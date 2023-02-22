55 Chicago Schools Say None of Their Students are Proficient in Either Reading or Math

Chicago lawmakers are alarmed by report that despite billions of dollars invested in education by state and federal government dozens of schools have no students that rate as proficient in reading or math

According to reports from dozens of Chicago Public Schools, none of their students are considered proficient in either math or reading. This is a startling statistic and has raised many concerns about the quality of education in the district. The low proficiency levels can be attributed to a number of factors, including the lack of adequate resources, teacher shortages, and a variety of learning-related disparities that exist in the city.

These alarming numbers suggest that there may be underlying issues preventing students from reaching their full potential. It is even more concerning that out of 649 Chicago Public Schools, 22 schools have zero students who met grade level expectations for reading, and 30 schools had no students with proficiency in math alone. It is clear that more needs to be done in order to ensure that students have the necessary support and resources to reach their academic goals.

For the state of Illinois, only 29.9 percent of students ranked proficient in reading and 25.8 percent ranked proficient in math according to the Illinois State Board of Education. This was a decrease from 37 percent and 32 percent respectively in 2019.

Furthermore, the school system has been criticized for focusing more on standardized tests than on providing quality teaching. In order to improve the proficiency levels, Chicago schools must ensure that all students have access to quality teachers and resources and that the emphasis is placed on learning rather than on constant testing.