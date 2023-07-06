These Are the Three Best Two-Year Community Colleges in Illinois

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

If you are not ready to attend a four year university yet no worries - Illinois has some great choices for community colleges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3icutG_0nIU7Cga00
Photo byjavier truebaonUnsplash

Community colleges serve as valuable institutions for students seeking higher education with unique advantages that set them apart from traditional four-year universities. If you're considering your educational options, exploring the benefits of attending a community college can help you make an informed decision. Here are some key advantages to keep in mind:

  1. Cost-Effective Education: One of the primary advantages of community colleges is their affordability. Tuition costs at community colleges are often significantly lower than those at four-year institutions. With reduced tuition rates and options for financial aid and scholarships, community colleges make post-secondary education more accessible and affordable for students pursuing associate degrees or vocational programs.
  2. Flexible Scheduling: Community colleges offer greater flexibility in terms of class schedules, making it easier for students to balance their education with work and personal commitments. With a wide range of course offerings, including part-time and evening classes, students can tailor their schedules to accommodate their individual needs. This flexibility allows students to pursue their education at their own pace and strike a healthy balance between academics and other responsibilities.
  3. Diverse Program Options and Transferability: Community colleges offer a variety of academic and vocational programs, allowing students to explore different fields of study before committing to a specific major or career path. Additionally, many community colleges have articulation agreements with four-year colleges and universities, enabling students to transfer their credits and continue their education at a higher level. This seamless transfer process provides an affordable pathway for students to earn a bachelor's degree while starting at a community college.
  4. Personalized Attention and Support: With smaller class sizes compared to larger universities, community colleges offer a more intimate learning environment where students can receive personalized attention from instructors. This allows for better interaction, engagement, and support, enhancing the overall learning experience. Students can easily connect with professors, seek academic assistance, and participate in meaningful classroom discussions.
  5. Career and Technical Training: Community colleges are known for their strong vocational programs that provide hands-on training and relevant skills in fields such as healthcare, technology, trades, and more. These programs often lead to certifications or associate degrees that prepare students for entry-level positions or serve as stepping stones for further education. Community colleges collaborate closely with industry partners, ensuring that their curriculum aligns with current workforce demands and increasing students' employability.
  6. Supportive Community and Resources: Community colleges foster a close-knit community atmosphere, offering a supportive network of faculty, staff, and peers. These institutions often provide comprehensive support services, including tutoring, counseling, career advising, and extracurricular activities that enhance the overall college experience. Community college students can benefit from a range of resources designed to help them succeed academically and personally.

With all these benefits, Community Colleges can be the best choice if you're not ready to start a four year school, need to save money on tuition, or have goals that don't require a four year degree. Illinois has some great choices of Community Colleges. Here are the top three.

#3 Lewis and Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035

Lewis and Clark Community College, located in Godfrey, Illinois, is an above-average public college in the St. Louis Area. It is a small institution with an undergraduate enrollment of 1,390 students. The college has an acceptance rate of 100%. Some popular majors at Lewis and Clark include Liberal Arts and Humanities, Welding, and Natural Sciences. Upon graduation, Lewis and Clark alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $24,400

The school has short term, terminal degrees and certificates including:

They have transfer degrees such as:

They have courses for adult life long learners and high school students who are ready to take college classes, Supported college transition, honors college and college for busy adults.

#2 Lincoln Land College

5250 Shepherd Rd., PO Box 19256, Springfield, IL 62794-9256

If you are prepared to pursue a college degree or acquire skills that lead to your dream job, choosing LLCC may be the most advantageous decision you make. The college is widely acknowledged as a high-quality institution, with esteemed faculty and staff who are recognized leaders in their respective fields. LLCC's accreditations serve as endorsements of the success and excellence of its programs, and the college is continuously developing new and relevant educational offerings. Students from diverse backgrounds consistently express that when they were ready to grow and face challenges, LLCC was their first choice and initial step towards higher education.

