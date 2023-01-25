Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and Guards
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.
Narcotics and hazardous substances ruled out as possible causes for illness that affected over two dozen inmates and guards at Hillsboro prison
However, Anders Lindall , a spokesperson for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 3, the union representing prison staff was not satisfied with the investigation. He stated that the Corrections Department needs to look into the matter further. Anders added that the department needs to have answer quicker when such emergencies occur.
Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.
Comments / 5