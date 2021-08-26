Chicago, IL

The Latest News About Chicago Public Schools Including Inadequate Safety Plan and Poor Options for Quarantined Students

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

As the pandemic continues to threaten the well-being of those in Chicago, city schools struggle with decisions that affect students, staff and families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uezNM_0bd6NecF00
Chicago children return to school despite claims of inadequate COVID safety planCalifornia Health Report

As parents, students and staff get ready for school to start less than a week from now, there are a number of issues in the news. In particular, now that the number of COVID cases is once more, rising, there are several stories related to the safety and health of those attending and working in the Chicago school district.

Lack of Adequate COVID Safety Plan

This week, a spokesperson for the Chicago Teachers Union, said that union members believe that with the Delta variant spreading, it is still not safe to return to in-person classes. The Union says that so far they only have a commitment to about 25 percent of the safety measures that were in place when students returned to classrooms last year. CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said what they want is the same mitigations that were already there. Gates pointed out that with these practices in place, when students returned to schools last year, “. "We did not experience widespread outbreaks last winter and spring."

Union members say that it unsafe to bring children inside schools when so many of them still can’t be vaccinated due to being under the age when they would be eligible and such a action makes for an unhealthy working and learning environment. Union President Jesse Sharkey criticized Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot for failing to honor her promise to keeping schools closed if COVID transmission rates became too high. "We had a commitment that if transmission got to dangerous levels, the schools would be put on pause," said Sharkey. "The state mandate allows that to happen, but we have no commitment on the part of the mayor."

Although the daily metrics have decreased slightly with 443 positive cases, 27 hospitalizations and 2.86 deaths in Chicago, Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago public health Commissioner, previously stated that 400 cases per day was a “line in the sand for us,” where additional mitigations would be imposed. This is also the number at which schools were closed last year. She also stated that reaching and surpassing that number will not affect schools reopening on August 30th. She added that this was because we now have a vaccine. However, as members of the CTU pointed out, entire schools of children too young to get vaccinated.

The CTU has stated that the mayor must formulate “a safe and stable plan” for children to be able to return to in-person learning. This would include what happens if children are exposed, what measures will be put in place if a class is required to be quarantined, and how would remote learning be improved from last year.

Despite school set to open in five days, the mayor is continuing to negotiate over COVID safety measures, even though almost 50 local and state politicians wrote her a letter demanding a more complete safety plan for schools. One of the mitigation measures they want to see put in place is requiring two weeks of remote learning for an entire class if a student in that class tests positive for the virus.

Although there has been disagreements over whether school should reopen next week given how far CTU says they are from having adequate protections in place for students and staff, the mayor has stated no such disagreement exists.

"There's no dispute, everyone agrees that we're going to open up next week on Monday, August 30th, five days a week in person. There's no dispute that teachers and other staff of CPS will be vaccinated as a requirement starting on October 15," Lightfoot said.

CTU Claims Mayor Roll Back of 75 Percent of Mitigation Strategies Used Last Year Will Make Schools Unsafe

The Chicago Teacher’s Union says Mayor Lightfoot claims to have “a mountain of evidence” to prove it’s safe to open the schools. They say this amounts to the success of mitigation efforts agreed to last year despite the fact that she refuses to agree to these measures for this year.

These mitigations that Lightfoot says were successful at keeping students safe last year worked when only 25 percent of the students returned to in-person instruction. CTU members say that it makes no sense to not put in place 75 percent of those mitigations when 100 percent of the students are scheduled to return.

Some of the mitigations being rolled back include:

  • Social distancing – While CPS originally agreed to six feet of social distancing last year this year they will only agree to three feet and only where possible.
  • Mandatory COVID testing - CPS has said testing will occur with 10 percent of students preventing discovery of true transmission of the virus.
  • Health screeners - CPS intends for families to take care of screening of their children and will assume that if a student is in school that means they’ve been screened and have passed. CTU calls this “crazy” and “dangerous.”

View a summary of the bargaining session held between the mayor and CTU and reactions below.

Chicago Schools Unprepared to Teach Quarantined Students This Year

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, has stated that who “Schools have shown that they can — and should — be offering in-person learning opportunities five days a week to every student.” Per his urging and Illinois state proclamation, the remote and hybrid instruction programs used to teach Chicago students last year have been largely done away with.

