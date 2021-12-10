New Research Study Discovers Potential Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Researchers determine the abnormal buildup of one form of the protein tau may be a treatable cause of Alzheimer’s disease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATygq_0dDNZAxB00
Tau proteinGerryShaw/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Tau_proteins#/

When an individual suffers from dementia, doctors determine whether it is Alzheimer’s by the presence of amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles. The plaques consist of a buildup of amyloid peptides and the tangles are primary composed of a protein called tau. However, about 20 percent of individuals with plaques don’t develop dementia, so it appears that these are a symptom but not a cause of the disease. Instead, researchers have turned to examining the tangles found in the brains of patient’s who suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease to learn about the different forms that the protein tau takes and how these forms may be related to the development of the disease.

UCR Chemistry Professor Ryan Julian and his colleagues conducted research to study hard to find differences in the form of the tau protein which permitted them to differentiate between patients who exhibited signs of dementia and those who didn’t. The results from this study have recently been published in the Journal of Proteome Research.

These researchers examined the different forms a molecule can take which are called isomers. According to Julian, “An isomer is the same molecule with a different three-dimensional orientation than the original. A common example would be hands. Hands are isomers of each other, mirror images but not exact copies. Isomers can actually have a handedness. The amino acids that make up proteins can either be right-handed or left-handed isomers. Normally, proteins in living things are made from all left-handed amino acids.”

A large number of donated brains were scanned for tau proteins. The researchers discovered that brains of people that did not exhibit signs of dementia but which had tau buildup displayed “normal” tau. However, brains of people who had symptoms of dementia and tau buildup exhibited an alternate-handed form of tau.

The natural process of getting rid of defective proteins is called autophagy. This process is known to slow down with age. Julian hypothesizes that deficient autophagy, in particular as it relates to removing abnormal tau protein could be the cause of Alzheimer’s. If this can be confirmed, tactics that improve autophagy such as intermittent fasting and exercise could help prevent Alzheimer’s disease from developing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
dementiaAlzheimersMedicineresearchpsychology

Comments / 38

Published by

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
5746 followers

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Viagra May Decrease Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease by Almost 70% According to Research

Out of over 1600 FDA approved drugs, Viagra was shown to be the best for reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer's. Jenna N Adams/eLife (CC BY 4.0) As people are living longer due to better health care and greater knowledge about staying healthy, the prevalence rate of dementia, in particular Alzheimer’s disease is increasing. According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, it’s been estimated that 6.2 million Americans over the age of 64 are currently living with the disease. For those over the age of 74 the rate jumps to 72 percent. The World Health Organization estimates that over 55 million people suffer from dementia worldwide with Alzheimer’s accounting for 60 to 70 percent of the cases.

Read full story

Feminist Retelling of Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four Seen Through Julia's Eyes is Approved by Orwell's Estate

Orwell’s classic novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four will be reimagined by Sandra Newman from a feminist viewpoint, telling the story from the perspective of Julia, the love interest of the original protagonist.

Read full story
7 comments
Illinois State

Dispute Over Proposed Illinois Bill Requiring Unvaccinated Residents to Pay Medical Costs If Hospitalized for COVID-19

An Illinois Democratic lawmaker has proposed legislation requiring people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to pay for their own medical costs, including hospital bills, should they contract the virus.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Dispute Between Chicago Activist Barred from Courtroom During Smollett Trial and Judge Who Claims He Didn’t Ban Her

Chicago writer and activist Bella BAHHS says she was told to leave the courtroom though the judge issued a statement saying that wasn’t so. In the Jussie Smollett case Activist Bella BAHHS was banned from courtroom for speaking with media though judge denies (CC BY 3.0)By Sister Circle Live - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avcCA7pKU2g, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wiki.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

2nd Annual Chanukah Car Parade in Chicago Intended to Fight Darkness with Light

The East Lakeview Chabad is sponsoring a Chicago Chanukah Car Parade to highlight the theme of light overcoming darkness. Car menorah parades during Chanukah have become a tradition in many cities across the country as a means of expressing Jewish pride and unity and promoting holiday awareness. One of the main reasons a menorah is lit on Chanukah is to symbolize the miracle that took place when despite there being only enough oil for one day, it lasted for eight days. Another reason is to add light to the world. Those participating in the Chicago Menorah Car Parade do attempt to do both of these things. The Menorah Parade also serves to fulfill the Rabbinical commandment that the miracle of Chanukah must be publicized.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Enjoy Chanukah With the Entire Family at These Atlanta Area Events

Celebrate the festival of Chanukah at these family-friendly events around Atlanta. Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is a family oriented holiday. In some homes children receive gelt (money, real or chocolate) or presents and sometimes both. The game of dreidel is played, a betting game played with the special top that has Hebrew letters printed on each of it's four sides, and foods cooked or fried in oil such as latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiot (jelly donuts) are served.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chanukah Lightings and Festivities in Chicago

Chanukah starts tonight and there are a number of Chanukah lightings and events in Chicago throughout the 8-day festival. Chanukah, the festival of lights starts tonight and runs for 8 nights. The festival celebrates the miracle that happened when there was only enough oil to light the Menorah for 1 night but it burned for 8 nights, which was long enough to find more. Since oil has a lot to do with the holiday, foods fried in oil are commonly eaten, most frequently potato latkes (pancakes) and sufganiot (jelly donuts).

