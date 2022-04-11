5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sj785_0f5u0kP700
Highlands Ranch Farmers Market attendees shop for produce.Highlands Ranch Community Association

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from an Easter egg hunt to a farmer’s market.

Here are five events happening April 11 through 17 to consider adding to your calendar:

Planning commission meeting

7 p.m. April 14 online or at the Parker Town Hall located at 20120 Main St. in Parker.

The Planning Commission meets the second and fourth Thursday each month. The meetings are open to the public. To join virtually click here.

Spyro Gyra

7:30 p.m. April 15 at The PACE Center located on 20000 Pikes Peak Ave. in Parker.

American jazz-fusion band Spyro Gyra performs. Ticket prices range from $49-$64. Click here for more information.

Easter egg hunt

10 a.m. April 16 at Northridge Park located at 8800 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch.

The Highlands Ranch Community Association hosts its annual free Easter egg. Bring your own basket for goodies and enjoy a guest appearance from The Easter Bunny. For more information, click here.

Noxious Weed and Wildfire Prevention Workshop

8 a.m. to noon April 16 online and in person in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room at 100 Third Street in Castle Rock.

This free event covers fire safety, and how to keep your landscape free from noxious weeds. Click here for more information.

Highlands Ranch Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through October at Town Center South, 9288 Dorchester Street in Highlands Ranch.

As the weather heats up, Farmer’s Market season starts, with a plethora of sauces, pastas, flowers, breads, produce and more. Click here for more information.

