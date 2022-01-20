Chicago, IL

Chicago Theater Week Celebrates 10 Years With Reduced Price Tickets

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

To celebrate a decade of holding Chicago Theater Week, the League of Chicago Theatres is sponsoring reduced price tickets to a variety of theater productions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6wAt_0dqyMx0z00
Chicago Theatre Week kicks of with discounted tickets for shows from Feb. 17-27 (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)BWChicago/flickr

Chicago is known for many things including its music scene, museums, food, and professional sports teams. Something else it’s known for is its theater district. Home to over 250 theaters, a vibrant comedy scene and five Tony Award-winning theatre companies, Chicago is a theater goers paradise.

Opportunities to view high quality live theater in Chicago abound throughout the year but it can be an expensive hobby. But theater fans normally have the chance each winter to take advantage of discounted tickets to musicals, improv, dramas, and more which are made available during Chicago’s Theatre Week put on by the Chicago Theatre League. The League represents over 200 theaters in the Chicago area and holds many other programs throughout the year. This year, during Chicago Theatre Week which will be held from February 17-27 2022, residents and visitors can purchase seats for a variety of performance for $15 or $30 and sometimes less.

Theater enthusiasts are excited to have a full, in person theater week for 2022, following a much quieter, mostly online version of the celebration during the worst of the pandemic. (Fans should be advised that all performances will have special COVID-19 safety measure in place and should be sure to check each outlet for information about what is required to enter.) This year there will 14 productions, including favorites such as Evita, West Side Story and The Play That Goes Wrong, along with other Chicago gems such as Drunk Shakespeare, Blue Man Group, and two comedies put on by Second City, Together at Last, and The Best Decision You’ve Ever Made, 45th e.t.c. Review.

The week also includes several world premieres, including Relentless which intertwines a mother’s past with her daughters’ present in the early 1900’s, When There Are Nine, a dream play about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last day on earth, and This is Only a Test about a school conducting a series of Active Shooter Drills. Additionally, theater goers can see Ruined, winner of the 2009 Pulitzer Prize, and attend Teatro ZinZanni Chicago, a special multicourse feast in a jewel box mirror tent with acrobats, aerialists, divas, musicians, illusionists and “madmen” who perform all around, besides and above them.

Those looking for additional discounted performances before or after Chicago Theatre Week, Dances From the Heart, and The Sting which will be performed before and Passages which will be performed after the week concludes. Chicago theater lovers can also take advantage of half price tickets year-round at Hot Tix another program sponsored by the League of Chicago Theatres.

It’s best to get tickets early as many shows only have a limited number of discounted seats. Tickets for all performances during theater week are on sale at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Theater# Chicago# Illinois# Events# Culture

Comments / 0

Published by

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
6817 followers

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Hilton Enters Multi Billion Dollar Health Tourism Market with Fitness Hotel Rooms

Guests opting for Hilton's Five Feet to Fitness rooms stay healthy and in shape with state of the art exercise equiptment and guided workouts. Hilton Five Feet to Fitness rooms let guests exersize to their hearts content (CC BY-SA 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)Clay Manley/flickr.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Enjoy Chicago Winter Thrills Riding an Ice Bumper Car, Skating Surrounded by City Views or Over Van Gough’s Paintings

If you’re looking for something exciting to do during this cold Chicago winter, enjoy these outdoor ice skating experiences around the city. Chicago skaters enjoy one of the rinks in Millennium Park (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)Thank You (22 Millions+) views/flickr.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Is the Loop a Real Chicago Neighborhood?

Some say the Loop lacks important characteristics used to define Chicago neighborhoods. The Loop in Chicago (CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)Roman Kharkovski/Wikimedia Com.

Read full story
1 comments

Using Olive Oil to Replace Other Fats Associated with Lower Risk of Mortality According to Recent Study

Results from a recent study showed that replacing butter, dairy fat, margarine, butter, mayonnaise, and dairy fat with olive oil was linked to lower risk of mortality. New study shows replacing other fats with olive oil may decrease disease mortality (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)Marco Verch Professional Photographer/flickr.

Read full story
Illinois State

New Illinois Law Requires Trained Mental Health Professionals to Treat Those in Crisis Not Police or Firefighters

The Illinois Community Emergency Services and Supports Ac (CESSA) will establish a better and safer response to calls for mental health or behavioral intervention due to a crisis.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Race Neutral Traffic Cameras Target Minorities But City Will Keep Them

Although traffic cameras are created to be race neutral in their operation, those in Chicago have been shown to ticket black and Latino drivers twice as often as white drivers. Chicago traffic cams ticket twice as many people of color as whites (CC BY-ND 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/3.0/)Bigclassaction.com.