Read full story
1 comments

Amusing Start to Bears Game as Both Teams Attempt to Defer Coin Toss

Laughter came from the crowd as Chicago attempted to defer the coin toss which had just been deferred by the Lions. A bizarre coin toss occurred today at the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit LionsSenor Codo/Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Vitamin D Deficiency in Chicagoans Could Increase the Likelihood of Contracting COVID-19 Research Suggests

Low sunlight and resulting vitamin D deficiencies in most Chicago residents may place them at increased risk for contracting COVID-19 or experiencing more severe symptoms should they contract it.

Read full story
4 comments

Mike Tyson Says He’s Experienced Death After Smoking Toad Toxins and It’s “Beautiful”

Mike Tyson claims he almost died the first time he smoked toxic toad venom, a psychedelic drug that is illegal in the U.S. Toxin from the Sonoran Desert toad is becoming a popular psychoactive drug used by many celebrities including former Heavyweight Mike TysonWildfeuer/Wikimedia.

Read full story
32 comments
Chicago, IL

La Nina Likely to Bring Wetter But Warmer Temperatures to This Winter

La Nina weather predictions for Chicago this winter are trending towards volatile temperature changes and more precipitation, which may lead to flooding. La Nina may bring wetter but warmer conditions to the Chicago area this winterThomas Leuthard/flickr.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Lengthy Power Outages Bring Out the Very Best in Chicagoans

Yesterday, there was a power outage that extended for a circumference of 4 to 5 blocks in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago, but instead of being annoyed, residents took the opportunity to help their fellow neighbors.

Read full story
1 comments
Antioch, CA

What Protections Are Provided For Children When New Medications Come on the Market?

The recent wrongly administered vaccines to children raises the question of what protections are provided for children when new medicines become available and what you can do to keep your child safe whenever they are prescribed medication.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

New Cannabis Dispensary Opens Next to Chicago’s Wrigley Field

Yesterday, Chicago-based Cresco Labs celebrated the grand-opening of its new 10,000-square-foot Sunnyside Wrigleyville location. While the pandemic has been disastrous for many industries including the airline, restaurant and hotel industries, the cannabis industry in Illinois continues to flourish. In 2020 alone, the state’s sales of cannabis products exceeded $660 million. This year, Illinois total sales reached $1.12 billion in the first ten months of the year. Recorded sales in October alone of recreational pot was over $123 million according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Sales would undoubtedly be even higher if not for a Cook County court order blocking 185 dispensaries from being issued licensed permits despite them winning the state’s licensing lottery ending in August.

Read full story
1 comments

People Who Never Drink Alcohol Are at a Significantly Higher Risk of Developing MS

According to a new investigation, people who never drink alcohol are at a significantly higher risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS), especially if the individual also is a current or former smoker.

Read full story
96 comments
Chicago, IL

Erosion Along Chicago Beaches Can be Seen From One Day to the Next

Erosion from high waves on Lake Michigan quickly create dangerous conditions leading to stop-gap measures to prevent injury and property damage. Dangerous erosion along Lake Michigan beach in Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago causes large drops along the shorelineAuthor.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Starbucks in Rogers Park Chicago Marks 50th Anniversary with a Positivity Board

In honor of their 50th anniversary, Starbucks in Chicago is inviting customers to share what brings them joy during this holiday season. Starbucks initiates positivity board in honor of their 50th anniversaryAuthor.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

The Suitcase Killer Returns to Chicago With Her Daughter

Heather Mack, famed suitcase killer, who helped to kill her mother and stuff her in a suitcase, will be deported from Bali with her daughter and return to the U.S. today. Heather Mack, dubbed the Suitcase Killer, returns to Oak Park, Il today with daughter after early releaseNews Amed.

Read full story
14 comments
Chicago, IL

Judge Lifts Restraining Order Prohibiting FOP Leader From Encouraging Chicago Police to Defy Mayor’s Vaccine Mandate

A Chicago judge has frozen the December 31st deadline for city workers to be vaccinated or be placed on unpaid leave, allowing for arbitration of claims. In August, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that all city workers would be required to receive COVID-19 vaccines with proof provided online by October 15th. Lightfoot previously had declared that public school employees would also be obligated to be vaccinated by the same date. Until providing proof of vaccination up until October 15th, school employees were required to be tested a minimum of once weekly, with anyone having an approved exemption required to test weekly throughout the school year. The Chicago Teacher’s Union (CTU) supported this policy. The deadline for city workers was later extended to December 31st5.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy