6 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a Douglas County school board meeting to an '80s concert.

Here are six events happening between April 25 and May 1 to consider adding to your calendar:

Douglas County School District Board of Education meeting

5 p.m. April 26 at the DCSD Admin Building in the board room on the third floor at 620 Wilcox St. in Castle Rock or view remotely online here.

The meeting will cover superintendent reports, policy revisions, and more. To view the full agenda, click here.

Bingo and spaghetti fundraiser

5:30-8 p.m. April 26 at Spur of the Moment Bar and Grill at 8885 Spruce Mountain Rd. in Larkspur

Everyone age 18 or older is welcome to play bingo for prizes to support the Larkspur Elementary PTO. Each bingo card consists of three boards, and you can purchase one card for $4 or three cards for $10. Kids can enjoy movies and popcorn while adults play bingo. Find information and tickets here.

Wild in our town

6-7:30 p.m. April 27 at the Philip S. Miller Library on 100 S Wilcox St. in Castle Rock

This free event offers the opportunity to learn about local wildlife from representatives of the Town of Castle Rock, Douglas County Open Space and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Get more information on the event here.

Comedy Night

7-8 p.m. April 29 at the Southridge Recreation Center at 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd. in Highlands Ranch

Enjoy a little comedic relief at this age 21 and up show. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Parker Airfield Outdoor Market

9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 30 at 115 Corsair Circle in Parker

Enjoy over 50 vendors of crafters, artists, food trucks, and more to help prepare gift ideas for Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduations, or any occasion. The event is free. For more information, click here.

'80s concert

7:30 p.m. April 30 at the Southridge Recreation Center at 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd. in Highlands Ranch

Favorite '80s attire and hairstyles are welcome at the What a Feeling! A Totally Retro '80s Concert performed by Voices West. Ticket prices: Children 12 and under free, students and seniors $18 and adults $20s. You can purchase tickets here.