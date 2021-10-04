NASCAR | NASCAR Cup Series to run Talladega on Monday due to rain

NASCAR | Winning in the Cup Series is a ‘massive weight lifted’ for Bubba Wallace

In this clip from Corey LaJoie's Stacking Pennies podcast, Corey talks with Bubba Wallace about winning in the NASCAR Cup Series and his reduced stress level after delivering a win for Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. Check out the full Stacking Pennies podcast here - https://www.nascar.com/stacking-pennies/