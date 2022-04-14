Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Fights Attempt to Ban Her from Running for Re-election For Violating Constitution

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) seeks to stop a legal challenge to her ability to run for another term in Congress over her role in 2021 attack on Capitol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hXvu_0f4ez84z00
Wikipedia

In a federal court hearing on Friday, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R), attempted to prevent a legal challenge that would bar her from running for re-election from succeeding. Voter in Greene's district testified against her in the court proceedings Friday in an effort to stop her from being able to run for another term in Congress.

The lawsuit was brought to disqualify her from running, stating she violated the Constitution by "encouraging and facilitating," the attack on the U.S. Capitol building carried out by Trump supporters that took place on January 6, 2021. The suit is being led by the political action organization, Our Revolution and the legal advocaty organization, Free Speech for People.

Greene was issued a supoena on April 5th to appear and testify as a witness in the court proceeding on Friday. She had hoped to have the case quashed by the Judge for being unreasonable. This followed a motion to dismiss the case on April 3rd, which stated the action would deny voter in Georgia's Federal District 14 from being able to vote for the candidate of their choise which would be unconstitutional. The motion also stated that the appropriate judge of Greene's qualifications to seek congressional office is the House of Representatives itself.

Federal Judge Amy Totenberg heard arguments and will rule on Monday whether or not the case can go forward. If the judge allows it, arguments will likely be heard later in the week.

# Margorie Taylor Greene# Georgia Representatives# Georgia Government# Donald Trump# 2021 United States Capitol att

