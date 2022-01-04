Chicago, IL

Chicago Rings in New Year after Deadliest Year in a Quarter Century

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

2021 in Chicago was one of the most lethal years in recorded history, as more people died from gun violence than in any other year in the past quarter century

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E10JR_0dbthUaB00
Two shootings in Chicago on June 26, 2021 left 1 dead, 13 injured(CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)Tasnim News Agency

Lyndon Donaldson had once been a gang member and a drug dealer. But he was trying to make amends and help provide a better life for his families by becoming involved in the the violence prevention program Chicago CRED. His life became about making his community better, and he helped countless people turn their own lives around as well, including dozens of teens who he helped leave the gang world.

Just a few hours after Thanksgiving had ended, Lyndon was shot and killed in south suburban Dolton.

In September of last year, four year old Mychal “MJ” Moultry Jr came to Chicago with his mother from Decatur Alabama to celebrate Labor Day Weekend. Shortly after arriving the young boy was sitting calmly in a barber chair in the home of a family friend getting his hair braided.

Suddenly, a dark colored car drove in front of the building and three men got out and started shooting into the building. Two bullets went through the building, both hitting MJ in the head. He died two days later. Mychal’s mother said her only child, had just started preschool and was “so excited to go to big boy school.”

The year 2021, over 1,000 people have been killed in Cook County alone. This represents a level of violence greater than what has been seen over almost 30 years. This lethal record has mostly been the result of shootings in Chicago. Police statistics have shown that the number of children under the age of 15 shot and killed in Chicago in 2021 has increased by 18 percent.

In order to address the problem, there was a gathering in mid December of lawmakers, police officials and public health officers, whose goal was to better understand the problem during a hearing held at the Dirksen Federal Building. The hearing was led by Illinois State Sen. Dick Durbin.

The number of stories and examples of youth being killed by gun violence was alarming. US Congressman Danny Davis shared the story of losing his own grandson who died after being shot during an argument over borrowed clothing.

Community leaders are meeting and attempting to get at the root cause of Chicago's violence. Three days ago Avanii Hazzard of Teamwork Englewood met with dozens of leaders in the Englewood neighborhood in Southside Chicago. This was one of four neighborhood meetings Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot set up as part of the city’s Community Safety Coordination Center. The center was created to utilize collaborative approaches learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to address Chicago’s violence problem at the community level.

Some of the main issues repeatedly raised in these meetings were the lack of resources and funding, mental health, and the lack of coordination that exists between community organizations that together would be better able to help people having problems getting by in the community.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chicago# Gun violence# murder rates# mental health# prevention

Comments / 7

Published by

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
6825 followers

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Illinois State

New Law Goes Into Effect Giving Students Five Excused Absences for Mental Health Days Without a Doctor’s Note

After a particularly difficult year for children due to the pandemic, Illinois passes a law allowing them five excused absences for mental health reasons without the need to document it with a note from their mental health service provider.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Breaks Record for Latest First Snowfall with Two Others in Jeopardy

It was predicted to be a snowy winter, but as of December 29, only a dusting of snow has fallen on the Windy City. Winter Skyline (CC BY-ND 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/)Greg Weber/flickr.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Wife of Flores Claims His Testimony Against “El Chapo” is Proof She Can’t Be Prosecuted

Wife of Pedro Flores is demanding prosecutors turn over all documents related to immunity agreement for his wife allegedly made in exchange for his testimony. The Mexican border at Tijuana (CC BY-ND 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/)zemistor/flickr.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Was Born in Chicago

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer was created in Chicago by Robert L. May, copywriter for Montgomery Ward to be distributed to children in 1939. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/legalcode)binkaminka/Deviant Art.

Read full story
7 comments

Potential Breakthrough Treatment Discovered for Those with Autism and Epilepsy

Many with autism also suffer from epilepsy and a new treatment could potentially target both. Many children who have autism also suffer from epilepsy. A new study published in Neuron discusses the discovery of a protein in the brain that appears to calm overactive brain cells. Children who suffer from epilepsy and autism have been found to have low levels of this protein in their brains.

Read full story
48 comments

New Gene Therapy May Reverse Effects of Sickle Cell Disease

A recently published study in the New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrated that a gene therapy named LentiGlobin may provide a long lasting if not permanent cure for sickle cell disease.

