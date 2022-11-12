Chicago, IL

Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing Repair

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

After contentious Chicago City Council meeting last week regarding Board of Education and CPS leaders failure to attend council meetings, request by the Board of Education for almost $5.75 million for an aquaponics classroom in one school and plumbing repairs in another, may create further debate regarding transparency and accountability

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLu4b_0j7uqF8N00
Carl Schurz High School where Chicago Board of Edu is requesting $740k TIF assistance for new aquaponics classroomTeemu008/flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The agenda for the coming Finance Committee meeting to be held Monday, November 14th, includes two items related to the Chicago Board of Education. The first item recommends using Tax Increment Financing assistance in the amount of $740,000 to create a new aquaponics classroom at Carl Schurz High School (45th Ward). Aquaponics is combining fish and plant production with hydroponics or growing plants without soil.  The second item recommends using Tax Increment Financing assistance in the amount of $5,000,000 to install a new plumbing system at Marie Sklodowska Curie Metropolitan High School.

These items are coming on the heels of City Council Meeting held last Wednesday, which was convened to consider whether funding should be withheld from the Board of Education and CPS if the CEO of CPS and the President of the Board of Education failed to show up for quarterly meetings to testify about what the money allocated to them was used for. At several points this meeting became contentious.

At the beginning when the committee chair, Ald. Sofia King first disagreed with the way the assistant to the CPS CEO went to represent the school system portrayed the course of events in holding a meeting. She added that a hearing was supposed to be held during that meeting (Nov. 14th), but again the two officials asked to come testify, did not show up. Later a lawyer for the Chicago Board of Education said that the council had no power over the school board and couldn't make any demands, suggesting that attempting to do so could become a concerning legal matter.

While the majority of the Council members were in favor of Ald. Kings ordinance, after allies of the mayor and legal representatives of the school district threatened that the ordinance could cause school improvement projects across Chicago to come to a halt, enough members facing re-election in February voted against the ordinance for it to result in a tie, which defeater the measure. Some of the aldermen were clearly reluctant to vote against the ordinance, acknowledging that financial consequences was the only leverage the City Council had over the school board.

Ald. King has remarked that she feels this isn't right, because the council are responsible for at least knowing what all the money given to the school system is being used for, and that it is being used properly.

On the other side of argument, every year since Mayor Lightfoot has been in office she has placed responsibility on CPS for funding millions of dollars in education related costs that had always been part of the city budget. This will be the first year that the financial burden on the school system will not be fully funded through other types of financial support from other departments in the city.

Some have said that this move by Mayor Lightfoot was in retaliation for the decision to shift to ah elected school board as opposed to having all members chosen by the mayor. Lightfoot did refence this move in explanation of taking funding from the school system, saying now that CPS will be completely independent from City Hall it is no longer a responsibility of the mayor’s office. The concern is that the school system has no long term financial plan in place.

The Chicago Committee on Finance meeting will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 121 N LaSalle St Chicago, IL 60602.

Watch a short video about an aquaponics classroom at CCA Academy, a Chicago Alternative School:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chicago Board of Education# Chicago City Council# Chicago Education Budget# CPS# Sophia King

Comments / 2

Published by

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
7931 followers

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago, IL

Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich Shops

If you love pickles, grab your pickle partner and hurry to Potbelly for a free whole signature pickle in honor of National Pickle Day. Chicago style hotdog with all the fixingsBy arnold inuyaki / Arnold Gatilao/flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds Fails

Chicago Council push to remedy infrequent appearances by CPS officialsat meetings by compelling them to attend through temporarily withholding allocated funds unsuccessful. Daniel X. O'Neil/flickr (CC 2.0)

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget Passes

Though some highlighted the problems in the budget and a protest regarding passage of Bring Home Chicago broke out, enough aldermen were in favor for the budget to pass with Mayor Lightfoot saying this would ensure Chicago's financial future.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless Needs

Sandra Blakemore, the Mayor’s appointee for Commissioner of AIS, and Aldermen discuss options for helping homeless and new migrants to Chicago through citywide real estate investments.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12

Chicago's "Great Resignation" continues showing a vote of no confidence in Mayor Lightfoot. Leslie Hairston, one of the more than 20 Chicago aldermen who have resignedWikipedia.

Read full story
19 comments
Illinois State

Forest Service Closes Illinois Road to Protect Venomous Snakes During Mass Migration in Shawnee National Forest

Illinois residents and tourists can view the unusual and amazing phenomenon of thousands of snakes and other reptiles hurrying from their breeding grounds to reach the limestone bluffs where they'll hibernate this winter.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pm

Chicagoans can help save migrating birds by turning off lights at night. For several months starting during the late summer, Chicagoans are encouraged to turn off their lights after 11:00pm if they live in high rise buildings. This can help prevent migrating birds from flying into their windows.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great Events

Don’t worry that the Chicago summer's over when there are so many fabulous things left to do around town before the cold weather rolls in. Swimmers in the Chicago TriathlonKelly Martin/Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

University of Chicago and Northwestern Among Elite Schools Facing Antitrust Litigation Over Admissions Collusion

A judge has rejected the colleges' attempt to have the case alleging that the schools involved falsely claim they admit all students on a need-blind basis dismissed. Northwestern University along with the University of Chicago named in antitrust lawsuit targeting 16 prestigious US universitiesRdsmith4/Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective Misconduct

Seven people serving decades in jail for murder who claimed that a Chicago detective framed them were released Tuesday. Seven more people serving time in prison based on claims that Chicago Police Department Detective Reynaldo Guevara framed them, had their convictions vacated Tuesday. All but two of them had served their complete sentence. In total, these seven had spent 174 years in jail for crimes they claimed they didn't commit. Another individual had their case postponed with the judged asking for an additional hearing next week. Three others are expected to have their cases considered in the coming weeks.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic Converter

A man in the West Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago was shot Monday when he confronted men he saw under his car trying to steal his catalytic converter. Catalytic converters are being stolen in various Chicago neighborhoodsSeth Sawyers/flickr.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted Sites

Chicago has been hailed as one of the most haunted cities in the world and you can see many of the city's ghostly sites. St. Michael's Church in Old Town Chicago said to be hauntedkmaschke/flickr.

Read full story
5 comments
Illinois State

Monkeypox Declared Public Health Emergency in Illinois by Governor

Illinois Governor declares public health emergency following over 500 cases of monkeypox being reported in the state. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker declares state of emergency due to MonkeypoxWikipedia.

Read full story
76 comments
Chicago, IL

Two Chicago Area Universities Named on Ten Most Expensive Colleges in America List

Northwestern University and the University of Chicago are included on the most recent Ten Most Expensive Colleges in America. One of the buildings at the University of Chicago, recently ranked as one of the top 10 most expensive universities in the U.S.Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
1 comments
Galena, IL

Haunted Illinois Mental Hospital from Early 1900's to Reopen for Public Tours

Various areas of supposedly haunted hospital grounds which housed a mental facility dating back to the early 1900's can now be toured by those interested with a guide. Illinois is not short on sites that are said to be haunted. There are organized tours of some of the state’s most famous haunted locations which have tales of paranormal activities and ghost sightings. In the city of Galena there is a ghost walk where participants visit what were once buildings where mortuary preparation was provided.

Read full story
25 comments
Chicago, IL

Four Hospitals in Illinois Placed on prestigious “Best Hospitals in America” List

To be included, Hospitals had to receive an “A” rating on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Assessment. University of Chicago Medical Center, one of 4 Illinois hospitals included on "Best Hospitals in America" listWikipedia/Public Domain.

Read full story
78 comments
Chicago, IL

Senior Chicagoans Can Receive Free Food and Gas on Wednesday and Thursday

Chicago mayoral candidate Dr, Willie Wilson, is giving away $1M in gas and food discounts on Wednesday and Thursday for Chicago seniors. Dr. Willie Wilson, local Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate has announced he will be sponsoring a $1M food and cash giveaway specifically for seniors living in the Chicago area. Any senior citizens living in Chicago Housing Authority buildings. Starting at 9:00am on Wednesday, seniors can receive a $25 grocery coupon at participating Cermak or Pete’s Markets. On Thursday they can fill their cars up at discounted prices at 15 area gasoline stations. While the original date for the giveaway was Monday, it was announced that the dates have been changed.

Read full story
14 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Governor First in Midwest to Ban Untraceable Do It Yourself Ghost Guns Designed to Evade Gun Laws

Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill making dangerous "do it yourself" untraceable guns, which are increasingly being recovered by police, illegal in Illinois. Ghost guns printed on a 3D printerMitch Barrie/flickr.

Read full story
170 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Hears Roe v Wade Could be Overturned and Weeps for Joy

Although Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently quit the Catholic Church saying it was under Satin's control, she recently appeared to be weeping upon hearing that Roe v. Wade might be overturned which would end legalized abortion in the US.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy