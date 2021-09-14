Miss America Pageant Will Judge Contestants on Health Not Beauty

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Hopeful contestants are confused as to how health will be evaluated instead of physical appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0hFM_0bscpb1Y00

Stamford, CT It was bound to happen at some point. Whereas once American woman would once do practically anything to maintain their beauty even if it wasn’t necessarily good for them, more recently, the trend has been to achieve beauty through a healthy lifestyle.

This has come about in part, because of the recognition that beautiful does not necessarily mean healthy, and that some extremes women were going to in order to become or remain beautiful, based on socialization, were leading to some big problems. The need for all women including those who do not possess what are considered to be traditional beauty attributes to create the illusion of beauty has always been important for women’s self-esteem.

There has been a “beauty standard” created long ago which is the way we aesthetically see women. This has set up unrealistic expectations of physical appearance in order to be considered beautiful perpetrated by the cosmetic industry and the media, including print, television and social. It’s no secret that these “myths of beauty,” and the often unhealthy means needed to maintain them have negative effects on women’s self-esteem, self-perception, mood, and how they view their bodies. Studies have examined the negative consequences resulting from the promotion of unhealthy beauty standards for the physical and mental health of young people, some as young as preschool age.

Beauty pageants like the Miss America pageant have long been criticized for objectifying women and evaluating them against an ideal version of beauty which was created by men. However, in recent years the competition has undergone some changes, to focus attention away from the more physical attributes of the contestants,

The development of the #MeToo movement that underscored the high rates of sexual discrimination and harassment against women across America, has contributed to altering the way the Miss America pageant judges contestants. In 2017, longtime Miss America CEO Sam Haskell was forced to resign after using demeaning language about the winners in emails that were subsequently leaked.

Gretchen Carlson crowned Miss America in 1989, and someone who spoke out about the sexual harassment she experienced as well as winning sexual harassment lawsuit for $20 million against former Fox Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes. She banned the swimsuit competition, replacing it with a live interactive session with the judges, where contestants were given the opportunity to discuss their goals and achievements and how they planned to use their talents to perform the job of Miss America. The evening gown competition was changed to allow participants to wear evening wear of their choosing as they spoke the ways they intended to promote their social impact initiatives.

“We are no longer a pageant,” Gretchen Carlson said. “Miss America will represent a new generation of female leaders focused on scholarship, social impact, talent, and empowerment.”

The competition changed it’s mission statement saying the purpose was “To prepare great women for the world, and to prepare the world for great women.” This was created to focus on the participants character instead of their physical appearance.

Now, the Miss America Competition makes another change. From now on, judges will be expected to evaluate participants on health and wellness as opposed to beauty. How they plan to do this is unclear, however, though they’ve announced that they’ve apparently partnered with several ambiguous organizations in a new initiative “to redefine women’s wellness to be focused on optimal health rather than physical appearance.”

Unfortunately, if reports are accurate, two of these entities are a weight loss company and a diet movie. This seems to simply be focusing once again on how much the women weigh, while giving the message that to be healthy you must be thin. The public are waiting for additional details.

The vague new mission statement announced in a press release, stating, “Miss America is pivoting their mission to define women’s wellness as being based on optimal health, rather than physical appearance,” does provide many clues. People also are questioning how the new partnership between a weight loss company, a beauty competition and a diet movie “are committed to women achieving optimal health and wellness so they can enjoy a body that enables but does not define them.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
4727 followers

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago, IL

Chicago Can Increase Reflected Rooftop Solar Radiation with World’s Whitest Paint Yet May Opt for Green Roofs Instead

World’s whitest paint may reflect more sunlight but green roofs may be a better choice for Chicago in not only cooling buildings and decreasing climate change but also in limiting water runoff and flooding.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor Intends to Sue Street Gangs to Curb Violence By Taking Away Their Assets

This strategy has been used in several suburban counties but results are mixed and many question whether such suits would effectively target appropriate gang members for asset forfeiture.

Read full story
4 comments

Does Immunity Following Infection With COVID-19 Provide Better Protection Against the Delta Variant Than Vaccination?

A study conducted in Israel compared reinfections and breakthrough infection in people who had recovered from COVID-19, those who hadn't had the virus but received the vaccine and a group that had experienced both of these events.

Read full story
29 comments
Chicago, IL

Fear Rises as It's Revealed More Children Shot in Chicago This Year Than Died from COVID-19 across U.S.

Concern over gun violence in Chicago mounts, as the number of children shot in the city over the past year exceeds the number that have died from the coronavirus in the entire U.S.

Read full story
23 comments

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.

Read full story
885 comments
Chicago, IL

Hot Dog Stand Ropa Cobana on the Beach in Rogers Park Provides Delicious Variety with Stellar Views

Ropa Cabana at Leone Beach in Chicago has all sorts of hotdog options, including vegetarian, along with coffee and almond croissants for dessert. Whenever the weather is good, I take the opportunity to walk the path along the beaches in Rogers Park. You can walk the sand path that is a straight shot along the water. Or if getting sand in your shoes doesn’t sound like the best option, there is also a paved path that stays fairly close to the water for much of its length, winding its way through the backyards, parking lots and playgrounds behind all the apartment buildings built along the water.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago School Bus Drivers Quit in Massive Numbers - Parents Offered Money Instead of Transportation

Chicago Public Schools lost a huge number of bus drivers last week week and affected families are being offered $1000 upfront and $500 a month in an attempt to avoid parents refusing to send children back to school and demanding remote options.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

CPS Keeps Two Officers in Chicago Schools Despite Votes by the Majority of Local School Councils to Remove Them

Having police in Chicago schools has been controversial with some saying it creates a school to prison pipeline that disproportionately affects Latino and Black students. Demonstrators approach Gage Park after marching against police violence and to demand CPS cuts ties with CPDMax Herman/Popular Resistance.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

The Latest News About Chicago Public Schools Including Inadequate Safety Plan and Poor Options for Quarantined Students

As the pandemic continues to threaten the well-being of those in Chicago, city schools struggle with decisions that affect students, staff and families. Chicago children return to school despite claims of inadequate COVID safety planCalifornia Health Report.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Unraveling Chicago’s Grid System to Help Summer Travelers Navigate the Trickier Parts of the City Without confusion

While not as confusing as Washington D.C., Chicago’s grid system and street directions have a few quirks that can confound summer visitors when trying to get from point A to point B without frustration.

Read full story
3 comments

A Rare August Blue Moon Lights the Skies Over Chicago

The third of four moons of the summer season, a blue moon, shows big and bright over Lake Michigan. Blue Moon seen from Jarvis Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood of ChicagoAuthor.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Goes From “Substantial” to “High” COVID Transmission with Masks Now Required Indoors

According to the Public Health Commissioner, they’re hopeful that a mask mandate for everyone in Chicago will be enough to allow the city to remain “open but careful.”. In Chicago, anyone over a year old is now required to wear a mask in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. Chicago’s public health Commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, said in a statement, “With the highly transmissible Delta variant causing case rates to increase, now is the time to re-institute this measure to prevent further spread and save lives. “We continue to track the data closely and are hopeful this will only be temporary and we can bend the COVID curve, as we’ve done in the past.”

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Park District Reports Staff Accused of Sexual Assault of Female Lifeguards Disciplined, Local Lifeguards Comment

Supt. Mike Kelly also discussed the creation of a new “office of protection” that will better ensure reporting and evaluation of harassment or assault claims that occur in the future.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Project Protect Chicago at Home Expands In-Home Vaccination Program Offering Special Gift for All Participants

Make an appointment to receive the vaccine at home and receive a special gift. All residents of Chicago age 12 and older can now schedule the vaccine to be given at home and receive a special gift for doing soUniversity of Melbourne.

Read full story
Illinois State

COVID-19 Cases Continue to Increase in Illinois Even As More People Get Vaccinated

After a decrease in people getting vaccinate in Illinois, these numbers are now rising but so are cases of newly diagnosed individuals. Rates of COVID-19 are rising in Illinois as are the number of people being hospitalized in the ICUGeriPal.

Read full story
23 comments
Chicago, IL

Hunting for Sea (Lake) Glass on the Beaches of Rogers Park, Chicago

What are the best beaches in Rogers Park Chicago for finding lake glass?. Glass Beach in California is all sea glass but you can't take any of it as a souvenir.Floris van Breugel/Travel the Whole World.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

At Least Seven Tornados Touch Down in Chicago Area Monday as Storms Cut Power to More Than 90k And It's Not Over Yet

Hot and humid conditions have been producing dangerous thunderstorms in the Chicago region, spawning tornados and cutting power to tens of thousands of Chicago electricity customers.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Things You Don’t Want to Miss Out on This Summer in Chicago

Make sure these amazing activities and places are on your Chicago fun summer bucket list. The Forge Adventure Park at Lamont QuarriesWikipedia. There are so many fun things to do and wonderous places to go in and near Chicago that sometimes it becomes overwhelming. Tourist come with a list a mile long hoping to get it all in but often being wildly unsuccessful. Even locals have lists of things to do that they haven’t yet, figuring there’s always time. We learned this past year that is not always the case, and even if we are healthy and active, external circumstance, like a pandemic, can leave us shut in at home with everything around closed down.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Three of the Biggest Chicago Events Still Scheduled for Summer

As special events in Chicago are being held again, it’s important to plan ahead and get the vaccine to allow you to attend these crowded venues with decreased risk of catching COVID-19.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy