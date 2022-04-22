7 Colorado nonprofits to consider supporting for Earth Day

Natasha Lovato

A view of wildflowers from an open space in Douglas County.Douglas Land Conservancy

NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado is known for its diverse ecosystems, from the plains to the foothills, and several nonprofits work to preserve the state's beauty.

Here are seven nonprofits to consider supporting on Earth Day or any day.

Douglas Land Conservancy

Douglas Land Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust dedicated to protecting and conserving the natural character, habitats, ecosystems, and open space of Douglas County and other areas along the Front Range. Thus far, the conservancy has preserved over 26,757 acres of critical wildlife habitat, wetlands, agricultural lands, recreational open space, and trails from being developed in Douglas, Jefferson and Elbert Counties.

Colorado Youth Corps Association

The Colorado Youth Corps Association aspires to change lives and landscapes by creating opportunities for youth, young adults and veterans to serve their community on public lands. The corps work to enhance and maintain Colorado's natural beauty and conserve energy and water resources. Their projects consist of trail construction, trail maintenance, fence construction, fence removal, fire fuels mitigation, wildland fire suppression, invasive species treatment, energy conservation, water conservation, historic preservation and more.

Colorado Youth Corps building a trail.Colorado Youth Corps Association

High Line Canal Conservancy

The High Line Canal Conservancy seeks to preserve, protect and enhance the 71-mile trail that twists through the most populated area of Colorado while crossing multiple communities. Over 350,000 residents reside within one mile of the canal, and recent data indicates that more than 500,000 people use it for recreation. Recently, the conservancy partnered with Denver Water to pursue a comprehensive planning project that will examine the long-term purpose of the canal and its natural and recreational resources.

Map of the High Line Canal.High Line Canal Conservancy

Earth Force

Earth Force works to engage young people to encourage them to improve the environment and their communities now and in the future. To engage children in courses like Environmental Action Civics, Earth Force and its partners prepare educators through a professional development program to help students master concepts by applying what they learn in the classroom to the problems they find in their communities.

Kids conduct fieldwork.Earth Force

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado seek to engage a volunteer workforce for recreation and habitat improvement projects with land agencies, nonprofits, and community groups. Projects range in type and difficulty level, and volunteers can also help with project photography, camp cooking, tool transport, and more. Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado work on habitat restoration, invasive species management, tree planting, urban gardening, flood and fire restoration and mitigation, park improvements, historic restoration and more.

Volunteers work to build a trail.Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado

Colorado Wildlife Federation

The Colorado Wildlife Federation includes anglers, wildlife viewers, hunters, photographers, and outdoor recreationists who want to protect Colorado's wildlife and habitats on public lands by preserving their winter ranges, migration corridors, reproduction areas, summer ranges and waterways. The federation website says Colorado's population likely will reach 8.1 million by 2050 and that development on public lands, if not carefully planned by considering wildlife, threatens iconic native species.

Pronghorns herding together.Colorado Wildlife Federation

Western Resource Advocates

Western Resource Advocates promote protecting Colorado's air, land, and water. The group protects rivers and works to create a sustainable water future for communities, wildlife, and agriculture. The Western Resource Advocates also promote renewable energy use to reduce the carbon emissions caused by fossil fuels.

Pixabay

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo.

Douglas County, CO
