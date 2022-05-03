Miss Colorado pageant makes Parker permanent home

Maura Spence Carroll crowned as Miss Colorado at the 2021 competition. Miss Colorado Scholarship Organization

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) The Miss Colorado Scholarship Organization will make Downtown Parker the permanent home of the annual competition starting this Memorial Day Weekend.

The Miss Colorado and Miss Colorado's Outstanding Teen competitions will happen at Parker's PACE Center on future Memorial Day Weekends through 2027.

"Parker and the PACE Center are a perfect fit for our competitions," said Mark Hinson, Co-executive Director of the MCSO.

As part of the commitment, the MCSO joined the Parker Chamber of Commerce as a member, and the Chamber will serve as the host sponsor for both pageants.

Economic benefits

"This will be a terrific economic development driver for the Town of Parker," President and CEO of the Parker Chamber of Commerce. T.J. Sullivan said.

"Families from all over the state will travel to Parker for meetings and competitions, supporting our restaurants, hotels, catering companies, award shops, and countless other local service providers— and it will be a terrific way to bring some attention to the Parker community for others considering statewide events," he said.

Five-year commitment

The new five-year commitment between the PACE Center, Chamber, and MCSO represents the first time the competition selected a permanent home. Sullivan said Parker is now designated as the official home of the Miss Colorado pageant.

Maura Spence Carroll, the current Miss Colorado, is an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. Carroll said she looks forward to the new Miss Colorado being an active participant in the Parker Days Festival and other chamber events.

"You're going to be seeing a lot more crowns around Parker for the next decade," she said.