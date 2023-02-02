Evanston, IL

Evanston Hygge Fest Helps You Find Joy in Everyday Moments

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Annual Hygge Fest in downtown Evanston, IL features cozy products, mindfulness activities and creativity workshops throughout the month of February

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfR1C_0kZHnTRv00
Photo byShocking Wonder/flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Pronounced "hyoo-gah," this Danish expression is defined as "invoking or fostering a sense of coziness, contentment, and well-being," and thought to represent the Danish lifestyle. Hygge is likely some of the reason that Denmark is frequently number one the World Happiness Report. It is an attitude that emphasizes the ability to find joy in everyday moments. In the winter months, when Danes retreat to their homes, instead of moaning about the weather, they celebrate the warmth of family and friends, a cozy atmosphere, and practicing mindfulness to turn their thoughts towards the positive, while grounding themselves in the moment.

There are many options for reaching a state of hygge. Soft slippers, a warm throw, an old sweater, incense and candles, a cup of peppermint tea, comforting activities, and meditation are just a few of the possibilities. It's the feeling that's important, so the ways of achieving hygge are different for each individual.

For a taste of hygge, you can attend the Evanston Hygge Fest throughout the month of February. Local businesses and service providers will offer a variety of workshops such as journal making, painting, beading and flower arranging. Restaurants will have dining specials that include different takes on classic comfort food, shopping opportunities will abound for home items that can make your house more hygge. Classes on mindfulness, relaxation and general well-being will be given throughout the month so you can learn how to get into the hygge state of mind.

Planners are continuing to add events for this month-long festival so be sure to check back for updated information.

Learn how hygge can help you beat winter depression below:

# hygge# comfort# Scandinavian customs# relaxation# happiness

