Wife of Flores Claims His Testimony Against “El Chapo” is Proof She Can’t Be Prosecuted

The wife of one of Chicago’s biggest drug dealers claims that she shouldn’t be prosecuted for her involvement in his drug dealings because the government granted her immunity. During the 2015 investigation of Mexican Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin Guzman Loera, better known as El Chapo, US authorities arrested Pedro Flores along with his twin Margarito, who were Chicago’s biggest drug dealers, after they turned themselves in.

Both gave evidence against Guzman resulting in him receiving a life sentence. Flores and his twin each received a relatively light sentence of 14 years each. They are currently out on parole, however the government is attempting to indite them again, convinced they weren’t completely honest about all recoverable assets that resulted from their criminal activity.

Vivianna Lopez, the wife of Pedro Flores is also in the midst of legal problems which she is trying to avoid. This past June, she and Valerie Gaytan, Margarito Flores’s wife, were arrested in Chicago and charged with helping their husbands hide hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money which paid for their children’s schools, student loans for at least one of the brothers and other recreational items.

Lopez claims that the government granted her immunity from prosecution for money laundering associated with her husband’s drug related activities so she shouldn’t be forced to face the charges against her. As proof, she cited some of her husband’s testimony during which the prosecutor asked him if she had been charged with collecting drug money and he replied that she’d been given immunity. Lopez’s attorney has asked a judge to make the prosecutors in her case turn over all information related to any immunity or “non-prosecution” agreements they made with her husband.

It is unclear why her husband’s word on the stand should serve as evidence that such a deal was struck nor why, apparently, neither she nor her attorney have copies of any documents that prove an immunity agreement was reached.

In addition to a reduced sentence and immunity for his wife, the US Government also allegedly promised Pedro Flores two S visas for his brother and father, which would grant them temporary residence in the US and provide an expedited course to obtaining US citizenship. S Visas are only given to those who have helped a US law enforcement agency by acting either as an informant or witness, though in rare cases, qualifying relatives may also be given this type of visa.