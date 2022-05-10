Lone Tree enters space race with astronaut training facility

A rendering of the STAR HARBOR campus in Lone Tree. Business Wire

(Lone Tree, Colo.) A 53-acre campus and training center for commercial astronaut training, space workforce development and technology programs will open by 2026 in Lone Tree.

The woman-led team for the facility known as STAR HARBOR includes astrophysicists, astronauts and business executives who seek to change the commercial space industry.

"There is an unprecedented renaissance occurring within the space industry today and our leading edge capabilities and people-centered approach will accelerate this transformation in ways that are not only critically needed in the industry but will foster a new vision for how space can be leveraged to improve life on Earth," said Maraia Tanner, founder and CEO of STAR HARBOR.

"We have the opportunity to foster a new generation of explorers, innovators, entrepreneurs, educators and technologies to leave a powerful, positive legacy for generations to come," she said.

The idea behind STAR HARBOR is to work as a publicly accessible spaceflight training facility and research and development campus. Construction will begin in 2023, with the campus expected to open in 2026. The Academy will feature microgravity flights, a neutral buoyancy facility, a high-gravity centrifuge, land-based and underwater habitats, hypobaric and hyperbaric chambers, simulation labs and human performance centers. Additional campus features include a space-themed hotel, office space, a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility space, a non-profit Public Inspiration center, event venues, an e-sports arena and more.

The first space research facility open to the public

According to STAR HARBOR, there are six government-sponsored space research and development facilities worldwide, but none are open to the public, making this facility the first. By being publicly open, the hope is that it will help to expand the development of new products and technologies.

"Our goal is simple— to make space accessible to all," Tanner said. "That's why the STAR HARBOR campus will be open to the public, including international visitors. The campus is being designed to enable opportunities to be created for those that may not otherwise have had them and to instigate collaborations between those that otherwise may not have come together."

Tanner said the campus would provide opportunities for students, trainees, researchers, government officials, members of the military and various businesses. As development progresses, the STAR HARBOR website will post job opportunities.

STAR HARBOR to create hundreds of jobs

"We're looking forward to becoming a valued part of the local community and intend to contribute significantly," Tanner said. She stated that STAR HARBOR would work as a leading hub for developing the local and space workforce, and she expects to have a minimum of 2 million visitors annually. STAR HARBOR will create more than 700 jobs for the local community.

"In support of this we will be offering courses, technical training, certifications, apprenticeships, internships, and other workforce development opportunities to meet industry needs and to facilitate increased employment rates," she said.

"Our new neighbor, STAR HARBOR, is poised to play a leading role in building the next generation of spaceflight and commercial space technologies right here in our future city center," Lone Tree Mayor Jackie Millet said.

Tanner said choosing Lone Tree for their inaugural site was easy.

"The mayor and the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners have been incredibly supportive of STAR HARBOR from the beginning and Colorado has the largest per-capita space economy in the United States, making it an ideal place to develop aerospace partnerships and research potential," she said.