Protest Erupts in Elmhurst IL During DeSantis Law and Order Speech Chicago Police

Coming just eight days before the Chicago Mayoral election, the Florida Governors speech was seen by many as payback for Governor Pritzker's keynote address delivered before Florida Democrats last summer

Protestors gathered in Elmhurst, IL Monday night in opposition to the policies of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Photo by Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons [CC BY 2.0]

Monday night protesters gathered outside the Knights of Columbus in Elmhurst, IL to protest Ron DeSantis' speech to the Chicago Police. The protesters were a diverse mix of citizens, many of whom were members of local activist groups, labor unions, and religious organizations.

The rally was centered around the issues of police brutality, racial justice, and economic inequalities that have been rampant in Chicago and beyond in recent years. Many of the speakers focused on the issue of systemic racism in Chicago and how it has been used to oppress minority communities. The crowd also chanted “No justice, no peace” and “Ain’t no power like the power of the people” throughout the event.

Protesters held signs that read “End Police Brutality” and “Black Lives Matter” to emphasize their points. During the event, many of the speakers called for an end to police brutality, accountability for those who commit acts of violence against civilians, and an end to racial inequalities in the city. They also held a moment of silence for the victims of police brutality who have lost their lives in the state. The event concluded with a march around the Knights of Columbus building.

The protest in Elmhurst, IL was part of a larger wave of civil unrest seen in many cities across the country. Many also saw it as a reminder of the need for actionable measure to combat police violence and a powerful public statement that people, still not satisfied with the current state of affairs, are determined to fight for change to ensure the safety of all communities.

There were DeSantis supporters outside the hall as well.

There has been much speculation about a possible White House run by DeSantis during the next presidential elections. However, the Florida Governor has yet to make an announcement confirming that he is throwing his hat into the ring.