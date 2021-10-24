Family Friendly Halloween Happenings in Chicago Help Youth Stay Safe

There are plenty of safe Halloween celebrations happening in Chicago and surrounding areas through the end of this month that will delight the entire family.

At Night of 1000 Jack o Lanterns in Chicago guests can enjoy carvings of superheroes, celebrities and other Halloween themed carved pumpkins Richie S/flickr

As more in person events are able to take place this year across Chicago, there are plenty of spooky but safe events for your family to enjoy. Halloween parades, costume parties, trick-or-treating and other events peak during the last week of October. No matter what neighborhood you live in, there are tons of activities going on during the week of Halloween. Just be sure to bring a mask for all family members over the age of two and practice social distancing.

Through October 30th

An initiative of Mayor Lightfoot and city departments, Halloweek is a week-long celebration ending on October 30th, with fun for all which emphasizes social distancing and mask wearing as a safe option for Halloween this year. There are events being held all around the city, so everyone can find a place to enjoy themselves.

The week includes Halloweek on the block, a Halloween party that happens throughout the week in different neighborhoods in Chicago. Each community block party will include Halloween fun, games, and treats for youngsters and their family members. You can find a complete schedule here.

There will be a city wide costume contest. You can upload your costume photos for a chance to win a 10 pound chocolate bar from Blommer’s Chocolate.

The week will end with the Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade on October 30th, put on by LUMA8 held on State Street. The parade celebrates Halloween as the “artists holiday,” with unique floats, exciting puppetry arts and other creative performances. Previous participants of past years include the Art Institute of Chicago, the Lookingglass Theatre Company, After School Matters along with artists in every genre.

Through October 24th

There’s still one night left to appreciate this amazing sight. Every October, the Chicago Botanic Garden becomes a magical scene as it’s lit with thousands of stunning lights. Over 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins can be enjoyed, some of which weigh as much as 150 pounds. The pumpkins are carved by professional artists and include renditions of favorite superheroes, celebrities and other Halloween themes, Entertainment includes costumed performers and guests can observe live pumpkin carving demonstrations while enjoying seasonal snacks and drinks.

Through October 31st

If your family loves illusions of all kinds then this Halloween the Museum of Illusions in Chicago is for you. They’ve transformed their regular exhibits into the Museum of Spooky Illusions! They invite you to visit them through the end of the month to experience their special Halloween themed mind-bending illusions in a festive atmosphere.

See more about the event below:

Through October 31st (Museum closed on Mondays). 9:30am – 4:00pm.

The museum has gone all out for Halloween this year with all kinds of special activities and exhibits. Learn about the science of the Holiday with slime and pumpkin drops, try your hand a dissecting a cow’s eyeball, tour the haunted toymaker exhibit and go trick or treating on Halloween weekend. As a special activity, there will be two motion ride simulators that are rollercoaster like rides. The Haunted Mine ride will take you on a virtual trip through a mine in the old West. The Superstition ride features vampires, ghosts, monsters and goblins and is guided by horror TV host Elvira. If you get hungry, you can stop at the Museum Park Café for seasonal food and drinks.

WhirlyBall Chicago is hosting two family friendly Halloween costume parties on Sunday October 24th and Saturday October 30th both from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

WhirlyBall combines lacrosse, hockey, and basketball and is played while driving a bumper car. But that’s not all that you can play while at the party.

Each ticket includes:

Bottomless Activities -Unlimited access to WhirlyBall, Bowling, LaserTag, and Pop-Up Games

-Unlimited access to WhirlyBall, Bowling, LaserTag, and Pop-Up Games Pivot Room Buffet – A variety of Pizza, Sliders, Chicken Fingers, Mac & Cheese, along with Assorted Desserts.

– A variety of Pizza, Sliders, Chicken Fingers, Mac & Cheese, along with Assorted Desserts. Beverages - Soda and Fountain Drinks are included. There will be a Cash Bar for the adults in your group.

Harry Caray's Tavern, Navy Pier October 30th, 3:30pm – 5:00pm

Also known as Wag-O-Ween, this party benefits PAWS Chicago. Dress your pooch up in a costume and bring them down to Navy Pier to compete in this year’s contest. They can win prizes awarded in the categories of:

Most Creative

Funniest

Best Superfan (any Chicago sports team costume)

The entry fee is $10 per pup and all proceeds go to PAWS.

Sunday October 24th 1:00pm - 4:00pm

This is one of the best event for families with children under the age of 11. There will be hayrides, a bounce house, booths with all kinds of games, arts and crafts stations, play areas and of course, lots of candy for the taking.

Streets of Woodfield Through October 31

Dress the whole family up and enjoy a day creeping through participating restaurants and stores to collect Halloween candy and interact with costumed employees. Participating establishments include: