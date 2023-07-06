Uptown's Argyle Night Market Returns With Exciting Changes This Summer

A vibrant al fresco experience awaits at uptown's premier night market with great food, art, music and cultural performances

Photo by Kent Wang/flickr [CC BY-SA 2.0]

Get ready for a summer filled with flavors, art, and cultural festivities as Uptown's beloved Argyle Night Market makes its highly anticipated return this Thursday. This year, the night market promises an even more memorable experience with exciting changes that are sure to delight both locals and visitors.

Kicking off at 5 p.m. today and taking place every Thursday evening until August 31, the Argyle Night Market will transform the vibrant stretch of Argyle Street between Kenmore Avenue and Sheridan Road into a bustling hub of activity. With over 30 street vendors offering an array of delectable food, unique goods, and captivating art, attendees can indulge their senses and explore the rich cultural tapestry of Uptown.

One of the notable changes this summer is the addition of more seating areas, providing ample opportunities for al fresco dining and fostering a lively atmosphere. Combined with the expanded outdoor dining options on Argyle Street, this enhancement offers visitors an unforgettable dining experience under the open sky. The organizers at Uptown United, the business development organization behind the event, have gone above and beyond to ensure that the night market is a true celebration of community spirit and local entrepreneurship.

Beyond the tantalizing array of food and goods, the Argyle Night Market will also feature weekly music and cultural performances. From live music that sets the stage for vibrant dance performances to showcases of traditional arts and crafts, attendees can immerse themselves in the diverse cultural heritage of Uptown. The night market will serve as a platform for local artists, performers, and musicians to showcase their talents and create an enchanting ambiance for all to enjoy.

The return of the Argyle Night Market holds particular significance this year as it marks the resurgence of this beloved community event after a hiatus caused by the pandemic. Uptown, like many other neighborhoods, faced significant challenges during the pandemic and ongoing construction on the Red Line. The night market's revival signifies a step towards revitalizing the area and supporting local businesses that have been deeply impacted. It serves as a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of Uptown's Southeast Asian business district.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience Uptown's Argyle Night Market, where culinary delights, artistic expressions, and cultural experiences intertwine. Join the festivities every Thursday evening from July 6 to August 31, and immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Uptown's diverse community.

The Argyle Night Market is held every Thursday, July 6 to August 31, 5:00pm - 9:00pm at Sheridan and Kenmore.