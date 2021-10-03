If you can't get enough NASCAR -- or ZED RUN -- you're in luck as the companies have partnered for an exclusive NASCAR experience.
NASCAR | First look: NASCAR coming to NFT horse-racing game
Published by
The latest game highlights and updates of NASCAR
More from NASCAR Game Highlights
NASCAR | Is it over? Backseat Drivers break down Elliott vs. Harvick
NBC's Nate Ryan joins the Backseat Drivers to break down the Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott altercation at the Roval and debate if the feud is over.Read full story
NASCAR | Cindric misses frontstretch chicane in Charlotte Next Gen test
Watch as Austin Cindric misses the frontstretch chicane while testing the No. 21 Next Gen Ford Mustang at the Roval.Read full story
NASCAR | Pushing hard: Kyle Larson locks up his tires multiple times at the Roval
Watch as Kyle Larson pushes his No. 5 Hendrick Next Gen Chevrolet to the limits at the Charlotte Roval test as he locks his tires up twice during his run.Read full story
NASCAR | Watch: Bubba Wallace’s full Next Gen lap from the Roval
Watch as Bubba Wallace pilots his No. 23 Next Gen Toyota Camry around the Charlotte Roval in NASCAR's test session.Read full story
NASCAR | Harvick overshoots Turn 1, wrecks with Elliott running him down
Watch as Kevin Harvick overshoots Turn 1 and drives into the wall while racing hard for a spot in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs.Read full story
NASCAR | Keselowski, Byron have separate issues late at the Roval
Watch as William Byron and Brad Keselowski have two separate issues in the backstretch chicane at the Charlotte Roval putting their playoff advancement in jeopardy.Read full story
NASCAR | Payback? Kevin Harvick punts Chase Elliott at Roval
Watch as Chase Elliott suffers major damage after Kevin Harvick sends him around at Charlotte Motor Speedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Watch Harvick’s in-car as he sends Chase Elliott around at the Roval
Watch Kevin Harvick's in-car camera as he sends Chase Elliott around at the Charlotte Roval following their feud sparked at Bristol Motor Speedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Christopher Bell penalized early at the Roval as playoff advancement in doubt
Watch as Christopher Bell gets penalized on pit road at the Roval, putting him behind early in the playoff elimination race for the Round of 12.Read full story
NASCAR | Playoff driver Brad Keselowski gets turned late in Stage 1
Watch as Brad Keselowski gets turned at the Roval, dashing his hopes at earning extra points in Stage 1 at Charlotte.Read full story
NASCAR | Chase Elliott wins Stage 1 after battling AJ Allmendinger
Watch as Chase Elliott and AJ Allmendinger go toe-to-toe at the Roval with Elliott taking the Stage 1 win.Read full story
NASCAR | Kyle Larson does massive burnout after win at Charlotte Roval
Kyle Larson celebrates his seventh win of the season and advancement to the Round of 8 with a burnout for the fans.Read full story
NASCAR | Four face elimination as green flag flies at Roval
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at the Charlotte Roval, where four drivers will be eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs at the end of the race.Read full story
NASCAR | Recap: Larson wins No. 7 as Elliott digs to advance into Round of 8
Recap the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval that saw Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick go at it on track and Kyle Larson take his seventh win of the season.Read full story
NASCAR | Truex: ‘I don’t know what the (expletive) he was thinking’
Martin Truex Jr. comments on a late run-in with Joey Hand and advancing to the Round of 8 despite a 29th-place finish at the Charlotte Roval.Read full story
NASCAR | Reddick: ‘Made a mistake, one that meant a lot’
Tyler Reddick expresses regret with the move he made against William Byron that in effect ended Byron's bid for an upset win.Read full story
NASCAR | Keselowski advances after what he calls ‘not a good day’
Brad Keselowski survives to advance at Charlotte Motor Speedway's Roval after what he classifies as "not a good day" for his No. 2 team.Read full story
NASCAR | Byron on Reddick contact: ‘I don’t get it, just lack of awareness’
William Byron comments on the late contact between him and Tyler Reddick, which ended Byron's hopes for a Charlotte Roval victory.Read full story
NASCAR | Larson: ‘Man, I’m not going to get knocked out of playoffs like this’
Kyle Larson talks about the stress of having power problems early in the race but the relief of being able to win and advance to the Round of 8.Read full story
Comments / 0