Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget Passes

Though some highlighted the problems in the budget and a protest regarding passage of Bring Home Chicago broke out, enough aldermen were in favor for the budget to pass with Mayor Lightfoot saying this would ensure Chicago's financial future

Chicago City Council Chambers where today's budget hearing was held Daniel X. O'Neil/flickr (CC 2.0)

During the Chicago City Council meeting today aldermen came together to discuss, among other things, passage of the 2023 City Budget. The meeting was presided over by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who kept the comments moving, although what was scheduled for a 2-hour meeting was over 4.

As the meeting wore on, it became clear that there were several issues that were creating doubt in the minds of some of the alderman. But there were still many who spoke up in favor of the budget. Starting off the comments was Ald. David Moore (Ward 17) who stated he supported the budget and would vote for it, straight off the bat.

Aldermen Moore said that it would bring advantages to the children in the community. He did raise the issue of the fact that 94 million of the amount earmarked for CPD was carried over from last year, saying when there is money to help, it needs to be spent. He also raised the issue of the rates of discrimination in different departments, citing the statistics his office had been given which showed that the highest rates of discrimination had been found in the fire department with 34 cases, the second highest rate was in the Police Department with 14 cases and the third highest number was found in the Aviation dept with 12 cases. Ald. Moore stated that there is a need to act on this in a specific way addressing these departments rather than a more general way.

Alderman Daniel La Spata (Ward 1) raised a similar issue to spending money that has been allocated however his concerns were stronger. He said for several years in a row, money that was allocated was not used for requests from the Progressive and Latino Caucuses. He said that this year, again, they had a lot of “asks” from these caucuses which seemed to fall on deaf ears and were not incorporated in the budget. Because of this, he said he could not vote in favor of the budget.

Rodriguez Sanchez also said she could not vote in favor of the budget as in the past too many promises had been made which were never fulfilled and there was no guarantee that the same wouldn’t happen with this budget. She focused on Mental Health Efforts in the City saying a promise had been made to hire more clinicians for mental health centers, and create a website to help those who didn’t know how to access services or make an appointment.

The alderwoman added that there had been another promise made to make three of the five current mental health centers 24-hour walk-in facilities which would decrease the number of people calling the police or going to the ER. Yet none of these promises had been fulfilled so she said she would vote no.

Another no vote came from Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez (Ward 25) who, after listening to his constituents on the street, said that they feel left out, and that their communities are characterized by inequality, poverty and despair. He quoted the statistic that 37 percent of this budget is for the CPD yet said that communities aren’t safe and those living in his ward don’t feel comfortable leaving their homes at night. He went on to say that the residents of his ward feel like second-hand citizens.

He stated that to think about the future means to come up with sustainable options and not to put all the burden on the working class. Failure to tax the rich at appropriate rates, he believes, contributes to these problems.

King was another no vote as she stated that the budget is a reflection of the city’s priorities. It should reflect safety, according to her, but instead doesn’t address gun violence sufficiently. Last year $85 million was allocated for violence prevention yet less than $5 million of it was spent. King stated that so little money being utilized was a “travesty.”

Alderman Roberto Maldonado (Ward 26) also said he would vote for the budget despite having some issues that he felt needed to be addressed in particular the aggressive gentrification that is going on in many area of the city.

There were some that had major concerns with the budget but while it was a difficult choice to make, decided to support the budget in the end. For example, Alderman Michael Rodriguez (Ward 22), said the budget doesn’t reflect the values of many Chicagoans, which were indicated by the failure to pass Bring Chicago Home, a sustainable homelessness project, and the pension balloon payments among other efforts that weren't supported. But he said that his constituents wanted affordable housing and a grocery store and those were both in the budget, so he had made the tough decision to support it.

There were those who said that There were plenty of others though, who advocated for the council to pass the budget, saying no budget is perfect and no one gets everything they want but they needed to vote for it regardless.

Alderman Jason Ervin (Ward 28) quoted a sign which read, “Everyone wants to get to heaven, but no one wants to die.” He said the budget was similar. Everyone wanted to arrive at the perfect budget but no one really wanted to do the work necessary to get there. He added that while not everything they wanted was in the budget they could still use it to be more effective than they had been previously.

Overall, it appeared that no alderman who spoke was fully in favor of the entire budget. But it seemed to come down to a discussion between two group. One group included those who felt so strongly about certain issues, they believed that to pass the budget as is would betray their constituents. Those in the other group felt that while there was still a lot in the budget that needed to be worked on, it was at least headed in the right direction and could be used to help residents of Chicago.

Although much closer than expected the budget passed with a vote of 32-18 which included the revenue ordinance which supports the annual spending plan. The vote on the city’s annual property tax levy also passed but that vote was even closer at 29-21. After the vote, Mayor Lightfoot stood to give a 30-minute address that sounded a bit like a stump speech in which she congratulated all who participated. In a press conference after the meeting, Mayor Lightfoot stated “extraordinarily happy with” her margin of victory.