Chicago, IL

Chicago 16-Year-Old Charged With Feb Battery of 14-Year-Old and Sept Carjacking in Chinatown

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Yesterday, the teen arrested in Chicago and charged with the recent attack on a 14-year-old Fuller Park resident was also charged with the Chinatown Carjacking that occurred in Sept.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYNL6_0kqyjCXo00
Photo byEndlezz/Wikimedia Commons [CC BY-SA 3.0]

Yesterday, a 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with the battery of a 14-year-old boy in Chicago's Marquette Park on February 8th, 2023. According to the police report, the suspect had been connected to a carjacking incident in Chinatown on September 4th, 2022.

The incident in September began with an unidentified 24-year-old man walking to his car in Chinatown. As he approached the vehicle, he was allegedly approached by the 16-year-old suspect and two other suspects. The victim reported that he was surrounded and threatened with a handgun, before his car was taken from him.

The suspects drove off in the stolen car, but the authorities were able to track its movements through surveillance footage. This led them to believe that the same suspects were involved in the Marquette Park battery case in February of the following year.

In the Marquette Park case, the 16-year-old suspect reportedly approached the 14-year-old victim and punched him in the face. The police were able to identify the suspect through witness statements and surveillance footage.

It is believed that the 16-year-old suspect was responsible for both the Chinatown carjacking and the battery in Marquette Park. He is currently awaiting trial and faces a variety of charges in both incidents, including vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery, and possessing a stolen vehicle.

The teen is due to appear in court today.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chicago Crime# Chinatown Carjacking# Marquette Park Battery# Chicago Assault and Battery# Chicago Police

Comments / 1

Published by

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
8K followers

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago, IL

Critical Issues Likely to Decide the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election

With early voting already underway for the Chicago Mayoral election, these are the issues to know when you vote. The 2023 Chicago Mayoral race has shaped up to be an exciting and fiercely contested election. Key issues include public safety, crime and policing, education, economic development, housing, transportation and infrastructure, government reform, and environmental justice. The key issues for each of the candidates will have wide-reaching consequences for the city and its residents.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

55 Chicago Schools Say None of Their Students are Proficient in Either Reading or Math

Chicago lawmakers are alarmed by report that despite billions of dollars invested in education by state and federal government dozens of schools have no students that rate as proficient in reading or math.

Read full story
20 comments
Elmhurst, IL

Protest Erupts in Elmhurst IL During DeSantis Law and Order Speech Chicago Police

Coming just eight days before the Chicago Mayoral election, the Florida Governors speech was seen by many as payback for Governor Pritzker's keynote address delivered before Florida Democrats last summer.

Read full story
138 comments
Chicago, IL

Cold Front Heading to Chicago Tomorrow After Unusually Warm Conditions

Tomorrow is expected to bring blizzard like conditions following a week of moderate temperatures. The city of Chicago is bracing for an unexpected cold storm that is due to arrive tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service has issued a warning for the city and surrounding area, saying that the storm could bring dangerously cold temperatures and gusty winds. This could spell trouble for many who are not prepared for the extreme cold.

Read full story
1 comments
Wheaton, IL

Wheaton Illinois Residents Told to Shelter in Place Due to Threatening Phone Call Related to High School

Police instructed residents to shelter in place for over an hour on Monday as they investigated a threat regarding Wheaton North High School called into 911. Residents of Wheaton, Illinois were recently told to "shelter in place" and remain inside for nearly an hour, as police evacuated students and staff from Wheaton North High School. Police received a threatening call about the school this morning, urging residents within two blocks of the school to take precautionary measures. While the shelter in place order was lifted shortly before 11:00am, road closures remained in effect for several hours as police continued to investigate.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida Governor Visits Chicago Monday to Address Police Union About Criminal Justice in Face of Municipal Elections

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will address members of the Chicago Police Union Monday as one stop on his tour as he considers running for president. On February 20, 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be making a visit to Chicago to address the Chicago Police Union (CPU). The purpose of the visit is to discuss the current state of criminal justice reform and the potential solutions to issues of police abuse and misconduct.

Read full story
403 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor Addresses Outrage Over Homelessness Problem at O'Hare Airport During Press Conference

Mayor Lori Lightfoot comes under attack in social media uproar over homeless encampments in Chicago O'Hare airport and provides statement explaining her plan. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under intense scrutiny for what many have described as the "out of control" homeless encampments at the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Door Dash Making Large Contributions to the Chicago Municipal Elections

Some have questioned the companies motives in helping to finance various campaigns. Door Dash is a food delivery app that has become increasingly popular in cities across the United States. Recently, the company announced it had made contributions to the recent Chicago municipal elections. This is a significant move for the tech giant and may indicate a shift in how tech companies interact with local politics in the future.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago 8-Year-Old Inspiration for #MollyStrong Movement Loses Battle with Cancer

The third grader was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer when she was 6, and was being treated at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. 8-year-old Molly Grace Morris, who touched the hearts of local residents and people across the country, died last week, losing her two-year battle with cancer.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Best Places to Celebrate a Romantic Chicago Valentines Day

If you are In Chicago on Valentine's Day, here are some of the best activities and places to go. Valentine’s Day is only a week away. The Second City is filled with romantic activities to please both you and your other half. If you are just getting to know someone, there are plenty of options to learn more about them and deepen the connection. Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Chicago with these fun, romantic activities.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Warming Centers Open During Bitterly Cold Weather

As temperatures in Chicago dip into the single digits with windchills well below zero, warming centers around the city are available. The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services (CDFSS) have opened warming shelters for the duration of below freezing temperatures. A warming center is a place residents can go to keep warm on very cold days. Chicago operates six different warming facilities open on weekdays during work hours. Additional options include libraries, police stations and other facilities that make shelter available on weekends, holidays and after hours. (See below for complete list of Cook County warming centers.) Additionally, the Garfield Center, which can be found at 10 S. Kedzie Avenue, is open 24/7 to help resident find an emergency shelter for hours the other warming centers are closed. For seniors in Chicago, there are 21 senior centers open during regular weekday work hours.

Read full story
Evanston, IL

Evanston Hygge Fest Helps You Find Joy in Everyday Moments

Annual Hygge Fest in downtown Evanston, IL features cozy products, mindfulness activities and creativity workshops throughout the month of February. Pronounced "hyoo-gah," this Danish expression is defined as "invoking or fostering a sense of coziness, contentment, and well-being," and thought to represent the Danish lifestyle. Hygge is likely some of the reason that Denmark is frequently number one the World Happiness Report. It is an attitude that emphasizes the ability to find joy in everyday moments. In the winter months, when Danes retreat to their homes, instead of moaning about the weather, they celebrate the warmth of family and friends, a cozy atmosphere, and practicing mindfulness to turn their thoughts towards the positive, while grounding themselves in the moment.

Read full story
Hillsboro, IL

Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and Guards

Narcotics and hazardous substances ruled out as possible causes for illness that affected over two dozen inmates and guards at Hillsboro prison. However, Anders Lindall , a spokesperson for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 3, the union representing prison staff was not satisfied with the investigation. He stated that the Corrections Department needs to look into the matter further. Anders added that the department needs to have answer quicker when such emergencies occur. div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area Residents

Chi Block Builder, Chicago'snew program to boost the buying and redevelopment of vacant land owned by the city, has Aldermen asking questions about communication. Last week during the Chicago City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate meeting, discussion turned to Chi Block Builder, a new program that is allowing residents to submit applications to buy vacant land owned by the city. Kathy Dickhut, DPD, stated that there were 2000 city owned properties for sale, mostly on the South and West Sides. Applications began being accepted in November. According to Dickhut there has been a lot of interest and traffic to the website.

Read full story
14 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community Protests

Members of a South Side Chicago neighborhood protest housing migrants in shuttered elementary school saying the needs of the community should come first. A report published in October of 2022 stated that there were at least 65,000 homeless people living in Chicago. Added to this number are the migrants who have arrived in Chicago since September that the city must find resources to help settle. Since last fall about 4000 asylum-seekers were sent by Texas and other states have sent over 1400. Of those, the city remains responsible for approximately 1,500. There have also been over 4,000 Ukrainians that have come to Chicago from Feb. through December 2022, fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

Read full story
29 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key Positions

The City of Detroit has announced Dec. 15 deadline for the board secretary and chief investigator positions to be properly filled, at which time current interim employees in these positions will be fired.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct Cases

Last week the Finance Committee of the Chicago City Council considered and approved settlements against 3 Chicago Police Officers being sued in misconduct cases, including case of 17 year old Michael Elam Jr., shot and killed by police when on his way to dinner with his girlfriend.

Read full story
18 comments
Chicago, IL

Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich Shops

If you love pickles, grab your pickle partner and hurry to Potbelly for a free whole signature pickle in honor of National Pickle Day. Chicago style hotdog with all the fixingsBy arnold inuyaki / Arnold Gatilao/flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing Repair

After contentious Chicago City Council meeting last week regarding Board of Education and CPS leaders failure to attend council meetings, request by the Board of Education for almost $5.75 million for an aquaponics classroom in one school and plumbing repairs in another, may create further debate regarding transparency and accountability.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy