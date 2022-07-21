How to Protect Yourself From a Narcissist

Natalie Maximets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXikI_0gnK1ELY00
Arcadiancounseling

Narcissists are known for their charm and infectious enthusiasm, showing this side only to distant admirers. But living or working closely with a narcissist can be harmful to mental health and, at times, outright dangerous.

If you want to survive the encounter with a narcissist, you will have to follow specific rules. So, here’s how to protect yourself from a narcissist if they are your ex or a relative.

1. DETERMINE THE TYPE OF NARCISSIST YOU’RE DEALING WITH

The inner core of all narcissists consists of deep insecurity, hypersensitivity, and self-loathing behavior. But they also fall into several types with individual character traits. Spotting them is the first line of defense against a narcissist.

The most common types are grandiose, covert, and malignant narcissism. A grandiose narcissist is constantly seeking attention and is annoyingly arrogant. Covert narcissists are mostly passive-aggressive and look like they’re always depressed. Finally, the malignant type is inclined to criminal behavior – they steal, cheat, and lie. When a narcissist goes to jail, they will still blame others for their misdeed.

Knowing which type of narcissist is in front of you can help you develop a protective strategy.

2. BE AWARE OF THE TACTICS THEY USE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2473cZ_0gnK1ELY00
Arcadiancounseling

Narcissists have plenty of psychological tactics to manipulate other people. For example, they use a “sympathy” tactic to make others admire them. But they also have sophisticated ways of bullying and abusing their victims, aka their scapegoats.

Their favorite methods are gaslighting and telling lies, often pathologically. Your best weapon against gaslighting is holding on to your truth and trusting your gut. And note that it is useless to confront them. They will probably make you responsible for their lies, saying, “it’s your fault because you’re not supportive,” etc.

3. DISTANCE YOURSELF FROM A NARCISSIST

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2Ejg_0gnK1ELY00
Arcadiancounseling

If you are in a relationship with a narcissist or recently broke up, find a way to block any communication with them. You need to get rid of a narcissist as soon as possible, mainly if they’re already abusing you. They won’t change and start treating you right. Once you’ve become their victim, they won’t let go.

If you’re married to a narcissist and are afraid to leave because of possible revenge, try to trick them. For example, to get rid of a narcissistic husband, you must become less attractive to him regarding personal gain (finances, good looks, etc.).

Make them turn on their comparison thinking, e.g., he deserves someone prettier and more successful than you. And don’t let him discover you’re doing this on purpose because it’s your best chance to escape narcissistic retaliation.

4. RECORD EVERYTHING

If you’re planning to divorce a narcissistic husband or wife, keep in mind that they will try to make you pay for leaving them. One of the favorite revenge tactics in a narcissist’s arsenal is taking away the most valuable thing from their “enemy.” How far will a narcissist go for revenge? It depends on how creative they are.

If you have kids, one of the possible malignant narcissistic revenge tactics will be winning the custody battle and getting you to pay child support. So what to do if a narcissist threatens you and says that they’ll take away the kids? First, don’t take it lightly and find a lawyer. Second, record every conversation, email, and text message to prove in court.

5. DON’T ENGAGE EMOTIONALLY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wWNm_0gnK1ELY00
Arcadiancounseling

It’s easier to protect yourself from narcissistic rage if you’re out of their reach. You just block a narcissist on social media and change your phone number. But unfortunately, it’s not always possible for everyone, such as ex-spouses who are stuck in co-parenting.

If you’re in a similar situation, hold on to your inner serenity. Stay calm and don’t take it personally. Imagine that you’re separated by a mental wall from a narcissist and only use dry facts when talking to them.

6. SET PERSONAL LIMITS

Setting limits is especially crucial when caring for someone with a narcissistic personality disorder. It may be a parent, mother or father-in-law. An aging parent with narcissistic traits will devalue all your efforts and demand more attention and time. Calmly state what you can do for them and what is out of your responsibility.

To avoid burnout, restrict the time spent with this person and engage more often in various social activities. Regular talks with a mental health professional are also beneficial when defending yourself against the aging narcissist. It will help to sort out all thoughts and stay sane.

Dealing with a narcissist is always complicated. So, you need to avoid their rage and protect yourself from possible retaliation. Hopefully, following the rules above will help you stay safe.

Article originally published in Arcadiancounseling

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissist# protect yourself

Comments / 27

Published by

Certified Transformational Life Coach and Content Writer with experience in self-development, family building, and psychological well-being.

292 followers

More from Natalie Maximets

Top Ten Reasons Marriages Fail

When couples declare their love and make life-long vows on their wedding day, the last thing anyone thinks about is divorce. Most husbands and wives dream about living together forever, facing life’s problems head-on as a team. You might want children and imagine what your life would be like with the pitter-patter of little feet running around the family home.

Read full story

How to Cope with Postpartum Depression: 11 Tips for New Moms

Giving birth to a baby is a life-changing experience that can be filled with a rollercoaster of different emotions. One minute you feel extreme sadness and crying spells. And the next minute, you might be glowing with joy, cuddling the baby resting in your arms.

Read full story

7 Ways to Motivate Children When They’re Totally Unmotivated

All parents dream of raising motivated children and giving them access to better life opportunities. But what if their child does not want to develop and learn or refuses to strive for success? How to motivate children with such complete indifference to what happens around them?

Read full story

After Divorce Super Power

No matter how your divorce goes, it still leaves an imprint, even if the separation was peaceful. A new life is opening up in front of you, and it can be a little scary. But the truth is that you have every opportunity and means to make yourself happy, and this is what you really deserve! So, get ready to embark on an exciting journey of empowering yourself and transforming into a Wonder Woman.

Read full story
4 comments

How to Help Your Child Succeed in Life: 7 Tips From a Psychologist

All parents want their children to be successful in life, and it’s absolutely normal. But, raising successful children is not as simple as it might seem at first sight. To help kids achieve their potential, parents typically encourage them to get good grades or play sports. These things are good, but there is way more you can do to set your child up for success.

Read full story
22 comments

8 Ways to Develop Self-Discipline and Improve Willpower

Self-discipline and willpower. These two magic words define our mental powers to control our lives when we don’t feel like it. You have probably thought about how to build self-discipline at least once in your life. Does it sound like training in the military?

Read full story

How to Talk to Your Spouse About Money (Without Fighting!)

Have you noticed that talking about finances with a romantic partner feels more awkward than any other topic? That’s why so many of us avoid such conversations entirely only to find out later that we are up to our eyeballs in debt.

Read full story

The Do's and Don'ts of Helping Your Spouse Cope With an Eating Disorder

Living with a partner who has an eating disorder can be very challenging and emotional. People affected by this illness tend to have extreme eating behaviors, from following rigid diets to binging on food in secret. But the worst thing is that these individuals often feel alone and misunderstood.

Read full story

How to Not Destroy Your Marriage While Caregiving for Others

From this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part…. But what if it’s not one of you two who got sick? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 40.4 million unpaid caregivers of adults ages 65 and older in the United States. Nine out of ten people from that group are providing care for an aging relative, and the relative majority is caring for a parent.

Read full story
3 comments

5 Pieces of Effective Divorce Advice For Fathers

According to data from the American Psychological Association, in 2021 about 40-50% of married couples in the United States will divorce. Most often, the petitioners are women, but the changes impact dads as well. So here’s some divorce advice for fathers that can help them cope with the hardships of the breakup, stay tight with their child, and spread their wings again after.

Read full story

How to Practice Mindfulness In Your Marriage

Relationships are probably the most subjective thing on earth. They defy generalizations and shouldn’t be labeled. Every couple has its own unique “rules of love.” There is no single recipe for a happy long-term marriage that works for everyone. However, there are fundamental, basic things, without which it is almost impossible to build healthy mutual relations for years to come.

Read full story

My Son Won’t Talk To Me After Divorce: How To Restore The Relationship

Divorce is a challenging time for parents and children. Thoughts such as “my son won’t talk to me after divorce” or “my daughter will hate me, and I will be a single mother” haunt parents with teenagers during a breakup.

Read full story

How to Talk to Your Child About a New Relationship

Introducing a new partner to your child after separation is tricky, as it might be difficult to predict the reaction from both sides. Yet, it is a very common situation considering that 3 out of every 4 people who go through a divorce will get married at least one more time in the future. In turn, nearly 65% of all remarriages involve children from prior marriages. Thus, to prepare children for meeting your new partner, it is crucial to consider several tips regarding the place and time when you can deliver this news.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy