Brighton Park Unveils Its First Teen Center, Providing a Space to Heal and Feel Safe

Empowering youth and fostering resilience in the heart of the community

Brighton Park Chicago community Photo by Wikipedia [CC BY SA 4.0]

Brighton Park, a neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side, celebrates the opening of its inaugural Teen Center, a transformative space designed to offer young people a haven to heal, connect, and feel secure. With recent incidents of violence impacting the community, the Teen Center stands as a beacon of hope, providing a nurturing environment for Brighton Park's youth to rebuild and thrive.

Located at a strategic address on the Southwest Side, the Teen Center emerges as a response to the need for a space that promotes healing and safety for Brighton Park's young residents. The center aims to empower teenagers, giving them a voice and a place where they can express themselves freely while receiving support from dedicated mentors and community leaders.

Gina Ramirez, the founder of the nonprofit organization Party Per Purpose, recently hosted an open house event for the newly established Party Per Purpose Teen Center. Located at 3932 S. California Ave. in Brighton Park, the Teen Center aims to provide a safe and nurturing environment for young people aged 13 to 19 in the neighborhood.

With a variety of programs and weekday workshops, the center offers activities such as peace circles, break dancing, mosaic making, and creative writing. The workshops began on June 5, allowing teenagers to engage in constructive and expressive pursuits while fostering a sense of community and healing.

The center will also offer services for families, Ramirez said. “I also want services for gang-affiliated youth, teen pregnancy. There’s definitely going to be all types of resources for everyone,” Ramirez said. “But the main focus is the teenagers.”

Local leaders and community members recognize the significance of the Teen Center in providing a supportive and nurturing environment for Brighton Park's young residents. They view it as an essential step toward rebuilding trust, fostering resilience, and empoweringyoung individuals to overcome adversity and create a brighter future. The Teen Center serves as a testament to the community's commitment to investing in its youth, offering them the resources, guidance, and opportunities needed to thrive.