Vallas and Johnson Fight for Key Endorsements in the Chicago 2023 Mayoral Runoff

Endorsements from prominent individuals in Chicago politics could be the deciding factor in the mayoral runoff election

Photo by Chris Phan/flickr [CC BY 2.0]

The 2023 mayoral election runoff between Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas is sure to be a close contest. Endorsements will play a key role in deciding the winner of the election. Johnson and Vallas both have influential supporters, and the endorsements they receive could make all the difference.

The endorsements will help sway undecided voters, as well as give Johnson and Vallas a boost in credibility. Endorsements from public figures or organizations may also bring media attention to the election and make it easier for Johnson and Vallas to raise funds.

Additionally, endorsements from certain groups can be a deciding factor in the election. Support from groups like labor unions or environmental organizations can give Johnson or Vallas a big advantage.

Ultimately, the endorsements that Johnson and Vallas receive will be critical in deciding the victor of the 2023 mayoral election runoff. Their supporters will be the ones who put them across the finish line and into office.

In the Chicago mayoral primary, the police backed Paul Vallas, who finished first with 34% of the vote, and the teachers endorsed Brandon Johnson, who came in second with 20%, two of the most powerful voting blocks in the city.

Since the election each candidate has picked up major endorsements as they seek allies to help them cross the finish line. Last week, Vallas was endorsed by former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. He has been wooing key figures in the the Chicago Public School system and succeeded in obtaining the endorsement of Gery Chico who was the former CPS board president.

Not to be outdone, Johnson has been pushing hard for support, and received the endorsements of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and U.S. Representative Danny Davis.

To date Illinois governor, J.B. Pritzker has remained silent on his support for a mayoral candidate but indicated he might publicly endorse a candidate for in the runoff. As not only Governor but also the head of the state democratic party, a nod from Pritzker would likely influence many voters.

Similarly, defeated mayoral incumbent, Lori Lightfoot, has not endorsed either candidate since the losing the primary. Having won the majority of the black vote in the city, her backing could allow this support to be transfered to a candidate. However, as she has loudly criticized both candidates she is likely to remain on the sidelines.

Voters and potential high level supporters wait to see if Johnson can possibly secure the support of a former U.S. President who was a long time Chicago resident.