Lincoln Land Community College has a number of options for students searching for a two year experience. These include

Some of the specifics that you can explore are listed below:

  • Agriculture & Horticulture
  • Arts, Language & Communication
  • Business, Hospitality & Culinary
  • Education & Social/Behavioral Sci.
  • Health Care Professions
  • Science, Tech, Engineering & Math
  • Workforce Institute
  • Career Enhancement
  • Adult Education & Literacy
  • Personal Enrichment

There are also a lot of other activities you can get involved in such as Athletics, Clubs/Organizations, and Student Government.

#1 Elgin Community College

1700 SPARTAN DRIVE, ELGIN, IL 60123

Elgin is an above-average public college located in Elgin, Illinois in the Chicago Area. It is a small institution with an enrollment of 2,618 undergraduate students. The Elgin acceptance rate is 100%. Popular majors include Liberal Arts and Humanities, Natural Sciences, and Automotive Mechanics. Graduating 52% of students, Elgin alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $29,600.

Some of their areas of study are:

Some of the extras you can enjoy at Elgin include Clubs & Organizations, Honors Program, Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference, International Week. Latinx Heritage Month, Leadership and Service Programs, Remote Hub, TRIUMPH Program, Women's History Month.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Top Community Colleges in Illi# Education# Elgin Community College# Lincoln Land Community College# Lewis and Clark Community Coll

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 8

Published by

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
16K followers

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago, IL

Employees at the World's Largest Starbucks on Michigan Avenue Launch Historic Union Effort

Chicago workers unite for justice, fairness and respect at world's largest Starbucks. Workers at the world's largest Starbucks, located on Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago, have initiated a historic union drive. Approximately 230 retail employees at the five-story coffee emporium, known for its immersive coffee experience, have joined forces to advocate for improved working conditions and fair treatment.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Cops Accused of Seizing Guns Without Arrests, Lying About It: Alarming Allegations Surface

Troubling allegations revealed regarding Chicago officer practice of seizing guns, drugs, money without reporting it, falsifying paper work raising more concerns about police accountability and public safety.

Read full story
43 comments
Chicago, IL

University of Chicago Student Attacked on Media, Called Bully by Prof for Criticizing 'The Problem of Whiteness' Course

Conservative student faces backlash from furious professor for criticizing class, alleges anti-white discrimination at University of Chicago, protected by University. A University of Chicago student's criticism of a class titled "The Problem of Whiteness" has ignited a heated debate on campus and beyond, shedding light on the contentious issues of free speech, cyberbullying, and alleged anti-white discrimination. Daniel Schmidt, an outspoken conservative activist, expressed concerns about the course and the perceived bias against conservatives, highlighting the left's intolerance for differing perspectives and their expectation that conservatives remain silent.

Read full story
4 comments
Evanston, IL

Northwestern Baseball Coach Foster Fired Over Serious Bullying Claims: Unveiling a Toxic Culture at a Leading University

Allegations of abusive bullying lead to the termination of Coach Jim Foster, adding to Northwestern's athletic turmoil. Northwestern University has once again been rocked by controversy as head baseball coach Jim Foster has been fired following allegations of bullying and abusive behavior toward players. This development comes on the heels of the recent dismissal of longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald due to a hazing scandal, intensifying Northwestern's ongoing athletic turmoil.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Air Quality Tragedy Strikes: Chicago Mother's Heartbreaking Warning After Daughter's Death

Smoke from Canadian wildfires engulfs Chicago, unleashing health problems and unveiling pollution hotspots in the Windy City. A Chicago mother is issuing a dire warning to the city and beyond after her daughter tragically lost her life due to the alarming consequences of poor air quality. The mother's heartfelt plea comes as smoke from Canadian wildfires engulfs the region, impacting the health of numerous individuals. As Chicago faces the dangers of pollution, attention is being drawn to the air pollution hotspots throughout the city, raising concerns about the long-term effects on public health.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Public School's Hazardous Lead Paint Problems Persist Despite Official Claims It's All Been Removed

Records and school staff contradict CPS assertion that all lead paint has been removed, revealing ongoing dangers, raising concerns over student safety. Chicago Public Schools (CPS) faces mounting controversy as reports emerge, contradicting the district's assertion that all hazardous lead paint identified this year has been fixed. Despite CPS officials' claims, records obtained by WBEZ and testimonies from teachers and staff suggest that the problem remains unresolved. The discrepancy between CPS' claims and the reality on the ground has sparked concerns about student safety and the effectiveness of the district's efforts to address this ongoing issue.

Read full story
1 comments
Bellevue, WA

Bellevue Detectives Bust Ghost Gun Operation and Seize 3D Printer Following Drive-by Shooting Arrest

Surge in untraceable ghost guns prompts local legislation to combat illicit firearms. Bellevue detectives made a significant breakthrough in their investigation into a drive-by shooting by uncovering a cache of ghost guns and a 3D printer during the arrest of a 24-year-old suspect. The Bellevue Police Department apprehended Romeo Plummer, who stands accused of firing shots from a vehicle on May 27, 2023. The recovery of these untraceable firearms and the presence of a 3D printer shed light on the growing threat posed by ghost guns in criminal activities.

Read full story
5 comments

Home Buyers in Chicago Suburbs Struggle with Soaring Price Woes Due to Low Inventory

Demand surges, homebuyers face fierce competition in tight real estate market. he Chicago suburbs are experiencing a sharp increase in house prices due to a severe shortage of available inventory, leaving homebuyers grappling with heightened competition and rising costs. As the region's housing market faces unprecedented demand, prospective buyers are going above and beyond the asking prices in order to secure their dream homes.

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Governor Causes Conflict Saying He's Open to Collaborate With, Scale Back Expiring Controversial School Choice

Discussions continue as Invest in Kids scholarship program faces uncertainty. With the start of the upcoming school year approaching, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has expressed his willingness to either work with or wind down the state's Invest in Kids scholarship program, which is set to expire at the end of the year. The program, which allows families to send their children to private schools of their choice, has provided educational opportunities to over 41,000 students since its inception nearly five years ago.

Read full story
27 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Ald. Faces Angry Calls for Resignation Over Controversial Tweets About How To Celebrate Italian American Culture

Italian American community expresses outrage, demands accountability from Ald. Rossana Rodriguez. Some members of the Italian American community in Chicago have rallied together, calling for the resignation of Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez (33rd) following what they deem as racist comments made on Twitter. Outrage was sparked by a playful poll posted by Rodriguez, asking how best to honor Italian heritage in the city. The poll's options, particularly the reference to an Italian ice monument, were met with criticism and accusations of perpetuating negative stereotypes.

Read full story
40 comments
Chicago, IL

Kamala Harris Energizes Chicago with Fundraiser to Support Biden/Harris Ticket and DNC

Vice President Harris makes strategic visit to Chicago, rallying support for reelection campaign and Democratic National Committee. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make a significant impact on the city of Chicago as she arrives on July 24 for a high-profile fundraiser aimed at benefiting the Biden/Harris ticket and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). The visit comes as President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris accelerate their campaign fundraising efforts following a brief pause due to debt-limit negotiations with Congress.

Read full story
59 comments
Evanston, IL

Northwestern Football Players Exposes Culture of Racism, Psychological Intimidation, Fear, Humiliation, Dangerous Hazing

Three former players reveal disturbing details of Northwestern football program's frightening dark side. Three former Northwestern University football players have come forward to expose a deeply rooted culture of racism, psychological intimidation, fear, humiliation, and dangerous hazing within the football program. The players, who played for the team in the late 2000s, shared their experiences, shedding light on the disturbing practices that have long plagued the team. These revelations have raised serious concerns about the environment within the Northwestern football program and the actions of both coaching staff and players.

Read full story
Batavia, IL

lL Largest Movie Screen Size of NBA Court Opens in Batavia: Experience Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning P.1 at EMAGINE

Luxury amenities, discount days, gourmet concessions, High Roller Room and special events await at enormous state-of-the-art theater. On Tuesday, a groundbreaking cinematic experience awaited moviegoers in Batavia, Illinois, as EMAGINE unveiled the state's largest movie screen, measuring approximately the size of an NBA court. As the curtains rose for the first time, audiences were treated to a viewing of the highly anticipated screening of "Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1." With its cutting-edge facilities, luxurious seating options, and a wide array of amenities, EMAGINE provides one of the most state-or-the-art luxurious movie-going experience.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Police Union Plans Court Battle as Mayor Rejects Demand for 12 Weeks of Paid Parental Leave

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police lodges legal challenge after mayor grants parental leave to other city employees, despite sick policy allowing them to take off 365 day every two years.

Read full story
63 comments
Evanston, IL

Chicago Suburb First in Nation to Pay Reparations, Issues $25K, Criticism and Controversy Calls Initiative Into Question

Evanston's reparations program stirs controversy as critics question adequacy, scope, fairness. The Chicago suburb of Evanston has embarked on a reparations program that aims to compensate qualifying Black residents with $25,000 payouts. Considered a test run for the entire nation, this initiative has sparked both support and criticism within the community and beyond.

Read full story
136 comments
Chicago, IL

Outrage Among Chicago Residents as Public Beach Bathroom Molestation Sparks Anger, Highlights Safety Concerns

Residents demand action as shocking incident renews debate on security measures. The residents of Chicago are grappling with a mix of shock and anger following a disturbing incident of molestation of a 4 year old in a public beach bathroom. The assault, which occurred at Rainbow Beach, has ignited a wave of outrage among community members, who argue that the absence of security cameras in the area makes such incidents even more egregious. Comparisons to jail washrooms have surfaced, intensifying the demand for improved safety measures and a thorough investigation into the incident.

Read full story
67 comments
Chicago, IL

Meal Mishap: United Flight Diverted to Chicago as Passenger Causes Major Disturbance Over Meal Choice

Unruly business class passenger sparks chaos, forces unexpected landing. A United Airlines flight traveling from Houston to Amsterdam was diverted abruptly to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport due to a disruptive passenger who caused a major disturbance onboard. The incident, which unfolded on Sunday, left passengers stunned as the unidentified individual expressed their displeasure with the meal choice. The unexpected diversion disrupted the journey and caused significant inconvenience to fellow travelers.

Read full story
207 comments
Chicago, IL

Heat Beneath Chicago City Streets Causing Shifts and Sinking Straining Structure Foundation

Underground climate change poses a silent hazard to the Windy City's infrastructure. Chicago is facing a lesser-known consequence of climate change as rising temperatures underground contribute to the gradual sinking of the city. A groundbreaking study conducted by Northwestern University has shed light on the phenomenon known as "underground climate change," revealing that the heat emanating from basements, train tunnels, and other subterranean structures is causing the ground to shift, placing strain on building foundations.

Read full story
8 comments
Chicago, IL

Taste of Randolph Organizers Defy City Rules, Charging $10 Cover Online for Free Street Fest

Outrage as Taste of Randolph organizers contradict city guidelines, charging attendees who purchased online tickets for free event. Chicago's popular summer street festival, Taste of Randolph, has sparked outrage among attendees after organizers were found charging a $10 cover fee online for an event that was advertised as free. The move has raised concerns over the organizers' disregard for city regulations and has left festival-goers questioning the integrity of the longstanding culinary celebration.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Braces for Complicated Scenario as More Canadian Wildfire Smoke Approaches

Changing setup brings uncertainty on smoke's impact and air quality in the Windy City. As Canadian wildfires continue to rage, the smoke they produce is expected to descend upon the Midwest once again, including Chicago. However, this time, a different setup poses questions about the extent of the impact and the air quality in the city. Chicagoans prepare for the worst as another wave of Canadian wildfire smoke looms.

Read full story
129 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy