Watch as Christopher Bell gets penalized on pit road at the Roval, putting him behind early in the playoff elimination race for the Round of 12.
NASCAR | Christopher Bell penalized early at the Roval as playoff advancement in doubt
NASCAR | Multiple Xfinity Series cars collected in Texas crash
Tanner Berryhill gets loose, slides up the track and collects others in Xfinity Series crash at Texas Motor Speedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Brandon Brown takes hard hit, wrecks out at Texas
Brandon Brown slides across the track and makes hard contact with the inside barrier in the Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Xfinity Series Round of 8 underway at Texas Motor Speedway
Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series take the green flag for the Andy's Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway to begin the Round of 8.Read full story
NASCAR | John Hunter Nemechek outruns the field for Xfinity Series win at Texas
John Hunter Nemechek powers the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to another Xfinity Series win at Texas Motor Speedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Daniel Hemric on runner-up finish after strong showing at Texas
Daniel Hemric's first-win bid comes up just short after leading 55 laps at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.Read full story
NASCAR | Nemechek: ‘I had to win to prove to myself that I can do this’
John Hunter Nemechek motivated after an impressive NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing.Read full story
NASCAR | Sports betting 101: Picking the race winner at Texas
Las Vegas gaming analyst Todd Fuhrman breaks down how to analyze the betting odds when picking a race winner for Texas Motor Speedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Finalists for 2021 Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award revealed
The NASCAR Foundation revealed on FOX Sports' Race Hub the four finalists for this year's Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award -- vote today.Read full story
NASCAR | LaJoie details his wreck in 2022 Next Gen car
Corey LaJoie details his wreck with the 2022 NASCAR Next Gen car at the Charlotte Roval test.Read full story
NASCAR | Family profile: Love of NASCAR begins at young age for Becerras
NASCAR celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by hearing from the Becerras as they showcase their love for racing as a family.Read full story
NASCAR | Preview: Texas-sized showdown in NASCAR Playoffs
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver and Jonathan Merryman get you geared up for a Texas-sized showdown to open the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs.Read full story
NASCAR | Scanner Sounds: They’re even now, aren’t they?
Hear from the Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers at the Charlotte Roval, including Joey Logano's reaction to the latest Harvick-Elliott run-in.Read full story
NASCAR | Larry Mac reacts to Next Gen’s looks and number placement
FOX Sports' Larry McReynolds joins NASCAR.com at the Next Gen Roval test to break down the new look of the car and its new number placement.Read full story
NASCAR | How hard should non-playoff drivers race playoff drivers?
NASCAR.com's Backseat Drivers break down William Byron vs.Tyler Reddick at the Roval and debate if non-playoff drivers should race playoff drivers differently.Read full story
NASCAR | Larry Mac breaks down the Next Gen car’s new front clip/brakes
FOX Sports' Larry McReynolds joins NASCAR.com at the Next Gen Roval test to break down NASCAR's newest race car.Read full story
NASCAR | Larry Mac breaks down center lug wheels on Next Gen car
FOX Sports' Larry McReynolds joins NASCAR.com at the Next Gen test to break down the car's rear aero and center lug aluminum wheels.Read full story
NASCAR | Road-course ace Austin Cindric having ‘fun’ testing Next Gen
Team Penske driver Austin Cindric breaks down his seat time in the Next Gen car and says he is having 'fun' while testing the Roval.Read full story
NASCAR | Logano talks grip level with NASCAR’s Next Gen car
Team Penske driver Joey Logano talks about the elevated grip level of the new Next Gen car at NASCAR's test at the Charlotte Roval.Read full story
NASCAR | Daniel Suarez details the learning curve with the Next Gen car
Daniel Suarez talks to Kim Coon and Alan Cavanna about the learning curve during the NASCAR Next Gen test at the Roval.Read full story
