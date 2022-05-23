Senior Chicagoans Can Receive Free Food and Gas on Wednesday and Thursday

Chicago mayoral candidate Dr, Willie Wilson, is giving away $1M in gas and food discounts on Wednesday and Thursday for Chicago seniors

Ron Reiring/flickr

Dr. Willie Wilson, local Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate has announced he will be sponsoring a $1M food and cash giveaway specifically for seniors living in the Chicago area. Any senior citizens living in Chicago Housing Authority buildings. Starting at 9:00am on Wednesday, seniors can receive a $25 grocery coupon at participating Cermak or Pete’s Markets. On Thursday they can fill their cars up at discounted prices at 15 area gasoline stations. While the original date for the giveaway was Monday, it was announced that the dates have been changed.

This is the third million-dollar giveaway that Wilson has sponsored. In April he sponsored two different million-dollar gas giveaways, as well as one for $200,000.

This gas giveaway will be a bit different however. While previously he gave each person $50 towards gas, this time he will donate $2 a gallon for every gallon sold at participating stations. This means that each eligible person will pay $2 less per gallon no matter how many gallons of gas they buy.

Although Wilson says he’s been very charitable for the past 25 years and this is nothing unusual for him, some have wondered about the link to his political aspirations. During the last mayoral race four years ago, he was accused of illegally combining politics and charitable giving for handing out tens of thousands of dollars to potential voters. However, he was cleared of the charges.

A list of participating gas stations and links to participating food marts can be found here.