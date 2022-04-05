5 events happening this week in Douglas County

Bend and Brew at Prost Brewing Co. Highlands Ranch Yoga 38

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver April 4, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a Public Safety Commission meeting to a country music show.

Here are five events happening between April 4 and April 10 to consider adding to your calendar:

Castle Rock Chess Club meeting

6 p.m.- 7:45 p.m. April 4 and every Monday at the Castle Rock Library located at 100 S. Wilcox St. in Castle Rock

All ages and abilities are welcome to drop in with the Castle Rock Chess Club for a friendly chess game.

Public Safety Commission meeting

3 p.m.- 4 p.m April 7 at the Municipal Courtroom at 100 Perry St. in Castle Rock

The Public Safety Commission meeting will discuss recommendations concerning service levels, public safety issues, budgets, planning and funding for the Fire and Rescue and Police departments.

Sawyer Brown Concert

8 p.m. April 8 at The PACE Center at 2000 Pikes Peak Ave. in Parker

Sawyer Brown brings more than 50 country singles to The PACE Center. Ticket prices range from $74-$89. For tickets and more information on the band, click here.

Find Ancestral Homelands

10 a.m. to noon April 9 online

All are welcome to join The Castle Rock Colorado Genealogical Society for a free class that will help you discover your ancestral background. For more information and other events by The Castle Rock Colorado Genealogical Society, click here.

Bend and Brew Yoga

9:45 a.m.- 10:45 a.m. April 10 at Prost Brewing Co. and Biergarten at 53 Centennial Blvd. in Highlands Ranch

The Bend and Brew class includes a one-hour yoga session plus a Prost beer. Bring a mat and water. Tickets are $18. To register, click here.