Read full story
27 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Raises Minimum Wage By Over Nine Percent

Starting January 1, 2022, low wage workers received a raise, with the minimum wage in Illinois being raised from $11 to $12.00 an hour. Minimum wage raised to $12 in Illinois (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)Chris Potter/flickr.

Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

New Law Goes Into Effect Giving Students Five Excused Absences for Mental Health Days Without a Doctor’s Note

After a particularly difficult year for children due to the pandemic, Illinois passes a law allowing them five excused absences for mental health reasons without the need to document it with a note from their mental health service provider.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Rings in New Year after Deadliest Year in a Quarter Century

2021 in Chicago was one of the most lethal years in recorded history, as more people died from gun violence than in any other year in the past quarter century. Two shootings in Chicago on June 26, 2021 left 1 dead, 13 injured(CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)Tasnim News Agency.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Breaks Record for Latest First Snowfall with Two Others in Jeopardy

It was predicted to be a snowy winter, but as of December 29, only a dusting of snow has fallen on the Windy City. Winter Skyline (CC BY-ND 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/)Greg Weber/flickr.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Wife of Flores Claims His Testimony Against “El Chapo” is Proof She Can’t Be Prosecuted

Wife of Pedro Flores is demanding prosecutors turn over all documents related to immunity agreement for his wife allegedly made in exchange for his testimony. The Mexican border at Tijuana (CC BY-ND 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/)zemistor/flickr.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Was Born in Chicago

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer was created in Chicago by Robert L. May, copywriter for Montgomery Ward to be distributed to children in 1939. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/legalcode)binkaminka/Deviant Art.

Read full story
8 comments

Potential Breakthrough Treatment Discovered for Those with Autism and Epilepsy

Many with autism also suffer from epilepsy and a new treatment could potentially target both. Many children who have autism also suffer from epilepsy. A new study published in Neuron discusses the discovery of a protein in the brain that appears to calm overactive brain cells. Children who suffer from epilepsy and autism have been found to have low levels of this protein in their brains.

Read full story
48 comments

New Gene Therapy May Reverse Effects of Sickle Cell Disease

A recently published study in the New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrated that a gene therapy named LentiGlobin may provide a long lasting if not permanent cure for sickle cell disease.

Read full story

Research Shows Brief Hypnogogic Naps Used by Salvatore Dali and Thomas Edison Could Increase Creativity

New study shows a technique that helps you enter the first stage of sleep then immediately awaken triggers inspiration and creativity. Brief naps entering the hypnogogic phase of sleep may increase your creativity and provide inspiration (Public Domain)Sleep Lies Perfect in Them, 1908, by Arthur B. Davies (Public Domain)/Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
23 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Own Black Santa, Dreezy Clause, Brings Diversity to Children in Aurora Tomorrow

Children can meet and greet Dreezy Claus at Belle Salle Banquets in Aurora, Illinois tomorrow afternoon. Polish Christmas tree decoration (Christmas ornaments) (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)Alicja/flickr.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Groped on Meta Platform’s (Formally Facebook) New VR System, Company Admits It Can’t Control Behavior of Users

Meta CEO blames victim for failure to use safety feature but admits VR is toxic for women and minorities after groping incident. Avaria, fantastical bargain center of the metaverse 24 (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)Torley/flickr.

Read full story

New Eyedrops May Make Eye Glasses Obsolete for Nearsighted Vision

Vuity, a new F.D.A approved, once-a-day treatment, may help improve close up vision for users without altering their long-range vision. Eye (CC BY ND 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/)Christiaan Botha/flicka.

Read full story
98 comments

Viagra May Decrease Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease by Almost 70% According to Research

Out of over 1600 FDA approved drugs, Viagra was shown to be the best for reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer's. Jenna N Adams/eLife (CC BY 4.0) As people are living longer due to better health care and greater knowledge about staying healthy, the prevalence rate of dementia, in particular Alzheimer’s disease is increasing. According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, it’s been estimated that 6.2 million Americans over the age of 64 are currently living with the disease. For those over the age of 74 the rate jumps to 72 percent. The World Health Organization estimates that over 55 million people suffer from dementia worldwide with Alzheimer’s accounting for 60 to 70 percent of the cases.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy