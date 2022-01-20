Chicago Theater Week Celebrates 10 Years With Reduced Price Tickets

To celebrate a decade of holding Chicago Theater Week, the League of Chicago Theatres is sponsoring reduced price tickets to a variety of theater productions

Chicago Theatre Week kicks of with discounted tickets for shows from Feb. 17-27 (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/) BWChicago/flickr

Chicago is known for many things including its music scene, museums, food, and professional sports teams. Something else it’s known for is its theater district. Home to over 250 theaters, a vibrant comedy scene and five Tony Award-winning theatre companies, Chicago is a theater goers paradise.

Opportunities to view high quality live theater in Chicago abound throughout the year but it can be an expensive hobby. But theater fans normally have the chance each winter to take advantage of discounted tickets to musicals, improv, dramas, and more which are made available during Chicago’s Theatre Week put on by the Chicago Theatre League. The League represents over 200 theaters in the Chicago area and holds many other programs throughout the year. This year, during Chicago Theatre Week which will be held from February 17-27 2022, residents and visitors can purchase seats for a variety of performance for $15 or $30 and sometimes less.

Theater enthusiasts are excited to have a full, in person theater week for 2022, following a much quieter, mostly online version of the celebration during the worst of the pandemic. (Fans should be advised that all performances will have special COVID-19 safety measure in place and should be sure to check each outlet for information about what is required to enter.) This year there will 14 productions, including favorites such as Evita, West Side Story and The Play That Goes Wrong, along with other Chicago gems such as Drunk Shakespeare, Blue Man Group, and two comedies put on by Second City, Together at Last, and The Best Decision You’ve Ever Made, 45th e.t.c. Review.

The week also includes several world premieres, including Relentless which intertwines a mother’s past with her daughters’ present in the early 1900’s, When There Are Nine, a dream play about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last day on earth, and This is Only a Test about a school conducting a series of Active Shooter Drills. Additionally, theater goers can see Ruined, winner of the 2009 Pulitzer Prize, and attend Teatro ZinZanni Chicago, a special multicourse feast in a jewel box mirror tent with acrobats, aerialists, divas, musicians, illusionists and “madmen” who perform all around, besides and above them.

Those looking for additional discounted performances before or after Chicago Theatre Week, Dances From the Heart, and The Sting which will be performed before and Passages which will be performed after the week concludes. Chicago theater lovers can also take advantage of half price tickets year-round at Hot Tix another program sponsored by the League of Chicago Theatres.

It’s best to get tickets early as many shows only have a limited number of discounted seats. Tickets for all performances during theater week are on sale at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.