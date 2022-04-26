Construction work begins to improve Havana-Meridian intersection

The Havana-Meridian intersection Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Meridian, Colo.) A new project to improve the Havana Street and Meridian Boulevard intersection will improve traffic flow and ease the daily commute for Douglas County residents.

The street that feeds into the intersection, which is the main entrance to the business park, sees 18,000 vehicles per day according to a 2017 report by the Douglas County Department of Public Works. It’s expected to carry 21,500 vehicles by 2025.

The project will reconfigure the intersection to add more turn lanes. The work also includes replacing deteriorating pavement, said Ben Pierce, public works and Engineering Capital Improvements Project Manager. The county replaces pavement that deteriorates on heavily traveled routes.

"That's when they decided to replace it. This project is done through our capital improvements group, and it took more of an understanding of traffic patterns to improve the flow into the business park," he said.

Paying project costs

The Board of County Commissioners approved a $6.1 million construction contract on April 12 with Castle Rock Construction to complete the work. The Southeast Public Improvement Metropolitan District will contribute $2.65 million to the project, and the Meridian Metropolitan District will provide $450,000. The county will pay the rest.

"We have a contractor selected and they will start on May 2," Pierce said.

Prep work for the project has already started, and the project should be finished by mid-December. For updates, visit the project website or the traffic alerts page for information on Douglas County construction and maintenance projects.