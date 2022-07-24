Chicago, IL

Two Chicago Area Universities Named on Ten Most Expensive Colleges in America List

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Northwestern University and the University of Chicago are included on the most recent Ten Most Expensive Colleges in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0160qW_0gqn6Ozf00
One of the buildings at the University of Chicago, recently ranked as one of the top 10 most expensive universities in the U.S.Wikimedia Commons

It's not unusual for families sending a child to college to lament the tuition fees required to attend. While some are more expensive than others, almost all four year colleges and universities raise their rates each year leading to financial hardship for many families.

In the 2021-2022 school year, the average cost to attend a public university in state was estimated at $10,388 while the average price for out of state tuition for public colleges was $22,698. The average cost to attend a private university in the U.S. was estimated at $38,185. This was the cost for a single year, so a four year degree would cost more than four times those amounts with the various increases that normally occur each year.

The National Center for Education Statistics has released their report of the 50 most expensive four year education institutions in the U.S. According to their finding two Chicago area universities were ranked in the top ten.

Northwestern University

Coming in at #8 was Northwestern University, a private university located in Evanston, Illinois, slightly north of Chicago. The cost to attend the school is $76,317 per year. Northwestern is a leading U.S. research university, that prides itself on having an interdisciplinary focus across the university.  

Although this is an expensive university, 21 percent class of 2025 receives funding through Pell Grants and an additional 61 percent receives another form of financial aid. While it only has a 7 percent acceptance rate, more than 95 percent of the graduates are employed or pursuing further career development education or training within six months of graduating.

The University of Chicago

The University of Chicago, another private research university located in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, ranked #9 on the list of most expensive U.S. colleges. According to information published with the list, the cost to attend this school for one year is $76,302.

The University of Chicago is consistently ranked as one of the world's best universities, and is credited with 92 Nobel Prize winners, 25 Pulitzer Prize winners, 52 MacArthur "Genius" Grant winners, and more than 275 recipients of Guggenheim fellowships.

The acceptance rate for this school is 7 percent. Thirty nine percent of all full-time undergraduate students receive some kind of financial aid, with the average award reported as $54,183.

Other Ranked Institutions

Other colleges included on the list were the University of Pennsylvania, costing $76,826 yearly, Amherst College, costing $76,800 yearly and Dartmouth College costing $76,480 per year. Coming in at #1, Harvey Mudd College located in California, is the countries most expensive university, priced at $77,339 yearly.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Most Expensive US Universities# University of Chicago# Northwestern University# Colleges and Universities# College Tuition

Comments / 1

Published by

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
7618 followers

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Haunted Illinois Mental Hospital from Early 1900's to Reopen for Public Tours

Various areas of supposedly haunted hospital grounds which housed a mental facility dating back to the early 1900's can now be toured by those interested with a guide. Illinois is not short on sites that are said to be haunted. There are organized tours of some of the state’s most famous haunted locations which have tales of paranormal activities and ghost sightings. In the city of Galena there is a ghost walk where participants visit what were once buildings where mortuary preparation was provided.

Read full story
13 comments
Chicago, IL

Four Hospitals in Illinois Placed on prestigious “Best Hospitals in America” List

To be included, Hospitals had to receive an “A” rating on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Assessment. University of Chicago Medical Center, one of 4 Illinois hospitals included on "Best Hospitals in America" listWikipedia/Public Domain.

Read full story
73 comments
Chicago, IL

Senior Chicagoans Can Receive Free Food and Gas on Wednesday and Thursday

Chicago mayoral candidate Dr, Willie Wilson, is giving away $1M in gas and food discounts on Wednesday and Thursday for Chicago seniors. Dr. Willie Wilson, local Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate has announced he will be sponsoring a $1M food and cash giveaway specifically for seniors living in the Chicago area. Any senior citizens living in Chicago Housing Authority buildings. Starting at 9:00am on Wednesday, seniors can receive a $25 grocery coupon at participating Cermak or Pete’s Markets. On Thursday they can fill their cars up at discounted prices at 15 area gasoline stations. While the original date for the giveaway was Monday, it was announced that the dates have been changed.

Read full story
14 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Governor First in Midwest to Ban Untraceable Do It Yourself Ghost Guns Designed to Evade Gun Laws

Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill making dangerous "do it yourself" untraceable guns, which are increasingly being recovered by police, illegal in Illinois. Ghost guns printed on a 3D printerMitch Barrie/flickr.

Read full story
147 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Hears Roe v Wade Could be Overturned and Weeps for Joy

Although Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently quit the Catholic Church saying it was under Satin's control, she recently appeared to be weeping upon hearing that Roe v. Wade might be overturned which would end legalized abortion in the US.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Largest Bounce House on Earth Coming to Chicago

Chicago residents can enjoy the largest bounce house on earth according to Guiness from July 22nd to July 24th. What is 32 feet tall, covers more than 16,000 square feet and you can bounce in? The world's largest bounce house, coming to Chicago, Illinois this summer.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Active Threat Warning at Chicago's Northwestern University as Students Told to Run Hide Fight

A safety alert was issued to the campus community at Chicago's Northwestern University Monday when a carjacking suspect fled into a camput building. The Montgomery Ward Memorial Building (1927) at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine in ChicagoJeremyA/Wikipedia.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's Testimony Called Into Question as She Attempts to Remain on the Ballot

After being sued by a group of Georgia voters, Greene testifies that she can't recall many of the events asked about under oath which the voters say is contradicted by a text she sent.