Remote instruction will be provided for students forced to quarantine because of exposure to someone with the virus or students who test positive for the virus. Many parents have asked that remote learning options be made available to all students, however, CPS are only willing to offer virtual learning to students who are “medically fragile,” or who have documented health problems.

CPU says this is not enough, even when just allowed for a small segment of the students in the Chicago Public School System. Last year, because everyone had been using remote learning for most of the year and the program were still up and running, when students who had returned to school needed to quarantine they could quickly and easily change over to virtual learning.

This year, however, schools will be forced to become creative in finding ways to teach children who must be taught remotely. Some schools have set up the process to be much like the traditional approach for students out of schools a few s for a cold or other ailment. Classroom teachers will send work home and they will have access to a substitute for extra help. Children will not, however, be able to join a Zoom class or other virtual real time option. These schools says that this is too much of a burden on teachers and it’s been shown not to be an effective method of teaching.

Other school systems will have programs set up to allow quarantined students to attend school remotely. For example, Arlington Heights has hired four “quarantine teachers,” to run their “Quarantine Academy.” It will be a multi-grade format and will include special education programs.

River Trails teachers will keep a virtual window to class open through Google Meet so quarantined students can watch their lessons and the classroom activities that are going on.

Palatine High Schools have each hired a “Quarantine Instruction Coordinator” who will assign tutoring services to quarantined children. These children will not have access to their classrooms through remote learning.

There’s no way to tell at this time, what the effect of bringing all children back into an in-person setting will be or how many students may end up needing to be educated while in quarantine or at home with the virus. It has been suggested that this could become a big problem since regular childhood illnesses like strep throat, colds and gastrointestinal viruses tend to surge during the fall. The fear is we could be facing the same surge in children for COVID-19, leaving schools woefully unprepared to instruct this body of students remotely.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
3822 followers

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago, IL

Chicago School Bus Drivers Quit in Massive Numbers - Parents Offered Money Instead of Transportation

Chicago Public Schools lost a huge number of bus drivers last week week and affected families are being offered $1000 upfront and $500 a month in an attempt to avoid parents refusing to send children back to school and demanding remote options.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

CPS Keeps Two Officers in Chicago Schools Despite Votes by the Majority of Local School Councils to Remove Them

Having police in Chicago schools has been controversial with some saying it creates a school to prison pipeline that disproportionately affects Latino and Black students. Demonstrators approach Gage Park after marching against police violence and to demand CPS cuts ties with CPDMax Herman/Popular Resistance.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Unraveling Chicago’s Grid System to Help Summer Travelers Navigate the Trickier Parts of the City Without confusion

While not as confusing as Washington D.C., Chicago’s grid system and street directions have a few quirks that can confound summer visitors when trying to get from point A to point B without frustration.

Read full story
3 comments

A Rare August Blue Moon Lights the Skies Over Chicago

The third of four moons of the summer season, a blue moon, shows big and bright over Lake Michigan. Blue Moon seen from Jarvis Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood of ChicagoAuthor.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Goes From “Substantial” to “High” COVID Transmission with Masks Now Required Indoors

According to the Public Health Commissioner, they’re hopeful that a mask mandate for everyone in Chicago will be enough to allow the city to remain “open but careful.”. In Chicago, anyone over a year old is now required to wear a mask in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. Chicago’s public health Commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, said in a statement, “With the highly transmissible Delta variant causing case rates to increase, now is the time to re-institute this measure to prevent further spread and save lives. “We continue to track the data closely and are hopeful this will only be temporary and we can bend the COVID curve, as we’ve done in the past.”

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Park District Reports Staff Accused of Sexual Assault of Female Lifeguards Disciplined, Local Lifeguards Comment

Supt. Mike Kelly also discussed the creation of a new “office of protection” that will better ensure reporting and evaluation of harassment or assault claims that occur in the future.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Project Protect Chicago at Home Expands In-Home Vaccination Program Offering Special Gift for All Participants

Make an appointment to receive the vaccine at home and receive a special gift. All residents of Chicago age 12 and older can now schedule the vaccine to be given at home and receive a special gift for doing soUniversity of Melbourne.

Read full story
Illinois State

COVID-19 Cases Continue to Increase in Illinois Even As More People Get Vaccinated

After a decrease in people getting vaccinate in Illinois, these numbers are now rising but so are cases of newly diagnosed individuals. Rates of COVID-19 are rising in Illinois as are the number of people being hospitalized in the ICUGeriPal.

Read full story
23 comments
Chicago, IL

Hunting for Sea (Lake) Glass on the Beaches of Rogers Park, Chicago

What are the best beaches in Rogers Park Chicago for finding lake glass?. Glass Beach in California is all sea glass but you can't take any of it as a souvenir.Floris van Breugel/Travel the Whole World.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

At Least Seven Tornados Touch Down in Chicago Area Monday as Storms Cut Power to More Than 90k And It's Not Over Yet

Hot and humid conditions have been producing dangerous thunderstorms in the Chicago region, spawning tornados and cutting power to tens of thousands of Chicago electricity customers.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Things You Don’t Want to Miss Out on This Summer in Chicago

Make sure these amazing activities and places are on your Chicago fun summer bucket list. The Forge Adventure Park at Lamont QuarriesWikipedia. There are so many fun things to do and wonderous places to go in and near Chicago that sometimes it becomes overwhelming. Tourist come with a list a mile long hoping to get it all in but often being wildly unsuccessful. Even locals have lists of things to do that they haven’t yet, figuring there’s always time. We learned this past year that is not always the case, and even if we are healthy and active, external circumstance, like a pandemic, can leave us shut in at home with everything around closed down.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Three of the Biggest Chicago Events Still Scheduled for Summer

As special events in Chicago are being held again, it’s important to plan ahead and get the vaccine to allow you to attend these crowded venues with decreased risk of catching COVID-19.

Read full story
Illinois State

The Increase in Breakthrough COVID Cases in Illinois has Many People Feeling Vulnerable Again

An uptick in breakthrough COVID infections in Illinois has some feeling they’re no longer ‘untouchable,’ but doctors say the vaccines are working. Masks are being recommended again for residents of Chicago and Illinois for all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination statusOlgierd/flickr.

Read full story
47 comments
Chicago, IL

Health Experts Weigh in on Whether it’s Safe to go to Large Outdoor Events with the Delta Variant Circulating

Although Lollapalooza was held mostly outside, health experts wait to see if there will be a spike in COVID-19 cases that can be tied back to the festival. Taste of Chicago is one of the most popular, as well as most crowded, Chicago festivalfreeflight046/flickr.

Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

Three Popular Street Festivals Canceled in Illinois as COVID-19 Rate Continues to Rise

With the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising consistently in Illinois, organizers struggle to decide whether or not to hold scheduled street festivals. When Illinois began opening up about seven weeks ago, residents breathed a sigh of relief. Like people everywhere, we’d been on lockdown for the better part of 18 months. While there were short episodes where numbers went down and there was a loosening of regulations, they were not permanent. Once Illinois opened, however, there was a sense that this time the decrease in numbers and continuing trend was here to stay. All of a sudden, people everywhere were walking around without masks, all businesses opened, and not too long after this occurred, there was a shift where fully vaccinated people could walk around inside without masks.

Read full story
31 comments
Chicago, IL

Possible Meteotsunami Hits Chicago's Navy Pier Thursday

Rapid changes in air pressure that occured during Thursday morning's severe weather may have resulted in a meteotsunami at Navy Pier with the water fluctuating two feet during the event.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Concerns Increase Over Lollapalooza as Footage Surfaces Showing Vax Cards Not Checked as Security Waves People Through

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is once more under fire for attending the music festival where other most attendees went without masks, waving vaccination cards to get in, despite imposing more COVID restrictions on the city.

Read full story
36 comments
Chicago, IL

Why Did Chicago Okay Lollapalooza Despite Health Officials’ Warnings That COVID-19 Would Likely Significantly Increase?

Some have accused Chicago leaders of putting people's lives at risk by holding Lollapalooza for the money the music festival generates. Lollapalooza, one of the largest music festivals in the country, is the first major event that was known to draw huge crowds that was scheduled after the city of Chicago reopened. There was hope that the July 4th fireworks held every year at Navy Pier which was chanceled last year would take place this year. But there was enough concern over the crowds that it always draws that Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot, decided to cancel it.

Read full story
21 comments
Cook County, IL

Cook County Issues New Guidelines Strongly Recommending Masks Be Worn Indoors Regardless of Vaccination Status

With COVID-19 rates rising and transmission now considered substantial in Cook County, it is again being recommended that everyone mask whenever indoors in public regardless of immunization status.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy