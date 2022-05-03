Active Threat Warning at Chicago's Northwestern University as Students Told to Run Hide Fight

A safety alert was issued to the campus community at Chicago's Northwestern University Monday when a carjacking suspect fled into a camput building

The Montgomery Ward Memorial Building (1927) at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago JeremyA/Wikipedia

The all clear was given for Chicago's Northwestern University campus community Monday afternoon after police apprehended the suspect in a carjacking that had occured on Du Sable Lake Shore Drive not far from the campus. The community was first alerted to the threat through a text sent to them at about 2:00pm warning of an active threat and telling people to "run, hide and fight, take shelter and lock/or barricade thedoors."

When the alert was issued, Chicago police officers were searching for at least one suspect who fled to avoid being apprehended after a carjacking Du Sable Lake Shore Drive not near the campus. He had fled into one of the buildings on campus.

In a tweet issued as the event was unfoldi, Northwestern University officials said that CPD officers had attempted to make a routine traffic stop near where the car jacking had occured at about 1:30 p.m. boxing in the stolen vehicle. The suspect fled the scene on foot with police following. Police said that a gun had been found in vehicle and that police were searching the Norwestern University campus for the man in question. It was then that the campus community was told to shelter in place. Police were following the suspect and were searching the Northwestern campus for the man.

In a later update issued at about 2:30 p.m. Northwestern officials tweeted that the suspect had been located and apprehended in the Ward Building basement and that the active threat had been canceled.

According to CPD, charges against the 19-year-old male suspect are pending. No one was injured.

This is the second time Chicago SWAT was called out to the Northwestern Medica Campus in a week. Last Sunday the Emergency Room was put on lock down after a threatening phone call was made. No one was injured during that incident either.