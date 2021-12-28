Chicago, IL

Wife of Flores Claims His Testimony Against “El Chapo” is Proof She Can’t Be Prosecuted

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Wife of Pedro Flores is demanding prosecutors turn over all documents related to immunity agreement for his wife allegedly made in exchange for his testimony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apquI_0dXeE5bX00
The Mexican border at Tijuana (CC BY-ND 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/)zemistor/flickr

The wife of one of Chicago’s biggest drug dealers claims that she shouldn’t be prosecuted for her involvement in his drug dealings because the government granted her immunity. During the 2015 investigation of Mexican Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin Guzman Loera, better known as El Chapo, US authorities arrested Pedro Flores along with his twin Margarito, who were Chicago’s biggest drug dealers, after they turned themselves in.

Both gave evidence against Guzman resulting in him receiving a life sentence. Flores and his twin each received a relatively light sentence of 14 years each. They are currently out on parole, however the government is attempting to indite them again, convinced they weren’t completely honest about all recoverable assets that resulted from their criminal activity.

Vivianna Lopez, the wife of Pedro Flores is also in the midst of legal problems which she is trying to avoid. This past June, she and Valerie Gaytan, Margarito Flores’s wife, were arrested in Chicago and charged with helping their husbands hide hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money which paid for their children’s schools, student loans for at least one of the brothers and other recreational items.

Lopez claims that the government granted her immunity from prosecution for money laundering associated with her husband’s drug related activities so she shouldn’t be forced to face the charges against her. As proof, she cited some of her husband’s testimony during which the prosecutor asked him if she had been charged with collecting drug money and he replied that she’d been given immunity. Lopez’s attorney has asked a judge to make the prosecutors in her case turn over all information related to any immunity or “non-prosecution” agreements they made with her husband.

It is unclear why her husband’s word on the stand should serve as evidence that such a deal was struck nor why, apparently, neither she nor her attorney have copies of any documents that prove an immunity agreement was reached.

In addition to a reduced sentence and immunity for his wife, the US Government also allegedly promised Pedro Flores two S visas for his brother and father, which would grant them temporary residence in the US and provide an expedited course to obtaining US citizenship. S Visas are only given to those who have helped a US law enforcement agency by acting either as an informant or witness, though in rare cases, qualifying relatives may also be given this type of visa.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# El Chapo# Chicago# Pedro Flores# Immunity Agreements# Drug Cartel

Comments / 0

Published by

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
6797 followers

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago, IL

Chicago Breaks Record for Latest First Snowfall with Two Others in Jeopardy

It was predicted to be a snowy winter, but as of December 29, only a dusting of snow has fallen on the Windy City. Winter Skyline (CC BY-ND 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/)Greg Weber/flickr.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Was Born in Chicago

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer was created in Chicago by Robert L. May, copywriter for Montgomery Ward to be distributed to children in 1939. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/legalcode)binkaminka/Deviant Art.

Read full story
7 comments

Potential Breakthrough Treatment Discovered for Those with Autism and Epilepsy

Many with autism also suffer from epilepsy and a new treatment could potentially target both. Many children who have autism also suffer from epilepsy. A new study published in Neuron discusses the discovery of a protein in the brain that appears to calm overactive brain cells. Children who suffer from epilepsy and autism have been found to have low levels of this protein in their brains.

Read full story
48 comments

New Gene Therapy May Reverse Effects of Sickle Cell Disease

A recently published study in the New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrated that a gene therapy named LentiGlobin may provide a long lasting if not permanent cure for sickle cell disease.

Read full story

Research Shows Brief Hypnogogic Naps Used by Salvatore Dali and Thomas Edison Could Increase Creativity

New study shows a technique that helps you enter the first stage of sleep then immediately awaken triggers inspiration and creativity. Brief naps entering the hypnogogic phase of sleep may increase your creativity and provide inspiration (Public Domain)Sleep Lies Perfect in Them, 1908, by Arthur B. Davies (Public Domain)/Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
23 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Own Black Santa, Dreezy Clause, Brings Diversity to Children in Aurora Tomorrow

Children can meet and greet Dreezy Claus at Belle Salle Banquets in Aurora, Illinois tomorrow afternoon. Polish Christmas tree decoration (Christmas ornaments) (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)Alicja/flickr.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Groped on Meta Platform’s (Formally Facebook) New VR System, Company Admits It Can’t Control Behavior of Users

Meta CEO blames victim for failure to use safety feature but admits VR is toxic for women and minorities after groping incident. Avaria, fantastical bargain center of the metaverse 24 (CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)Torley/flickr.