Read full story

Research Shows Brief Hypnogogic Naps Used by Salvatore Dali and Thomas Edison Could Increase Creativity

New study shows a technique that helps you enter the first stage of sleep then immediately awaken triggers inspiration and creativity. Brief naps entering the hypnogogic phase of sleep may increase your creativity and provide inspiration (Public Domain)Sleep Lies Perfect in Them, 1908, by Arthur B. Davies (Public Domain)/Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
23 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Own Black Santa, Dreezy Clause, Brings Diversity to Children in Aurora Tomorrow

Children can meet and greet Dreezy Claus at Belle Salle Banquets in Aurora, Illinois tomorrow afternoon. Polish Christmas tree decoration (Christmas ornaments) (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)Alicja/flickr.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Groped on Meta Platform’s (Formally Facebook) New VR System, Company Admits It Can’t Control Behavior of Users

Meta CEO blames victim for failure to use safety feature but admits VR is toxic for women and minorities after groping incident. Avaria, fantastical bargain center of the metaverse 24 (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)Torley/flickr.

Read full story

New Eyedrops May Make Eye Glasses Obsolete for Nearsighted Vision

Vuity, a new F.D.A approved, once-a-day treatment, may help improve close up vision for users without altering their long-range vision. Eye (CC BY ND 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/)Christiaan Botha/flicka.

Read full story
98 comments

Viagra May Decrease Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease by Almost 70% According to Research

Out of over 1600 FDA approved drugs, Viagra was shown to be the best for reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer's. Jenna N Adams/eLife (CC BY 4.0) As people are living longer due to better health care and greater knowledge about staying healthy, the prevalence rate of dementia, in particular Alzheimer’s disease is increasing. According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, it’s been estimated that 6.2 million Americans over the age of 64 are currently living with the disease. For those over the age of 74 the rate jumps to 72 percent. The World Health Organization estimates that over 55 million people suffer from dementia worldwide with Alzheimer’s accounting for 60 to 70 percent of the cases.

Read full story

New Research Study Discovers Potential Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease

Researchers determine the abnormal buildup of one form of the protein tau may be a treatable cause of Alzheimer’s disease. Tau proteinGerryShaw/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Tau_proteins#/

Read full story
38 comments

Feminist Retelling of Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four Seen Through Julia's Eyes is Approved by Orwell's Estate

Orwell’s classic novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four will be reimagined by Sandra Newman from a feminist viewpoint, telling the story from the perspective of Julia, the love interest of the original protagonist.

Read full story
7 comments
Illinois State

Dispute Over Proposed Illinois Bill Requiring Unvaccinated Residents to Pay Medical Costs If Hospitalized for COVID-19

An Illinois Democratic lawmaker has proposed legislation requiring people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to pay for their own medical costs, including hospital bills, should they contract the virus.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Dispute Between Chicago Activist Barred from Courtroom During Smollett Trial and Judge Who Claims He Didn’t Ban Her

Chicago writer and activist Bella BAHHS says she was told to leave the courtroom though the judge issued a statement saying that wasn’t so. In the Jussie Smollett case Activist Bella BAHHS was banned from courtroom for speaking with media though judge denies (CC BY 3.0)By Sister Circle Live - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avcCA7pKU2g, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wiki.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

2nd Annual Chanukah Car Parade in Chicago Intended to Fight Darkness with Light

The East Lakeview Chabad is sponsoring a Chicago Chanukah Car Parade to highlight the theme of light overcoming darkness. Car menorah parades during Chanukah have become a tradition in many cities across the country as a means of expressing Jewish pride and unity and promoting holiday awareness. One of the main reasons a menorah is lit on Chanukah is to symbolize the miracle that took place when despite there being only enough oil for one day, it lasted for eight days. Another reason is to add light to the world. Those participating in the Chicago Menorah Car Parade do attempt to do both of these things. The Menorah Parade also serves to fulfill the Rabbinical commandment that the miracle of Chanukah must be publicized.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Enjoy Chanukah With the Entire Family at These Atlanta Area Events

Celebrate the festival of Chanukah at these family-friendly events around Atlanta. Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is a family oriented holiday. In some homes children receive gelt (money, real or chocolate) or presents and sometimes both. The game of dreidel is played, a betting game played with the special top that has Hebrew letters printed on each of it's four sides, and foods cooked or fried in oil such as latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiot (jelly donuts) are served.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chanukah Lightings and Festivities in Chicago

Chanukah starts tonight and there are a number of Chanukah lightings and events in Chicago throughout the 8-day festival. Chanukah, the festival of lights starts tonight and runs for 8 nights. The festival celebrates the miracle that happened when there was only enough oil to light the Menorah for 1 night but it burned for 8 nights, which was long enough to find more. Since oil has a lot to do with the holiday, foods fried in oil are commonly eaten, most frequently potato latkes (pancakes) and sufganiot (jelly donuts).

Read full story
1 comments

Amusing Start to Bears Game as Both Teams Attempt to Defer Coin Toss

Laughter came from the crowd as Chicago attempted to defer the coin toss which had just been deferred by the Lions. A bizarre coin toss occurred today at the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit LionsSenor Codo/Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy