DougCo law enforcement braves icy water to help Special Olympics

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department takes the Polar Plunge into the Aurora Reservoir on Sunday, April 3.Melissa Polk

(Aurora, Colo.) Although the sun shone and temperatures hovered in the mid-60s, running into the Aurora Reservoir for this year's Polar Plunge still took Brian McKnight's breath away.

"It was an amazing day with incredible people and for five seconds of pure overwhelming cold, it's worth it for the cause," McKnight said.

Enduring the chilling jump was worth it to help the sheriff's office raise $3,123 for Special Olympics Colorado.

The cause means so much to Knight and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office members who not only participated, but helped organize last Sunday's Polar Plunge.

The cause

Special Olympics Colorado serves 15,527 athletes and offers Olympic-style individual and team sports that provide meaningful training and competition opportunities for those with intellectual disabilities.

Over the past two decades, the Special Olympics has helped people with intellectual disabilities around the world by collaborating with athletes, health care providers, community organizations, universities and governments.

The plunge

The Aurora Reservoir beach was filled with plunge participants ready to submerge themselves in the cold water. Some submerged themselves completely under the water while others kept their heads above. McKnight shared that this year was better weather-wise than most with highs in the mid sixties.

"The weather was so nice out but the water was so cold that it took my breath away," he said. "Years in the past we had to cut ice to get into the water so this was definitely not a bad year."

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department tries to brave the cold water.Melissa Polk

The participants

Numerous law enforcement agencies joined in on the Polar Plunge to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympic athletes alongside the Douglas County Sheriff's Department including agencies from Arapahoe County, Lone Tree, Castle Rock, Aurora and Englewood.

Upcoming events

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department looks forward to being a part of the Special Olympics Colorado Summer Games in Grand Junction from June 17-19 and The USA Games in Orlando from June 5-12.

McKnight shared that they helped raise over $1.3 million last year, and their goal for 2022 is to beat that number.

Additional events will run year-round and a full calendar is available on the Special Olympics Colorado website here.

