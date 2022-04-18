7 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Dancers pose in their brightly colored skirts. Fiesta Colorado Dance Company

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a town council meeting to a pet comedy show.

Here are seven events happening between April 18 and April 24 to consider adding to your calendar:

Parker town council meeting

7 p.m. April 18 in the Council Chambers on the first floor of Parker Town Hall at 20120 Mainstreet or virtually here.

The council meets on the first and third Monday of each month unless announced otherwise. For more information on the meetings and how to provide public comment, click here.

Volunteer fair

4-7 p.m. April 19 at the Southridge Recreation Center located at 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd. in Highlands Ranch.

The volunteer fair features nonprofits from around the state so that residents can check out volunteer options. The nonprofits cover causes within the arts, environment, social justice and more. For more information on this free event, click here.

Coffee with a cop

8-10 a.m. April 20 at the Eastridge Recreation Center at 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

Coffee with a cop gives residents and business owners a chance to connect with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office while enjoying complimentary refreshments. For more information, click here.

Winter Cultural Series: Fiesta Colorado Dance Company

6:30-8 p.m. April 21 at the Cherry Hills Community Church located at 3900 Grace Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

The Fiesta Colorado Dance Company will bring an appreciation for Hispanic arts to Highlands Ranch. Tickets are $9 and can be purchased online here.

Earth Day walk and talk

5:30-7 p.m. April 22 at Bluffs Regional Park located at Bluffs Regional Park trailhead in Lone Tree.

Consider joining in on a guided Earth Day hike to discuss eco-friendly living while enjoying a moderate three-mile loop within the Bluffs Regional Park. Tickets are $22. For more information on the event, click here.

Rob Wivchar concert

6-9 p.m. April 22 at Honnibrook Craft Meadery at 2276 Manatt Ct. Unit B9 in Castle Rock.

Rob Wivchar is a solo acoustic entertainer using his guitar, harmonica and voice in his performances along the Front Range. Learn more about Wivchar and Honnibrook Craft Meadery here.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

2 p.m. April 24 at The PACE Center on 20000 Pikes Peak Ave. in Parker.

This family-friendly show brings physical comedy, juggling and rescue animals to the stage in Parker this weekend. Ticket prices range from $34-$49. For more information and tickets, click here.