Read full story

New Eyedrops May Make Eye Glasses Obsolete for Nearsighted Vision

Vuity, a new F.D.A approved, once-a-day treatment, may help improve close up vision for users without altering their long-range vision. Eye (CC BY ND 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/)Christiaan Botha/flicka.

Read full story
98 comments

Viagra May Decrease Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease by Almost 70% According to Research

Out of over 1600 FDA approved drugs, Viagra was shown to be the best for reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer's. Jenna N Adams/eLife (CC BY 4.0) As people are living longer due to better health care and greater knowledge about staying healthy, the prevalence rate of dementia, in particular Alzheimer’s disease is increasing. According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, it’s been estimated that 6.2 million Americans over the age of 64 are currently living with the disease. For those over the age of 74 the rate jumps to 72 percent. The World Health Organization estimates that over 55 million people suffer from dementia worldwide with Alzheimer’s accounting for 60 to 70 percent of the cases.

Read full story

New Research Study Discovers Potential Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease

Researchers determine the abnormal buildup of one form of the protein tau may be a treatable cause of Alzheimer’s disease. Tau proteinGerryShaw/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Tau_proteins#/

Read full story
38 comments

Feminist Retelling of Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four Seen Through Julia's Eyes is Approved by Orwell's Estate

Orwell’s classic novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four will be reimagined by Sandra Newman from a feminist viewpoint, telling the story from the perspective of Julia, the love interest of the original protagonist.

Read full story
7 comments
Illinois State

Dispute Over Proposed Illinois Bill Requiring Unvaccinated Residents to Pay Medical Costs If Hospitalized for COVID-19

An Illinois Democratic lawmaker has proposed legislation requiring people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to pay for their own medical costs, including hospital bills, should they contract the virus.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Dispute Between Chicago Activist Barred from Courtroom During Smollett Trial and Judge Who Claims He Didn’t Ban Her

Chicago writer and activist Bella BAHHS says she was told to leave the courtroom though the judge issued a statement saying that wasn’t so. In the Jussie Smollett case Activist Bella BAHHS was banned from courtroom for speaking with media though judge denies (CC BY 3.0)By Sister Circle Live - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avcCA7pKU2g, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wiki.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

2nd Annual Chanukah Car Parade in Chicago Intended to Fight Darkness with Light

The East Lakeview Chabad is sponsoring a Chicago Chanukah Car Parade to highlight the theme of light overcoming darkness. Car menorah parades during Chanukah have become a tradition in many cities across the country as a means of expressing Jewish pride and unity and promoting holiday awareness. One of the main reasons a menorah is lit on Chanukah is to symbolize the miracle that took place when despite there being only enough oil for one day, it lasted for eight days. Another reason is to add light to the world. Those participating in the Chicago Menorah Car Parade do attempt to do both of these things. The Menorah Parade also serves to fulfill the Rabbinical commandment that the miracle of Chanukah must be publicized.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Enjoy Chanukah With the Entire Family at These Atlanta Area Events

Celebrate the festival of Chanukah at these family-friendly events around Atlanta. Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is a family oriented holiday. In some homes children receive gelt (money, real or chocolate) or presents and sometimes both. The game of dreidel is played, a betting game played with the special top that has Hebrew letters printed on each of it's four sides, and foods cooked or fried in oil such as latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiot (jelly donuts) are served.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chanukah Lightings and Festivities in Chicago

Chanukah starts tonight and there are a number of Chanukah lightings and events in Chicago throughout the 8-day festival. Chanukah, the festival of lights starts tonight and runs for 8 nights. The festival celebrates the miracle that happened when there was only enough oil to light the Menorah for 1 night but it burned for 8 nights, which was long enough to find more. Since oil has a lot to do with the holiday, foods fried in oil are commonly eaten, most frequently potato latkes (pancakes) and sufganiot (jelly donuts).

Read full story
1 comments

Amusing Start to Bears Game as Both Teams Attempt to Defer Coin Toss

Laughter came from the crowd as Chicago attempted to defer the coin toss which had just been deferred by the Lions. A bizarre coin toss occurred today at the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit LionsSenor Codo/Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Vitamin D Deficiency in Chicagoans Could Increase the Likelihood of Contracting COVID-19 Research Suggests

Low sunlight and resulting vitamin D deficiencies in most Chicago residents may place them at increased risk for contracting COVID-19 or experiencing more severe symptoms should they contract it.

Read full story
4 comments

Mike Tyson Says He’s Experienced Death After Smoking Toad Toxins and It’s “Beautiful”

Mike Tyson claims he almost died the first time he smoked toxic toad venom, a psychedelic drug that is illegal in the U.S. Toxin from the Sonoran Desert toad is becoming a popular psychoactive drug used by many celebrities including former Heavyweight Mike TysonWildfeuer/Wikimedia.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy