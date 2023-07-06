Chicago, IL

Uptown's Argyle Night Market Returns With Exciting Changes This Summer

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

A vibrant al fresco experience awaits at uptown's premier night market with great food, art, music and cultural performances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QrNQ_0nI4NdJh00
Photo byKent Wang/flickr [CC BY-SA 2.0]

Get ready for a summer filled with flavors, art, and cultural festivities as Uptown's beloved Argyle Night Market makes its highly anticipated return this Thursday. This year, the night market promises an even more memorable experience with exciting changes that are sure to delight both locals and visitors.

Kicking off at 5 p.m. today and taking place every Thursday evening until August 31, the Argyle Night Market will transform the vibrant stretch of Argyle Street between Kenmore Avenue and Sheridan Road into a bustling hub of activity. With over 30 street vendors offering an array of delectable food, unique goods, and captivating art, attendees can indulge their senses and explore the rich cultural tapestry of Uptown.

One of the notable changes this summer is the addition of more seating areas, providing ample opportunities for al fresco dining and fostering a lively atmosphere. Combined with the expanded outdoor dining options on Argyle Street, this enhancement offers visitors an unforgettable dining experience under the open sky. The organizers at Uptown United, the business development organization behind the event, have gone above and beyond to ensure that the night market is a true celebration of community spirit and local entrepreneurship.

Beyond the tantalizing array of food and goods, the Argyle Night Market will also feature weekly music and cultural performances. From live music that sets the stage for vibrant dance performances to showcases of traditional arts and crafts, attendees can immerse themselves in the diverse cultural heritage of Uptown. The night market will serve as a platform for local artists, performers, and musicians to showcase their talents and create an enchanting ambiance for all to enjoy.

The return of the Argyle Night Market holds particular significance this year as it marks the resurgence of this beloved community event after a hiatus caused by the pandemic. Uptown, like many other neighborhoods, faced significant challenges during the pandemic and ongoing construction on the Red Line. The night market's revival signifies a step towards revitalizing the area and supporting local businesses that have been deeply impacted. It serves as a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of Uptown's Southeast Asian business district.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience Uptown's Argyle Night Market, where culinary delights, artistic expressions, and cultural experiences intertwine. Join the festivities every Thursday evening from July 6 to August 31, and immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Uptown's diverse community.

The Argyle Night Market is held every Thursday, July 6 to August 31, 5:00pm - 9:00pm at Sheridan and Kenmore.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Argyle Night Market# Lifestyle# Street Festivals# Summer Fun# Alfresco Dining

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
16K followers

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago, IL

University of Chicago Student Attacked on Media, Called Bully by Prof for Criticizing 'The Problem of Whiteness' Course

Conservative student faces backlash from furious professor for criticizing class, alleges anti-white discrimination at University of Chicago, protected by University. A University of Chicago student's criticism of a class titled "The Problem of Whiteness" has ignited a heated debate on campus and beyond, shedding light on the contentious issues of free speech, cyberbullying, and alleged anti-white discrimination. Daniel Schmidt, an outspoken conservative activist, expressed concerns about the course and the perceived bias against conservatives, highlighting the left's intolerance for differing perspectives and their expectation that conservatives remain silent.

Read full story
Evanston, IL

Northwestern Baseball Coach Foster Fired Over Serious Bullying Claims: Unveiling a Toxic Culture at a Leading University

Allegations of abusive bullying lead to the termination of Coach Jim Foster, adding to Northwestern's athletic turmoil. Northwestern University has once again been rocked by controversy as head baseball coach Jim Foster has been fired following allegations of bullying and abusive behavior toward players. This development comes on the heels of the recent dismissal of longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald due to a hazing scandal, intensifying Northwestern's ongoing athletic turmoil.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Air Quality Tragedy Strikes: Chicago Mother's Heartbreaking Warning After Daughter's Death

Smoke from Canadian wildfires engulfs Chicago, unleashing health problems and unveiling pollution hotspots in the Windy City. A Chicago mother is issuing a dire warning to the city and beyond after her daughter tragically lost her life due to the alarming consequences of poor air quality. The mother's heartfelt plea comes as smoke from Canadian wildfires engulfs the region, impacting the health of numerous individuals. As Chicago faces the dangers of pollution, attention is being drawn to the air pollution hotspots throughout the city, raising concerns about the long-term effects on public health.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Public School's Hazardous Lead Paint Problems Persist Despite Official Claims It's All Been Removed

Records and school staff contradict CPS assertion that all lead paint has been removed, revealing ongoing dangers, raising concerns over student safety. Chicago Public Schools (CPS) faces mounting controversy as reports emerge, contradicting the district's assertion that all hazardous lead paint identified this year has been fixed. Despite CPS officials' claims, records obtained by WBEZ and testimonies from teachers and staff suggest that the problem remains unresolved. The discrepancy between CPS' claims and the reality on the ground has sparked concerns about student safety and the effectiveness of the district's efforts to address this ongoing issue.

Read full story
1 comments
Bellevue, WA

Bellevue Detectives Bust Ghost Gun Operation and Seize 3D Printer Following Drive-by Shooting Arrest

Surge in untraceable ghost guns prompts local legislation to combat illicit firearms. Bellevue detectives made a significant breakthrough in their investigation into a drive-by shooting by uncovering a cache of ghost guns and a 3D printer during the arrest of a 24-year-old suspect. The Bellevue Police Department apprehended Romeo Plummer, who stands accused of firing shots from a vehicle on May 27, 2023. The recovery of these untraceable firearms and the presence of a 3D printer shed light on the growing threat posed by ghost guns in criminal activities.

Read full story
5 comments

Home Buyers in Chicago Suburbs Struggle with Soaring Price Woes Due to Low Inventory

Demand surges, homebuyers face fierce competition in tight real estate market. he Chicago suburbs are experiencing a sharp increase in house prices due to a severe shortage of available inventory, leaving homebuyers grappling with heightened competition and rising costs. As the region's housing market faces unprecedented demand, prospective buyers are going above and beyond the asking prices in order to secure their dream homes.

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Governor Causes Conflict Saying He's Open to Collaborate With, Scale Back Expiring Controversial School Choice

Discussions continue as Invest in Kids scholarship program faces uncertainty. With the start of the upcoming school year approaching, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has expressed his willingness to either work with or wind down the state's Invest in Kids scholarship program, which is set to expire at the end of the year. The program, which allows families to send their children to private schools of their choice, has provided educational opportunities to over 41,000 students since its inception nearly five years ago.

Read full story
24 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Ald. Faces Angry Calls for Resignation Over Controversial Tweets About How To Celebrate Italian American Culture

Italian American community expresses outrage, demands accountability from Ald. Rossana Rodriguez. Some members of the Italian American community in Chicago have rallied together, calling for the resignation of Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez (33rd) following what they deem as racist comments made on Twitter. Outrage was sparked by a playful poll posted by Rodriguez, asking how best to honor Italian heritage in the city. The poll's options, particularly the reference to an Italian ice monument, were met with criticism and accusations of perpetuating negative stereotypes.

Read full story
40 comments
Chicago, IL

Kamala Harris Energizes Chicago with Fundraiser to Support Biden/Harris Ticket and DNC

Vice President Harris makes strategic visit to Chicago, rallying support for reelection campaign and Democratic National Committee. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make a significant impact on the city of Chicago as she arrives on July 24 for a high-profile fundraiser aimed at benefiting the Biden/Harris ticket and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). The visit comes as President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris accelerate their campaign fundraising efforts following a brief pause due to debt-limit negotiations with Congress.

Read full story
55 comments
Evanston, IL

Northwestern Football Players Exposes Culture of Racism, Psychological Intimidation, Fear, Humiliation, Dangerous Hazing

Three former players reveal disturbing details of Northwestern football program's frightening dark side. Three former Northwestern University football players have come forward to expose a deeply rooted culture of racism, psychological intimidation, fear, humiliation, and dangerous hazing within the football program. The players, who played for the team in the late 2000s, shared their experiences, shedding light on the disturbing practices that have long plagued the team. These revelations have raised serious concerns about the environment within the Northwestern football program and the actions of both coaching staff and players.

Read full story
Batavia, IL

lL Largest Movie Screen Size of NBA Court Opens in Batavia: Experience Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning P.1 at EMAGINE

Luxury amenities, discount days, gourmet concessions, High Roller Room and special events await at enormous state-of-the-art theater. On Tuesday, a groundbreaking cinematic experience awaited moviegoers in Batavia, Illinois, as EMAGINE unveiled the state's largest movie screen, measuring approximately the size of an NBA court. As the curtains rose for the first time, audiences were treated to a viewing of the highly anticipated screening of "Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1." With its cutting-edge facilities, luxurious seating options, and a wide array of amenities, EMAGINE provides one of the most state-or-the-art luxurious movie-going experience.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Police Union Plans Court Battle as Mayor Rejects Demand for 12 Weeks of Paid Parental Leave

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police lodges legal challenge after mayor grants parental leave to other city employees, despite sick policy allowing them to take off 365 day every two years.

Read full story
63 comments
Evanston, IL

Chicago Suburb First in Nation to Pay Reparations, Issues $25K, Criticism and Controversy Calls Initiative Into Question

Evanston's reparations program stirs controversy as critics question adequacy, scope, fairness. The Chicago suburb of Evanston has embarked on a reparations program that aims to compensate qualifying Black residents with $25,000 payouts. Considered a test run for the entire nation, this initiative has sparked both support and criticism within the community and beyond.

Read full story
85 comments
Chicago, IL

Outrage Among Chicago Residents as Public Beach Bathroom Molestation Sparks Anger, Highlights Safety Concerns

Residents demand action as shocking incident renews debate on security measures. The residents of Chicago are grappling with a mix of shock and anger following a disturbing incident of molestation of a 4 year old in a public beach bathroom. The assault, which occurred at Rainbow Beach, has ignited a wave of outrage among community members, who argue that the absence of security cameras in the area makes such incidents even more egregious. Comparisons to jail washrooms have surfaced, intensifying the demand for improved safety measures and a thorough investigation into the incident.

Read full story
62 comments
Chicago, IL

Meal Mishap: United Flight Diverted to Chicago as Passenger Causes Major Disturbance Over Meal Choice

Unruly business class passenger sparks chaos, forces unexpected landing. A United Airlines flight traveling from Houston to Amsterdam was diverted abruptly to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport due to a disruptive passenger who caused a major disturbance onboard. The incident, which unfolded on Sunday, left passengers stunned as the unidentified individual expressed their displeasure with the meal choice. The unexpected diversion disrupted the journey and caused significant inconvenience to fellow travelers.

Read full story
206 comments
Chicago, IL

Heat Beneath Chicago City Streets Causing Shifts and Sinking Straining Structure Foundation

Underground climate change poses a silent hazard to the Windy City's infrastructure. Chicago is facing a lesser-known consequence of climate change as rising temperatures underground contribute to the gradual sinking of the city. A groundbreaking study conducted by Northwestern University has shed light on the phenomenon known as "underground climate change," revealing that the heat emanating from basements, train tunnels, and other subterranean structures is causing the ground to shift, placing strain on building foundations.

Read full story
8 comments
Chicago, IL

Taste of Randolph Organizers Defy City Rules, Charging $10 Cover Online for Free Street Fest

Outrage as Taste of Randolph organizers contradict city guidelines, charging attendees who purchased online tickets for free event. Chicago's popular summer street festival, Taste of Randolph, has sparked outrage among attendees after organizers were found charging a $10 cover fee online for an event that was advertised as free. The move has raised concerns over the organizers' disregard for city regulations and has left festival-goers questioning the integrity of the longstanding culinary celebration.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Braces for Complicated Scenario as More Canadian Wildfire Smoke Approaches

Changing setup brings uncertainty on smoke's impact and air quality in the Windy City. As Canadian wildfires continue to rage, the smoke they produce is expected to descend upon the Midwest once again, including Chicago. However, this time, a different setup poses questions about the extent of the impact and the air quality in the city. Chicagoans prepare for the worst as another wave of Canadian wildfire smoke looms.

Read full story
129 comments
Chicago, IL

Immersive Delights: Block 37 Introduces Verse Immersive and The Unreal Garden to Chicago This Summer

Discover the fascinating worlds of immersive theater and holographic displays at Block 37. Block 37, a vibrant hub of entertainment and innovation, is raising the bar once again with the addition of Verse Immersive and The Unreal Garden to its lineup. These immersive experiences redefine traditional theater and introduce holographic displays that transport audiences into extraordinary realms.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Blooming Opportunities: Chicago Couple Cultivates Gardens and Employs At-Risk Youth

Transforming lives through floral landscapes and job creation in Chicago's toughest neighborhoods. In some of the most challenging neighborhoods of Chicago, where young people face the harsh realities of gangs, poverty, and gun violence, a resilient couple is sowing seeds of change. Through their innovative initiative, they are not only creating vibrant gardens but also providing employment opportunities for at-risk youth. This heartwarming story showcases the power of nature and compassion in transforming lives.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy