You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great Events

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Don’t worry that the Chicago summer's over when there are so many fabulous things left to do around town before the cold weather rolls in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZGGv_0hSdlrPd00
Swimmers in the Chicago TriathlonKelly Martin/Wikimedia Commons

With many kids going back to school three weeks early this year in Chicago this year, you may feel that summer has come to a close. But there are plenty of fun activities that you can still take advantage of in the area before you have to put away the summer ware and unpack the coats and boots for winter. Don’t say your official goodbye to summer before you’ve enjoyed some of these local events.

Cheer for the Athletes in the Chicago Triathlon

Date: August 27th -28th

Locations: Around Chicago; Check spectator information for observation locations.

Young and old, first timers and veterans, nonbinary competitors and paratriathletes are all welcome to come participate in one of the world’s largest triathlons along the shores of Lake Michigan. The First Timers Program is a first come first serve opportunity for those who have never completed an outdoor triathlon before. They will compete on Sunday August 28th. Sprint and International distance course runners will compete on Sunday as well. Some highly conditioned athletes will compete in three separate events over the course of the weekend. They’ll start with the Super Sprint at Foster Beach on Saturday. On Sunday will participate in two separate distance waves. The triathlon totaling 59 miles will include the following distances:

  • Swim: 1.63 miles
  • Bike: 46.3 miles
  • Run: 10.85 miles

If you want to watch the triathlon, spectator information can be found at the website.

Try a Variety of Whiskeys at the 2022 Chicago Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival

Date: August 27th

Location: 2251 N. Lincoln, Chicago, IL 60614

Held at Moretti's Pizzeria & Bar in Lincoln Park from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm this is the whiskey tasting event of the year. This festival is where both sophisticated tasters and novices from all over the area come to sample a wide variety of choice whiskeys. You will have the chance to try more than 20 different local, national and international whiskies, while enjoying live music and food and drink specials. Different tickets can be purchased for the experience you want.

Some of the featured brand which will be offered at the festival include

  • Alexander James Whiskey,
  • Remy Cointreau
  • Cantera Negra Tequila,
  • Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky
  • Merchants and Remy Cointreau
  • Sextro Rye
  • KOVAL

These are just a few of the brands that will be represented at the festival this year offering some of their top shelf whiskies.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.

Listen to Sinatra Under the Stars

Date: August 28th

Location: Aire Rooftop at the Hyatt Centric The Loop Hotel, 100 W Monroe St, Chicago, IL 60603, United States, 60603

Listen to the song stylings of Ol’ Blue Eyes while taking in the stunning views of the Chicago Skyline from the rooftop of the the Hyatt Centric The Loop Hotel. Sip a cocktail and let the stress of the week melt away.

Some of the songs you’re likely to here include:

  • Fly Me To The Moon
  • Autumn Leaves
  • What A Wonderful World
  • New York, New York
  • It Was A Very Good Year
  • I’ve Got You Under My Skin
  • Mack The Knife
  • New York, New York
  • That’s Life

The concerts under the stars present some of Chicago’s biggest talents. There will be a full bar and small plates can be purchased. You can look over the menu for the Hyatt here. Get tickets for the show here.

Try Not to Get Brain Freeze as You Sample Your Way Through the Museum of Ice Cream

Dates: Through August

Location: 435 North Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

For Ice Cream Lovers everywhere, this is the Gold Standard of ice cream tastings. At the Museum of Ice Cream, you can enjoy as many samples as you like in “five different shapes and forms”. Guide led activities for all ages such as Putt Putt golf, make the experience even more fun. Take a ride on the pink Sprink-L line train as you listen to your guide talk about the history of ice cream. It won’t cool you off but it is exciting to jump into the large pool filled with millions of sprinkles. There is also a café bar and retail shop where you can enjoy other ice cream treats, shop for swag, or even indulge in a specialty cocktail.

The museum is open 10:00am to 7:00pm through August every day but Tuesdays. Tickets can reserved here.

Celebrate Greek Culture at Taste of Greektown

Dates: August 26th-28th

Location: On Halsted between Van Buren & Adams

If you love Greek food, come out to the 31st annual Taste of Greektown. The area of Halstead has been the center of Greek Restaurants in Chicago for years. Along with great Greek food from neighborhood restaurants, you can enjoy cocktails and music as you browse. Dance performances will happen throughout the weekend. There will be plenty of games and activities for the kids at this family friendly festival. On the main stage will be Hellas 2000, while the second stage will feature DJ Yianni and the Ormi Orchestra Some of the participating restaurants include:

  • Artopolis
  • Athena Restaurant
  • Mr. Greek Gyros
  • 9 Muses Bar & Grill
  • Spectrum Bar & Grill

There will also be plenty of vendors selling their wares for those shoppers out there.

. . .

As you can see, great Chicago summer events are far from over. Take advantage of some of these special events before the snow returns and don’t miss out on all the fun.

