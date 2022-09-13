Forest Service Closes Illinois Road to Protect Venomous Snakes During Mass Migration in Shawnee National Forest

Illinois residents and tourists can view the unusual and amazing phenomenon of thousands of snakes and other reptiles hurrying from their breeding grounds to reach the limestone bluffs where they'll hibernate this winter

Copperhead snakes are a common site during the snake migration in southern Illinois Alan & Flora Botting/flickr

If you are a fan of reptiles and interested in seeing a lot of them in their natural habitat, then southern Illinois is a place you’ll want to visit. That is where, twice a year, you can observe a huge number of snakes, turtles, lizards and salamanders as they make their way from their breeding grounds in Larue swamp to limestone cliffs where they hibernate for the winter. It is believed that the change in temperature which makes the ground colder, signals to these snakes and amphibians that it’s time to move. Similarly, when the ground starts to warm up again after the winter, this is the signal for them to come out of the winter slumber and begin making their way back to the swamp.

The Fall migration occurs Sept. 1 through October 30th while the spring migration occurs from March 1 to May 31 when Forest Road #345 in the Shawnee National Forest, better known as snake road, is closed to motor vehicle traffic. You can still walk to observe the writing mass of snakes and other amphibians as they travel to their destination but if you do so, officials warn that you should wear heavy socks and hiking boots due the large number of venomous snakes that will part of the migration.

In particular, there are three highly venomous snakes that will be migrating. These are the copperhead, the northern cottonmouth and the timber rattlesnake.

The copperhead snake gets its name from the copper color head that the snake sports. These snakes are about 2 – 3 feet in length and are easy to identify because of their hourglass shaped markings, and triangular or arrow-shaped heads. The bite of a copperhead is usually extremely painful and can result in tissue damage around the area of the bite, but it is rarely fatal in humans. Children, older individuals or those with a compromised immune system may be in more danger from these bites.

The northern cottonmouth snake is about 32 to 40 inches long, has a head that is wider than its body, and black or brown in color. One of its defining features is that when threatened it will shake it’s tale like a rattlesnake does but they don’t actually have a rattle. A cottonmouth’s bite is extremely dangerous and can be fatal to adults unless quickly treated. These snakes are not typically aggressive unless you step on one or pick one up.

The timber rattlesnake is about 3 to 4 feet long and also has a head that is wider than its body. They vary in color but their most noticeable characteristic is the rattle on the ends of their tails. These snakes are probably the most dangerous and deadly snakes in Illinois but they are endangered so there aren’t as many as the number of other venomous snakes. If they feel threatened, they will coil themselves up and shake their rattle continuously. The generally give you plenty of warning before striking. If bitten however, this is a medical emergency requiring immediate medical care.

If you want to observe this fall’s snake migration, officials recommend walking along the street where the snakes are easier to see. They say that the venomous snakes are not going to attack you unless you provoke them like trying to poke or pick one up with a stick.

There are plenty of other, non-venomous snakes to observe also as 20 other species have been identified in the area, such as green water snakes, mud snakes, and western ribbon snakes. Additionally, you can possibly see 11 species of salamanders, 13 species of frogs, six species of turtles and five species of lizards.

A Word of Warning

While the venomous snakes are not likely to bite you, they can become aggressive when they feel threatened as may happen when large numbers of people are around. While they will allow you to use a snake hook to carefully pick up a snake and photograph it, they warn against picking up any of the venomous snakes so it’s important to be able to identify them. If you spot what you believe to be a venomous snake not far from you, slowly back away from it without any sudden movements and you should be fine.

Watch Some Snake Experts as They Walk Snake Road at the Beginning of the Migration