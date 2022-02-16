New Spinal Cord Stimulation Procedure Makes it Possible for Paralyzed People to Walk Again Just One Day Post-Surgery

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

New research shows electrode devices implanted along spinal cord enables paralyzed individuals to walk independently and to feel again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwPUv_0eAqKGgn00
Christos Doulkeridis/flickr

Scientists have been working on spinal cord stimulation as a means of overcoming paralysis for over 30 years. While there has been some limited success in the past, this research was innovative as it used redesigned technology originally applied to alleviate pain to successfully target nerve roots. When turned on, the device makes it possible for patients suffering from paralysis resulting from severe spinal cord damage to take their first steps since their injury.

Epidural electrical stimulation (EES) which targets the dorsal roots of lumbosacral segments has been shown to restore the ability to walk in patients with spinal cord injury (SCI). This procedure was originally conducted through the use of multielectrode paddle leads originally designed to target the dorsal column of the spinal cord.

Previous evaluation of this method showed that it successfully helped paralyzed individuals redevelop the ability to stand, walk independently on a treadmill and to walk overground with a walker and body weight support after 43 weeks of multimodal rehabilitation therapy. These results were remarkable as the high-intensity training was found to cause changes that led to improved sensory-motor function even when the stimulator was not turned on. This type of improvement was unprecedented and found to occur without negative secondary side-effects.

The current study was conducted as part of the same ongoing feasibility study of Stimulation Movement Overground (STIMO) procedures. The treatment combines two intervention modalities which are “precise epidural electrical stimulation of the spinal cord” and “robot-assisted locomotion (walking training).

This method improves on the previous procedure through the use of a computational system that allows for the best possible arrangement of electrodes on a new type of paddle lead for targeting specific muscles. Electrodes targeted the dorsal roots of nerves involved in leg and trunk movement. Additionally, new software was developed which supported the rapid construction of specific activity related stimulation systems that replicated the natural activation of motor neurons responsible for each activity. It was hypothesized that this more advanced technology would lead to a quicker response and more diverse motor functions in the treated individuals.

Three patients with complete sensorimotor paralysis were treated. Within a single day of surgery, all three subjects were able to stand, walk, cycle, swim and control trunk movements. After three to four months of neurorehabilitation, there was enough improvement for these individuals to be able to engage in these activities in community settings.

One of the study participants, Michel Roccati, who was injured in a 2017 motorcycle accident in 2017 said that with the electrical stimulation is turned on he is able to walk, bike, swim and climb stairs. He added, “"Everything I have in mind to train, I can do with the stimulation."

The researchers hope these results could lead to the development of a commercially available product for tens of thousands of people with paralysis around the world in just a few years.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# spinal cord injury# paralysis# medical treatment# neurosurgery# electrical stimulation

Comments / 1

Published by

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
6794 followers

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Winter Games Panda Mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen, is as Popular as Many of the Athletes

The stuffed panda mascot for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games sells out daily and with some offered online for huge profit. Olympic speed skating oval, BeijingArne Museler/Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Chicago Black Restaurant Week Returns this Year During Black History Month from February 6th - 20th

Come out and enjoy the fare at Chicago area restaurants and bars showcasing special dishes for Black Restaurant Week, held as part of Black History Month. This year is the seventh annual Black Restaurant Week, one of the most popular events that occurs during Black History Month in Chicago. It's founder, Lauran Smith, started the celebration to recognize black owned food and beverage establishments and increase their visibility. This came about as she realized there were so many such businesses in Chicago that were relatively unknown outside the neighborhoods where they were located. Since that time Chicago Black Restaurant Week has had over 10k supporters and the annual celebration has been featured on numerous local and national media platforms.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Student Rescued After Walking 1000 Feet Offshore over Frozen Lake Michigan

A 24 year old Chicago student said he didn't realize he was over water after being rescued from Lake Michigan ice on Friday. In Chicago Firday, a 911 call was made by several witnesses who observed a man walking out on the ice that covers Lake Michigan. This occured at Promontory Point, right across the street from the Museum of Science and Industry where the water is about 20-feet deep.

Read full story
6 comments

Unusual Secrecy Surrounded Van Dyke's Release From Prison

Officials refusal to disclose information about Van Dyke's location or release gave him a level of secrecy other prisoners aren't afforded. Jason Van Dyke, the police officer convicted of second degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated assault for brutally shooting 17 year old Laquan McDonald to death in 2014, was released from prison last week amidst an air of secrecy. He was released from Taylorville Correctional Center shortly after midnight last Thursday, which was not announced until over 13 hours afterward and after numerous requests for information about his release that had occurred over the previous week. It wasn't until this time that an Illinois Department of Corrections spokesperson announced that Van Dyke had been released from the minimum-security prison in downstate Taylorville at 12:15 a.m.

