesses will participate and provide scavenger hunters with stickers to include on the clue sheet and earn points. Phibbs recommends checking business hours before heading out.

The scavenger hunt runs on a point-based system, Phibbs explained, and that after a few of the stops, hunters can reach 130 points where they will be eligible for prize drawings. They can then return the completed or nearly completed clue sheet to the museum for a chance to win gift cards to local businesses, Castle Rock summer concert series tickets and more.

The prize drawing is set for 1 p.m. June 4 at The Castle Rock Museum, and while contestants don't have to be present to win, attendance is encouraged and will qualify them for an additional drawing.

"We are excited to get people excited about the history of where they live," Phibbs said. Last year, the museum handed out over 250 scavenger hunt booklets to all ages, from children to adults interested in the historical tour.

The scavenger hunt takes participants past sites such as Scileppi's, an Italian food restaurant at the Old Stone Church that dates to 1888.

Scileppi's at the Old Stone Church. Castle Rock Historical Society and Museum