Read full story
354 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Attorney Steals Ambulance and Leads Police on 70 mile Chase

A former Chicago attorney is charged after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Chinatown and leading police on a high speed chase lasting two hours. New details have emerged about the man who stole an ambulance in Chicago Monday. According to police reports, 46-year-old Benjamin Herrington, a former attorney in Chicago, jumped from a moving Amtrak train, and then stole an ambulance in China Town with police chasing after him down highway I-55. The ambulance had been parked on the street and there was no patient inside.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Fights Attempt to Ban Her from Running for Re-election For Violating Constitution

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) seeks to stop a legal challenge to her ability to run for another term in Congress over her role in 2021 attack on Capitol. In a federal court hearing on Friday, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R), attempted to prevent a legal challenge that would bar her from running for re-election from succeeding. Voter in Greene's district testified against her in the court proceedings Friday in an effort to stop her from being able to run for another term in Congress.

Read full story
543 comments
Chicago, IL

Yoga for Chicago First Responders and Their Families Starts April 9 in Area Parks

Yoga can help people in high stress jobs such as first responders decompress and feel more relaxed. Yoga has been shown to be an effective intervention for relieving stress and improving attention and focus. Those in high stress jobs,such as first responders, are often in need of ways to decompress at the end of the day, especially when the day involves potentially traumatizing events. First responders are often exposed to long term or repeated stressors and trauma, which increases the risk of occupational stress injury. These injuries include psychological and physical problems that negatively impact their life, including PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Enjoy These Three Events in April at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo

Upcoming April events at the Chicago Lincoln Park Zoo not to be missed include Adults Night Out Spring Fling, Egg-Straveganza, and Craft Brews. First opened in 1868, the Lincoln Park Zoo has become one of the most popular culturall spots for visitors to Chicago and residents alike. It is the only free zoo in the U.S. that is privately managed. They pride themselves on the number and types of diverse species they have to view and the special habitats allow visitors to view natural behaviors. What began with two pairs of swans has become a 35 acre campus with hundreds of differenct animals to view. Lincoln Park Zoo also has one of the biggest zoo-based conservation programs in the country.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Supports Ukraine with the "Immersive Shevchenko Soul of Ukraine" Exhibit in April

Like other similar experiences, this Chicago exhibit lets you fully immerse youself in the work of Taras Shevchenko, Ukrainian literary icon, artist, patriot and tickets include the Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor Warns Unvaccinated Police and City Workers Will Be Put on No-Pay Status Unless Vaccinated by Sunday

Last week an arbitrator refused to reconsider the Chicago Police Union's claims that mayor's mandate violates bargaining agreement. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot warned city workers including police officers and firefighters that they will be put on no-pay status as of today if they fail to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This came following a major win for the city when the court decided in favor of the mandate last week.

Read full story
200 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Ukranian Church Visited by Two US Presidents in Show of Solidarity

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush shown visiting Chicago Ukrainian church with yellow sunflowers in tweeted video. Field of sunflowers, the national flower of UkraineRachel Kramer/flickr.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Announcement Chicago Police Who Fatally Shot Toledo and Alvarez Won't Face Charges Leads to Family Heartbreak

Police officers involved in fatal shootings in two seperate incidents last year still face civil charges filed by families. Despite having what she called, "deep, deep concerns" about what led up to two fatal shootings in Chicago a year ago, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has announced that the two police officers responsible for the fatalities would not be charged in the deaths. ,

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Dance Lovers Impacted by War in Ukraine as Russia's Eifman Ballet Cancels Performances

The Eifman Ballet canceles May performances in Chicago, citing. "COVID-19 restrictions for international travel and the current geopolitical climate" With the pandemic seeming to be winding down or at least under control, many establishments have been reopened and some activites are being held for the first time in two years or more. Theater goers in Chicago have been particularly excited as the cities theaters and local and visiting performance groups have started scheduling upcoming shows.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Two Chicago Jefferson Park Neighborhood Businesses Send Aid to Ukraine

A Jefferson Park bakery and gift shop are producing special items to help support those suffering from continued Russian warfare in the Ukraine. Since Russia invaded the Ukraine, people and organizations all over the world have been coming up with ways to help the people in the war stricken country. For example, people are making Airbnb reservations in the Ukraine though they have no intention of going as a way of sending money to homeowners. Airbnb is also waiving all fees for guests and hosts in the Ukraine for the time being. T-Mobile, Verizon and Several phone carriers including Verizon, T-Mobile and others have decreased or waived charges for calls made to Ukraine. Some phone carriers have also included local calls made within the country in plans with lower or eliminated charges.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Cop Investigated for Being Employed as DJ at Casino While on Medical Leave

A high-ranking Chicago Police Officer is being criticized after being seen on a video working as a DJ at an Indiana casino while on medical leave after shoulder surgery. This week, an internal investigation began after a complaint was made about a Chicago police officer who could be seen on a video working at an Indiana casino as a DJ when she was supposed to be too injured too work and was on paid medical leave.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy