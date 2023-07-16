Chicago, IL

Chicago Rally Calls for Action Against Misleading 'Crisis Pregnancy Centers' deceiving women about abortions

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Advocates appeal to Gov. Pritzker hoping he will sign a bill allowing legal action against centers that deceive patients seeking abortion care

Photo byLorie Shaull/flickr [CC BY 2.0]
Photo byLorie Shaull/flickr [CC BY 2.0]

Abortion-rights activists gathered in a powerful rally on a bustling corner of Michigan Avenue, highlighting the urgent need to address the misleading tactics employed by so-called 'crisis pregnancy centers.' These centers, accused of deceiving patients seeking abortion care, have come under fire for spreading misinformation and concealing their anti-abortion ideologies. Protesters from various abortion-rights groups stood united against this deceptive phenomenon, demanding action and advocating for the protection of patients' rights.

Crisis pregnancy centers like Aid For Women, located just a few feet away from the protest, claim to offer free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and medical consultations while asserting they do not provide abortion services or referrals. However, activists argue that these centers discourage patients from pursuing abortions, potentially leading to irreversible consequences for those seeking to exercise their reproductive rights. The Illinois region alone houses approximately 100 such centers, some of which allegedly disseminate falsehoods, such as linking abortion to cancer, while obscuring their religious affiliations and anti-abortion stances.

Alicia Hurtado of the Chicago Abortion Fund, a participant in the rally, revealed distressing experiences reported by clients who had visited crisis pregnancy centers. Accounts of forced restraint, threats of damnation, and non-consensual ultrasound viewings have painted a troubling picture of the deceptive environment fostered within these establishments.

With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court and the subsequent surge in restrictive abortion measures across states, patients from other regions seeking abortion care have increasingly sought refuge in Illinois, where the procedure remains legal. However, the prevalence of crisis pregnancy centers surpasses that of abortion clinics, leading some individuals unknowingly to centers that do not provide the service or actively discourage it.

Lisa Battisfore, founder of Reproductive Transparency Now, highlighted the additional barriers imposed on individuals seeking abortions due to these deceptive practices. The logistical challenges of arranging appointments, arranging childcare, and incurring expenses become amplified when patients unwittingly end up at centers where the service is unavailable or actively discouraged. Battisfore emphasized the need to combat the deliberate creation of obstacles to abortion access, which puts the futures of affected individuals in jeopardy.

While crisis pregnancy centers deny using deceptive tactics, a bill has been passed in Illinois that allows people to sue these centers if they believe they have been provided with misleading information about abortion care. The bill also grants investigative powers to the state attorney general's office. Abortion-rights supporters are now urging Governor JB Pritzker to sign the bill into law, a move that has faced opposition from abortion-rights opponents who argue it infringes upon the centers' right to freedom of religious speech.

# Abortion# Emergency Pregnancy Centers# Fake Abortion Clinics# Government# Legal

Comments / 26

Published by

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