Read full story
5 comments

Chicago O'Hare Plane Crash Caused by Plane Sucking Luggage Cart Into Engine After Losing Control on Snowy Runway

China Airlines cargo plane is severely damaged during crash at Chicago O'Hare airport after freak accident during major snowstorm. A China Airlines cargo plane suffered serious engine damage during a major snowstorm at Chicago O'Hare airport. The plane skidded off course on the slippery tarmac which put it proximity of a luggage cart which was sucked into one of it's engines. It then hit another baggage container as it attempted to make a turn. This accident led to at least one of the engines shutting down. The plane then crashed into another one, as it attempted to make a turn.

Read full story

Hilton Enters Multi Billion Dollar Health Tourism Market with Fitness Hotel Rooms

Guests opting for Hilton's Five Feet to Fitness rooms stay healthy and in shape with state of the art exercise equiptment and guided workouts. Hilton Five Feet to Fitness rooms let guests exersize to their hearts content (CC BY-SA 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)Clay Manley/flickr.

Read full story

Enjoy Chicago Winter Thrills Riding an Ice Bumper Car, Skating Surrounded by City Views or Over Van Gough’s Paintings

If you’re looking for something exciting to do during this cold Chicago winter, enjoy these outdoor ice skating experiences around the city. Chicago skaters enjoy one of the rinks in Millennium Park (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)Thank You (22 Millions+) views/flickr.

Read full story
1 comments

Chicago Theater Week Celebrates 10 Years With Reduced Price Tickets

To celebrate a decade of holding Chicago Theater Week, the League of Chicago Theatres is sponsoring reduced price tickets to a variety of theater productions. Chicago Theatre Week kicks of with discounted tickets for shows from Feb. 17-27 (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)BWChicago/flickr.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Is the Loop a Real Chicago Neighborhood?

Some say the Loop lacks important characteristics used to define Chicago neighborhoods. The Loop in Chicago (CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)Roman Kharkovski/Wikimedia Com.

Read full story
1 comments

Using Olive Oil to Replace Other Fats Associated with Lower Risk of Mortality According to Recent Study

Results from a recent study showed that replacing butter, dairy fat, margarine, butter, mayonnaise, and dairy fat with olive oil was linked to lower risk of mortality. New study shows replacing other fats with olive oil may decrease disease mortality (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)Marco Verch Professional Photographer/flickr.

Read full story

New Illinois Law Requires Trained Mental Health Professionals to Treat Those in Crisis Not Police or Firefighters

The Illinois Community Emergency Services and Supports Ac (CESSA) will establish a better and safer response to calls for mental health or behavioral intervention due to a crisis.

Read full story
12 comments

Chicago’s Race Neutral Traffic Cameras Target Minorities But City Will Keep Them

Although traffic cameras are created to be race neutral in their operation, those in Chicago have been shown to ticket black and Latino drivers twice as often as white drivers. Chicago traffic cams ticket twice as many people of color as whites (CC BY-ND 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/3.0/)Bigclassaction.com.

Read full story
28 comments

Illinois Raises Minimum Wage By Over Nine Percent

Starting January 1, 2022, low wage workers received a raise, with the minimum wage in Illinois being raised from $11 to $12.00 an hour. Minimum wage raised to $12 in Illinois (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)Chris Potter/flickr.

Read full story
2 comments

New Law Goes Into Effect Giving Students Five Excused Absences for Mental Health Days Without a Doctor’s Note

After a particularly difficult year for children due to the pandemic, Illinois passes a law allowing them five excused absences for mental health reasons without the need to document it with a note from their mental health service provider.

Read full story
1 comments

Chicago Rings in New Year after Deadliest Year in a Quarter Century

2021 in Chicago was one of the most lethal years in recorded history, as more people died from gun violence than in any other year in the past quarter century. Two shootings in Chicago on June 26, 2021 left 1 dead, 13 injured(CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)Tasnim News Agency.

Read full story
7 comments

Chicago Breaks Record for Latest First Snowfall with Two Others in Jeopardy

It was predicted to be a snowy winter, but as of December 29, only a dusting of snow has fallen on the Windy City. Winter Skyline (CC BY-ND 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/)Greg Weber/flickr.

Read full story
1 comments

Wife of Flores Claims His Testimony Against “El Chapo” is Proof She Can’t Be Prosecuted

Wife of Pedro Flores is demanding prosecutors turn over all documents related to immunity agreement for his wife allegedly made in exchange for his testimony. The Mexican border at Tijuana (CC BY-ND 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/)zemistor/flickr.

Read full story

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Was Born in Chicago

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer was created in Chicago by Robert L. May, copywriter for Montgomery Ward to be distributed to children in 1939. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/legalcode)binkaminka/Deviant Art.

Read full story
8 comments

Potential Breakthrough Treatment Discovered for Those with Autism and Epilepsy

Many with autism also suffer from epilepsy and a new treatment could potentially target both. Many children who have autism also suffer from epilepsy. A new study published in Neuron discusses the discovery of a protein in the brain that appears to calm overactive brain cells. Children who suffer from epilepsy and autism have been found to have low levels of this protein in their brains.

Read full story
48 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy