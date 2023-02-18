Chicago 16-Year-Old Charged With Feb Battery of 14-Year-Old and Sept Carjacking in Chinatown

Yesterday, the teen arrested in Chicago and charged with the recent attack on a 14-year-old Fuller Park resident was also charged with the Chinatown Carjacking that occurred in Sept.

Photo by Endlezz/Wikimedia Commons [CC BY-SA 3.0]

Yesterday, a 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with the battery of a 14-year-old boy in Chicago's Marquette Park on February 8th, 2023. According to the police report, the suspect had been connected to a carjacking incident in Chinatown on September 4th, 2022.

The incident in September began with an unidentified 24-year-old man walking to his car in Chinatown. As he approached the vehicle, he was allegedly approached by the 16-year-old suspect and two other suspects. The victim reported that he was surrounded and threatened with a handgun, before his car was taken from him.

The suspects drove off in the stolen car, but the authorities were able to track its movements through surveillance footage. This led them to believe that the same suspects were involved in the Marquette Park battery case in February of the following year.

In the Marquette Park case, the 16-year-old suspect reportedly approached the 14-year-old victim and punched him in the face. The police were able to identify the suspect through witness statements and surveillance footage.

It is believed that the 16-year-old suspect was responsible for both the Chinatown carjacking and the battery in Marquette Park. He is currently awaiting trial and faces a variety of charges in both incidents, including vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery, and possessing a stolen vehicle.

The teen is due to appear in court today.