Forest Service Closes Illinois Road to Protect Venomous Snakes During Mass Migration in Shawnee National Forest

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Illinois residents and tourists can view the unusual and amazing phenomenon of thousands of snakes and other reptiles hurrying from their breeding grounds to reach the limestone bluffs where they'll hibernate this winter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X91DQ_0hsqUGDC00
Copperhead snakes are a common site during the snake migration in southern IllinoisAlan & Flora Botting/flickr

If you are a fan of reptiles and interested in seeing a lot of them in their natural habitat, then southern Illinois is a place you’ll want to visit. That is where, twice a year, you can observe a huge number of snakes, turtles, lizards and salamanders as they make their way from their breeding grounds in Larue swamp to limestone cliffs where they hibernate for the winter. It is believed that the change in temperature which makes the ground colder, signals to these snakes and amphibians that it’s time to move. Similarly, when the ground starts to warm up again after the winter, this is the signal for them to come out of the winter slumber and begin making their way back to the swamp.

The Fall migration occurs Sept. 1 through October 30th while the spring migration occurs from March 1 to May 31 when Forest Road #345 in the Shawnee National Forest, better known as snake road, is closed to motor vehicle traffic. You can still walk to observe the writing mass of snakes and other amphibians as they travel to their destination but if you do so, officials warn that you should wear heavy socks and hiking boots due the large number of venomous snakes that will part of the migration.

In particular, there are three highly venomous snakes that will be migrating. These are the copperhead, the northern cottonmouth and the timber rattlesnake.

The copperhead snake gets its name from the copper color head that the snake sports. These snakes are about 2 – 3 feet in length and are easy to identify because of their hourglass shaped markings, and triangular or arrow-shaped heads. The bite of a copperhead is usually extremely painful and can result in tissue damage around the area of the bite, but it is rarely fatal in humans. Children, older individuals or those with a compromised immune system may be in more danger from these bites.

The northern cottonmouth snake is about 32 to 40 inches long, has a head that is wider than its body, and black or brown in color. One of its defining features is that when threatened it will shake it’s tale like a rattlesnake does but they don’t actually have a rattle. A cottonmouth’s bite is extremely dangerous and can be fatal to adults unless quickly treated. These snakes are not typically aggressive unless you step on one or pick one up.

The timber rattlesnake is about 3 to 4 feet long and also has a head that is wider than its body. They vary in color but their most noticeable characteristic is the rattle on the ends of their tails. These snakes are probably the most dangerous and deadly snakes in Illinois but they are endangered so there aren’t as many as the number of other venomous snakes. If they feel threatened, they will coil themselves up and shake their rattle continuously. The generally give you plenty of warning before striking. If bitten however, this is a medical emergency requiring immediate medical care.

If you want to observe this fall’s snake migration, officials recommend walking along the street where the snakes are easier to see. They say that the venomous snakes are not going to attack you unless you provoke them like trying to poke or pick one up with a stick.

There are plenty of other, non-venomous snakes to observe also as 20 other species have been identified in the area, such as green water snakes, mud snakes, and western ribbon snakes. Additionally, you can possibly see 11 species of salamanders, 13 species of frogs, six species of turtles and five species of lizards.

A Word of Warning

While the venomous snakes are not likely to bite you, they can become aggressive when they feel threatened as may happen when large numbers of people are around. While they will allow you to use a snake hook to carefully pick up a snake and photograph it, they warn against picking up any of the venomous snakes so it’s important to be able to identify them. If you spot what you believe to be a venomous snake not far from you, slowly back away from it without any sudden movements and you should be fine.

Watch Some Snake Experts as They Walk Snake Road at the Beginning of the Migration

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# snakes# migration# amphibians# reptiles# hibernation

Comments / 0

Published by

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
7894 followers

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago, IL

Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pm

Chicagoans can help save migrating birds by turning off lights at night. For several months starting during the late summer, Chicagoans are encouraged to turn off their lights after 11:00pm if they live in high rise buildings. This can help prevent migrating birds from flying into their windows.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great Events

Don’t worry that the Chicago summer's over when there are so many fabulous things left to do around town before the cold weather rolls in. Swimmers in the Chicago TriathlonKelly Martin/Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

University of Chicago and Northwestern Among Elite Schools Facing Antitrust Litigation Over Admissions Collusion

A judge has rejected the colleges' attempt to have the case alleging that the schools involved falsely claim they admit all students on a need-blind basis dismissed. Northwestern University along with the University of Chicago named in antitrust lawsuit targeting 16 prestigious US universitiesRdsmith4/Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective Misconduct

Seven people serving decades in jail for murder who claimed that a Chicago detective framed them were released Tuesday. Seven more people serving time in prison based on claims that Chicago Police Department Detective Reynaldo Guevara framed them, had their convictions vacated Tuesday. All but two of them had served their complete sentence. In total, these seven had spent 174 years in jail for crimes they claimed they didn't commit. Another individual had their case postponed with the judged asking for an additional hearing next week. Three others are expected to have their cases considered in the coming weeks.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic Converter

A man in the West Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago was shot Monday when he confronted men he saw under his car trying to steal his catalytic converter. Catalytic converters are being stolen in various Chicago neighborhoodsSeth Sawyers/flickr.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted Sites

Chicago has been hailed as one of the most haunted cities in the world and you can see many of the city's ghostly sites. St. Michael's Church in Old Town Chicago said to be hauntedkmaschke/flickr.

Read full story
5 comments
Illinois State

Monkeypox Declared Public Health Emergency in Illinois by Governor

Illinois Governor declares public health emergency following over 500 cases of monkeypox being reported in the state. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker declares state of emergency due to MonkeypoxWikipedia.

Read full story
76 comments
Chicago, IL

Two Chicago Area Universities Named on Ten Most Expensive Colleges in America List

Northwestern University and the University of Chicago are included on the most recent Ten Most Expensive Colleges in America. One of the buildings at the University of Chicago, recently ranked as one of the top 10 most expensive universities in the U.S.Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
1 comments
Galena, IL

Haunted Illinois Mental Hospital from Early 1900's to Reopen for Public Tours

Various areas of supposedly haunted hospital grounds which housed a mental facility dating back to the early 1900's can now be toured by those interested with a guide. Illinois is not short on sites that are said to be haunted. There are organized tours of some of the state’s most famous haunted locations which have tales of paranormal activities and ghost sightings. In the city of Galena there is a ghost walk where participants visit what were once buildings where mortuary preparation was provided.

Read full story
23 comments
Chicago, IL

Four Hospitals in Illinois Placed on prestigious “Best Hospitals in America” List

To be included, Hospitals had to receive an “A” rating on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Assessment. University of Chicago Medical Center, one of 4 Illinois hospitals included on "Best Hospitals in America" listWikipedia/Public Domain.

Read full story
77 comments
Chicago, IL

Senior Chicagoans Can Receive Free Food and Gas on Wednesday and Thursday

Chicago mayoral candidate Dr, Willie Wilson, is giving away $1M in gas and food discounts on Wednesday and Thursday for Chicago seniors. Dr. Willie Wilson, local Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate has announced he will be sponsoring a $1M food and cash giveaway specifically for seniors living in the Chicago area. Any senior citizens living in Chicago Housing Authority buildings. Starting at 9:00am on Wednesday, seniors can receive a $25 grocery coupon at participating Cermak or Pete’s Markets. On Thursday they can fill their cars up at discounted prices at 15 area gasoline stations. While the original date for the giveaway was Monday, it was announced that the dates have been changed.

Read full story
14 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Governor First in Midwest to Ban Untraceable Do It Yourself Ghost Guns Designed to Evade Gun Laws

Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill making dangerous "do it yourself" untraceable guns, which are increasingly being recovered by police, illegal in Illinois. Ghost guns printed on a 3D printerMitch Barrie/flickr.

Read full story
156 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Hears Roe v Wade Could be Overturned and Weeps for Joy

Although Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently quit the Catholic Church saying it was under Satin's control, she recently appeared to be weeping upon hearing that Roe v. Wade might be overturned which would end legalized abortion in the US.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Largest Bounce House on Earth Coming to Chicago

Chicago residents can enjoy the largest bounce house on earth according to Guiness from July 22nd to July 24th. What is 32 feet tall, covers more than 16,000 square feet and you can bounce in? The world's largest bounce house, coming to Chicago, Illinois this summer.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Active Threat Warning at Chicago's Northwestern University as Students Told to Run Hide Fight

A safety alert was issued to the campus community at Chicago's Northwestern University Monday when a carjacking suspect fled into a camput building. The Montgomery Ward Memorial Building (1927) at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine in ChicagoJeremyA/Wikipedia.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's Testimony Called Into Question as She Attempts to Remain on the Ballot

After being sued by a group of Georgia voters, Greene testifies that she can't recall many of the events asked about under oath which the voters say is contradicted by a text she sent.

Read full story
354 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Attorney Steals Ambulance and Leads Police on 70 mile Chase

A former Chicago attorney is charged after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Chinatown and leading police on a high speed chase lasting two hours. New details have emerged about the man who stole an ambulance in Chicago Monday. According to police reports, 46-year-old Benjamin Herrington, a former attorney in Chicago, jumped from a moving Amtrak train, and then stole an ambulance in China Town with police chasing after him down highway I-55. The ambulance had been parked on the street and there was no patient inside.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Fights Attempt to Ban Her from Running for Re-election For Violating Constitution

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) seeks to stop a legal challenge to her ability to run for another term in Congress over her role in 2021 attack on Capitol. In a federal court hearing on Friday, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R), attempted to prevent a legal challenge that would bar her from running for re-election from succeeding. Voter in Greene's district testified against her in the court proceedings Friday in an effort to stop her from being able to run for another term in Congress.

Read full story
543 comments
Chicago, IL

Yoga for Chicago First Responders and Their Families Starts April 9 in Area Parks

Yoga can help people in high stress jobs such as first responders decompress and feel more relaxed. Yoga has been shown to be an effective intervention for relieving stress and improving attention and focus. Those in high stress jobs,such as first responders, are often in need of ways to decompress at the end of the day, especially when the day involves potentially traumatizing events. First responders are often exposed to long term or repeated stressors and trauma, which increases the risk of occupational stress injury. These injuries include psychological and physical problems that negatively impact their life, including PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy