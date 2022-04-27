How to Practice Mindfulness In Your Marriage

Relationships are probably the most subjective thing on earth. They defy generalizations and shouldn’t be labeled. Every couple has its own unique “rules of love.” There is no single recipe for a happy long-term marriage that works for everyone. However, there are fundamental, basic things, without which it is almost impossible to build healthy mutual relations for years to come.

Respect, care, and friendship are the basis. And diversity in intimacy and shared responsibilities are the “whales” on which the “world” of your relationship stands.

If you wonder how to have a long marriage and stay in love forever, read on for tips that will make any couple even closer.

Nine Ways To Have a Long Marriage And to Always Be in Love With Each Other

People in the most successful marriages have several rules that do not “rock the boat of love” and keep the relationship in balance. Let’s discuss the top 9 tips for keeping love, friendship, and warmth for long-married couples and break down each statement in more detail.

Tip 1: Do Not Skimp on “I Love You”

Declaring love is an essential part of any long-term relationship. You don’t need to be the hero of a famous internet meme, where a woman of age asks her husband: “Honey, why haven’t you said that you love me for 50 years?” And he answers her: “I said once that I love you, I’ll tell you if it changes.”

Married couples in love do not skimp on pleasant phrases. Instead, they keep the relationship flames and awe by using words of love and don’t treat their partner as something familiar and proper. Try saying nice things to your partner regularly and from the bottom of your heart. You will see how a simple (seemingly) “I love you” said before going to bed or leaving for work will change your relationship for the better.

Tip 2: It’s Okay To Have Your Own Friends

Couples that do everything together often become so used to it that they begin to live the life of Siamese twins. And when one of the partners wants to spend time separately from their spouse with their friends, a real drama unfolds.

As crucial as cohesion and common interests are in a couple, self-sufficiency and freedom are equally decisive factors. It’s okay to have non-mutual friends and not to be together 24/7.

Likewise, it is normal not to perceive your spouse as an accessory to yourself but as a full-fledged person with personal space. Remember, you don’t have to be side by side every second to show your love to the fullest. And in the same way, you should not take it as an insult when your partner wants to do something on their own.

These are the secrets of married couples who stay together forever. Moreover, it is very favorable for a woman to have girlfriends, and for a man — his personal friends, they can exchange energy and create conditions under which you can “miss” your partner.

Tip 3: Share Your Feelings and Fears

If you wonder if there are any happy marriages, you should know that anything is possible as long as you share your feelings and fears with your partner. Yes, saying that you love each other is incredibly important, but honesty improves relationship quality. So share your desires, hopes, worries, and doubts with your partner.

Your loved one should know what is in your soul now. It will help you better understand each other and take appropriate action to protect and develop the relationship.

Then, you can get support when you need it or share the joy. It’s great to find a person to whom you can turn not only with your “front side” but also with your “wrong side” with fears, anger, etc.

It is also essential to hear what your partner is saying. Listen to their desires, fears, aspirations, opinions, etc. Success and reciprocity in a relationship is a high-quality two-way communication.

Tip 4: Kiss Each Other Goodbye and When You Meet

Scientists at the University of Kiel (Germany) found that life duration increases by five years when someone kisses their beloved before leaving the house. As a result, they have a lower risk of getting into a car accident and are more inclined to fill leadership positions. All because of the hormones, which are produced during a kiss with the loved one!

Just imagine the power of simple kisses! So the old couple’s secret to a happy marriage is kissing — one of the most intimate things you can do with your partner. It reduces stress, increases confidence, and releases the bonding hormone oxytocin, which brings you and your partner closer than ever.

Tip 5: If You Don’t Like Something — Just Say So

Common selfishness has never made anyone unhappy. No one needs a partner who endlessly endures what they do not like, accumulates resentment, and then explodes, after which no one speaks peacefully. Is there something you don’t like? Do not tolerate it. Say it calmly .

People who have been married for a long time know how important it is to put yourself first, despite the love for your partner. If you don’t know how to correctly say that you like something, apply this little rule. Start and end any dialog with the pros, and hide the cons in the middle of the conversation. This way, your spouse will not only “listen” to you but also “hear” you.

Tip 6: Do Not Force Your Opinion on Your Partner

Sometimes you want your spouse to think the same way you do. It would eliminate most conflicts, but think — would you like someone to push you not to be yourself? Our opinion is what sets us apart from other people. A partner is a separate person. They have the right to remain unconvinced.

What makes married couples stay together? A complete acceptance of each other. The highest degree of love and awareness is to accept someone else’s point of view. If you want your family life to be free from discord, it is important to respect yourself and your spouse.

Tip 7: Thank Each Other

How to have a long marriage? One of the secrets to a long, happy marriage is to thank each other. Gratitude works wonders in all aspects of life. Unfortunately, when we are with someone in a relationship for a very long time, we begin to take their attention, care and love for granted. It is a huge mistake. Instead, remind yourself how lucky you are to have this person next to you. Thank them for who they are.

Gratitude can move mountains! If a couple is in crisis: one family member constantly demands and grumbles while the other tries to avoid conflict, gratitude helps the spouses get out of the rut, get rid of negative emotions, and stabilize the relationship.

Tip 8: Pamper Each Other With Lovely Little Things

Our life is made up of little things. Of course, it is enjoyable to receive gifts for birthdays and Christmas, but this is expected in the “relationship code.” Little things can make as big a sensation as expensive gifts. Do you know what sweetness your spouse adores? Please don’t be lazy, stop by after work and buy it for them. Don’t be indifferent.

A gift may even mean nothing in itself. However, the care and attention that is invested in it are essential. Presentations, both small and large, are a symbol of love, understanding, and recognition. Pamper your partner like a child, and your relationship trajectories will only go up.

Tip 9: Make All Important Decisions Together

In a long-term relationship, it is crucial to make serious decisions together. You should discuss your plans and aspirations and find a solution that will satisfy both. Finding a compromise is the best function you can learn in a relationship.

Compromise is based on respect for your partner, on the desire to ensure that both of you are as comfortable as possible. One of you should not make important decisions alone. Otherwise, it is no longer about a healthy relationship. Instead, discuss the situation, listen to each other’s opinions, and seek a compromise. This is the only way to preserve love for many, many years.

Final Thoughts

You are together because you love each other. If only one fell in love, and the second remained indifferent, there would be no relationship. Therefore, the feeling should always be mutual. Although each couple has their secrets to happiness, we cannot deny that most things that please us in a relationship are very commonplace. Love, respect, and care can all cope with any difficulties and help stay together forever.

Article originally published on Doctorforlove