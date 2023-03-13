Have a Spine-Chilling Experience at the 2023 Haunted Galena Conference

Visit the most haunted hotel in Illinois, meet others who share a fascination with the ghostly and paranormal to experience the truly remarkable

The DeSoto House in Galena, Illinois is the site of the 2023 Haunted Galena Conference held March 31 - April 1, 2023 Photo by Dirk DBQ/flickr [CC BY 2.0]

Held in Galena, billed as "one of the oldest and most haunted small towns in the Midwest", the Haunted Galena Conference, which will take place from March 31st to April 1st, 2023, is shaping up to be the experience of a lifetime for those fascinated by all things paranormal. Attendees will join others interested in the paranormal for presentations, exhibitions and workshops on dark historical tales about the grim past, ghosts and hauntings, mediums and psychics, and different types of paranormal activity.

Participants will stay at The DeSoto House Hotel, lodgings with many sightings of ghosts, thought to be the most haunted hotel in Illinois. Reports of hauntings date back to the 1800's. One of the most observed specters is "the lady in black," a woman said to descend a staircase and disappear through a wall. In 2011, repairs made after the hotel flooded revealed that where the lady in black is said to disappear, there was once a doorway, now left open for guests to examine.

You can also browse special exhibitions and vendors. Join after hours events which are optional such as a ghost story open mike, psychic workshop, ghost walks and creating your own vampire protection kit or scented crystal intention candle. You can participate in several paranormal investigations including the chance to investigation The DeSoto House Hotel itself.

Some of the other activities you can attend are listed below (taken from the conference schedule posted on their website):

"Paranormal investigation at Galena Cellars Winery"

"Mines & Trains, Ghosts of Galena's Early Industries"

"Mysterious 'Window' Locations"

"One August Morning, History and Haunting of the Borden Murders"

"Not So Happily Ever After...The Dark Side of Fairy Tales"

"Legends, Myths and Mayhem Along The Rock River"

"Monsters of the Midwest, From Bigfoot to Vampires"

"A Shamans Techniques, Training, and Personal Paranormal Encounters"

"Psychic Workshop"

"Haunted Galena East Side Ghost Walk"

"Galena's Greenwood Cemetery Tour"

Registration is open and tickets for the event start at $65 a person.

Learn more about the DeSoto House Hotel and watch footage of a ghost hunt taking place at the establishment: