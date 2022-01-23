Enjoy Chicago Winter Thrills Riding an Ice Bumper Car, Skating Surrounded by City Views or Over Van Gough’s Paintings

If you’re looking for something exciting to do during this cold Chicago winter, enjoy these outdoor ice skating experiences around the city

Chicago skaters enjoy one of the rinks in Millennium Park (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/) Thank You (22 Millions+) views/flickr

Winters in Chicago are long and very cold, sometimes making it hard for many people, whether they reside here or are just visiting, to get out and about. This year, while the weather was unseasonably warm into December, in recent weeks, the weather has dipped into the single digits with wind chills below zero. But there are several opportunities on ice where people can take enjoy being outside despite the cold.

Try Out Ice Bumper Cars at Gallagher Way

This year, Gallagher Way adds another fun winter activity. Try out their new specially designed bumper cars which let you slip and slide across the ice and safely crash into other cars.

The ice bumper cars will be available evenings through January 30th, 2022. Times you can rent them are Mondays – Thursdays and Saturdays 5:00pm to 9:00pm, and Sundays 3:00pm to 7:00pm.

The ice rink at Gallagher Way will remain open through February 20th. Ice skating and curling lessons are available.

Prices for admission are $6 for those over 12 while admission is free for younger children. Skates can be rented for $12 and skating aids are available for $10. Admission is for the entire day.

Skate With Unique Chicago Views

Skating at the McCormick Tribune skating rink in Millennium Park is a favorite Chicago wintertime tradition. The site in Millennium Park provides stunning winter views of the Chicago skyline, the lights on the huge Christmas tree and the reflection of holiday lights off of the mirror surface of Cloud Gate aka “The Bean.”

The skating rink is open seven days a week through March 6, 2022, weather permitting. There are five times slots available during the week and six on weekends, which can be found on the webpage. While the rink is free, you are required to register online.

Skate rentals cost $13 Monday through Thursday, and $15 Friday through Sunday and on Holidays. You can also get a skate-aide for children under four feet tall for an additional $10. There are a limited number of free tickets available for those who bring their own skates.

Gogh Skating

In recent months, immersive Van Gogh exhibits have been popping up in cities across the U.S. These experiences use technology to allow people to feel like they are entering the paintings.

Chicago has a unique companion experience to this exhibit. In addition to the traditional Immersive Van Gough Exhibit, people can now skate across two of Van Gogh’s more famous paintings.

The Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon, a favorite skating location in Chicago, is featuring images of Sunflowers and Starry Night projected onto the ice. Four times slots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., are available seven days a week. Skating aids are available free of charge, to help beginning skaters navigate the ice.

Prices are $16 Monday through Thursday and $20 for weekends and holidays which include skate rental. If you bring your own skates, the cost is $5 for all times except the 11 a.m. slot, which is free.

There are free skating lessons for beginner and intermediate skaters and those who want to learn hockey skills. These lessons are offered most Saturdays and Sundays though the season, from 8:00am to 9:00am and skate rental is free.

Snacks and hot beverage can be purchased next to the rink from Momentum Coffee.