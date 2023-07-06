Lawsuit Alleges Chicago Police Targeted Black and Latino Chicagoans with Racially Biased Traffic Stops

ACLU Lawsuit Exposes Discriminatory Practices and Disproportionate Stops

Photo by Tobias Pfeifer on Unsplash

A federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday accuses the Chicago Police Department of deliberately targeting Black and Latino Chicagoans with a massive campaign of traffic stops, shedding light on what the lawsuit describes as a history of racist discrimination within the department. The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Illinois, alleges that between 2016 and 2022, over 1 million traffic stops were made based on flimsy evidence of minor violations, disproportionately impacting Black and Latino individuals while sparing White individuals.

According to the lawsuit, Black drivers in Chicago are four to seven times more likely to be pulled over by police compared to their white counterparts, while Latino drivers are stopped twice as often. The stops, primarily occurring on the city's predominantly Black and Latino South and West sides, are frequently for minor violations or without any reason at all, serving as a pretext for officers to search and detain minority residents.

The ACLU lawsuit comes as a grim reminder of the city's troubled history with discriminatory policing. It highlights previous instances where the Chicago Police Department has faced legal action for disproportionately targeting minority communities, including the use of "disorderly conduct" arrests in the 1980s, "gang loitering" offenses in the 1990s, and "stop-and-frisk" practices in the early 2000s.

The lawsuit emphasizes that fewer than 1% of the 600,000 stops made by Chicago police officers resulted in an arrest or the discovery of illegal drugs or weapons. These frequent and unwarranted stops not only erode trust between minority communities and law enforcement but also perpetuate a sense of injustice and inequality.

Jose Manuel Almanza Jr., a community activist and one of the named plaintiffs in the lawsuit, recounted being stopped a dozen times in his car since 2021. He described the experiences as lacking valid reasons and often based on minor infractions such as a cracked tail light. Almanza expressed frustration, stating, "It's always this sense that we're in the wrong because of where we live, we're in the wrong because of what we look like."

The ACLU lawsuit demands that the court certifies the case as a class action, potentially encompassing millions of affected Chicagoans. It seeks to hold the Chicago Police Department accountable for its alleged systemic discrimination and violation of constitutional rights.

The city's Law Department declined to comment on the pending litigation, adhering to its policy of not discussing ongoing legal matters.

The full lawsuit can be found here.