These Are the Three Best Two-Year Community Colleges in Illinois

If you are not ready to attend a four year university yet no worries - Illinois has some great choices for community colleges

Community colleges serve as valuable institutions for students seeking higher education with unique advantages that set them apart from traditional four-year universities. If you're considering your educational options, exploring the benefits of attending a community college can help you make an informed decision. Here are some key advantages to keep in mind:

Cost-Effective Education: One of the primary advantages of community colleges is their affordability. Tuition costs at community colleges are often significantly lower than those at four-year institutions. With reduced tuition rates and options for financial aid and scholarships, community colleges make post-secondary education more accessible and affordable for students pursuing associate degrees or vocational programs. Flexible Scheduling: Community colleges offer greater flexibility in terms of class schedules, making it easier for students to balance their education with work and personal commitments. With a wide range of course offerings, including part-time and evening classes, students can tailor their schedules to accommodate their individual needs. This flexibility allows students to pursue their education at their own pace and strike a healthy balance between academics and other responsibilities. Diverse Program Options and Transferability: Community colleges offer a variety of academic and vocational programs, allowing students to explore different fields of study before committing to a specific major or career path. Additionally, many community colleges have articulation agreements with four-year colleges and universities, enabling students to transfer their credits and continue their education at a higher level. This seamless transfer process provides an affordable pathway for students to earn a bachelor's degree while starting at a community college. Personalized Attention and Support: With smaller class sizes compared to larger universities, community colleges offer a more intimate learning environment where students can receive personalized attention from instructors. This allows for better interaction, engagement, and support, enhancing the overall learning experience. Students can easily connect with professors, seek academic assistance, and participate in meaningful classroom discussions. Career and Technical Training: Community colleges are known for their strong vocational programs that provide hands-on training and relevant skills in fields such as healthcare, technology, trades, and more. These programs often lead to certifications or associate degrees that prepare students for entry-level positions or serve as stepping stones for further education. Community colleges collaborate closely with industry partners, ensuring that their curriculum aligns with current workforce demands and increasing students' employability. Supportive Community and Resources: Community colleges foster a close-knit community atmosphere, offering a supportive network of faculty, staff, and peers. These institutions often provide comprehensive support services, including tutoring, counseling, career advising, and extracurricular activities that enhance the overall college experience. Community college students can benefit from a range of resources designed to help them succeed academically and personally.

With all these benefits, Community Colleges can be the best choice if you're not ready to start a four year school, need to save money on tuition, or have goals that don't require a four year degree. Illinois has some great choices of Community Colleges. Here are the top three.

#3 Lewis and Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035

Lewis and Clark Community College, located in Godfrey, Illinois, is an above-average public college in the St. Louis Area. It is a small institution with an undergraduate enrollment of 1,390 students. The college has an acceptance rate of 100%. Some popular majors at Lewis and Clark include Liberal Arts and Humanities, Welding, and Natural Sciences. Upon graduation, Lewis and Clark alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $24,400

The school has short term, terminal degrees and certificates including:

They have transfer degrees such as:

They have courses for adult life long learners and high school students who are ready to take college classes, Supported college transition, honors college and college for busy adults.

#2 Lincoln Land College

5250 Shepherd Rd., PO Box 19256, Springfield, IL 62794-9256

If you are prepared to pursue a college degree or acquire skills that lead to your dream job, choosing LLCC may be the most advantageous decision you make. The college is widely acknowledged as a high-quality institution, with esteemed faculty and staff who are recognized leaders in their respective fields. LLCC's accreditations serve as endorsements of the success and excellence of its programs, and the college is continuously developing new and relevant educational offerings. Students from diverse backgrounds consistently express that when they were ready to grow and face challenges, LLCC was their first choice and initial step towards higher education.

Lincoln Land Community College has a number of options for students searching for a two year experience. These include

Some of the specifics that you can explore are listed below:

Agriculture & Horticulture

Arts, Language & Communication

Business, Hospitality & Culinary

Education & Social/Behavioral Sci.

Health Care Professions

Science, Tech, Engineering & Math

Workforce Institute

Career Enhancement

Adult Education & Literacy

Personal Enrichment

There are also a lot of other activities you can get involved in such as Athletics, Clubs/Organizations, and Student Government.

#1 Elgin Community College

1700 SPARTAN DRIVE, ELGIN, IL 60123

Elgin is an above-average public college located in Elgin, Illinois in the Chicago Area. It is a small institution with an enrollment of 2,618 undergraduate students. The Elgin acceptance rate is 100%. Popular majors include Liberal Arts and Humanities, Natural Sciences, and Automotive Mechanics. Graduating 52% of students, Elgin alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $29,600.

Some of their areas of study are: