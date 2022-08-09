Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic Converter

A man in the West Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago was shot Monday when he confronted men he saw under his car trying to steal his catalytic converter

Catalytic converters are being stolen in various Chicago neighborhoods Seth Sawyers/flickr

According to Chicago police, a 54-year-old man who lives in the West Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago was shot twice after approaching two men he saw doing something under his car. The shooting occurred around 6:00am Monday morning in the 7200 block of North Oakley Avenue.

One of the men started shooting and struck the car’s owner twice in the body, He was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston. He’s been listed in fair condition.

There have been a string of catalytic converter thefts reported in different areas of Chicago over the past few months. Since June, Chicago police have been warning people about a number of catalytic converter thefts that have been reported on Chicago’s Northwest and Southwest Sides. Over a dozen have been stolen in the Jefferson Park and Norwood Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side during June alone.

Each time, the catalytic converter was stolen from under a parked vehicle. According to police, the thieves drive up to a car, one person gets out and slides beneath the car and takes the converter in a couple of minutes. The thefts have occurred at a variety of times from as early as 7:00am to 1:30am.

According to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, cars with catalytic converters that have a high level of rhodium are being targeted due to the high value of the metal, such as converters found in Toyota Prius’ and electric cars.

Police have not made any arrests yet in this string of crimes.