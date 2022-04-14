New statewide program provides mental health assistance for DougCo youth

The I Matter Initiative offers six free therapy sessions to Colorado youth. studioroman

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

Before the pandemic, Douglas County residents struggled with mental health issues.

Between 2014 and 2019, 328 people of all ages died by suicide in Douglas County. And about 15% of Douglas County students seriously considered suicide in 2019, according to a 2019 Healthy Kids Colorado survey.

During the pandemic, those stresses only worsened.

But the I Matter Bill, otherwise known as Colorado House Bill 21-1258 and signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in June, is designed to provide access to mental health and substance use disorder services for youth, including addressing needs that may have surfaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is open to youth 18 or younger or 21 years of age or younger if receiving special education services. The program was initially funded until the end of June 2022 but has been extended until 2024.

Programs like the Douglas County Mental Health Initiative and groups like the Tri-County Health Department seek to address unmet mental health needs by providing services like crisis intervention.

“Mental health problems are the single largest cause of disabilities globally. They are so common that 20% of people in the U.S. will experience a mental health issue this year, with symptoms ranging from mildly disruptive to severe depending on the condition,” according to the Tri-County Health website.

Government-backed programs like I Matter help make mental health services more accessible.

The I Matter program provides up to six free behavioral health sessions through participating providers for Colorado youth.

Maureen Maycheco, communications director for the Colorado Department of Human Services, explained that since I Matter went into effect on October 27, 2021, the program has offered more than 6,350 scheduled sessions.

If you or someone you know needs support, please contact Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-TALK (8255), text "TALK" to 38255, or go to www.coloradocrisisservices.org to access a live chat available in 17 languages. Help is available 24/7.