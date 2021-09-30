NASCAR | Watch: New Pitbull release ‘I Feel Good’ features Daniel Suarez cameo

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez got some love in Pitbull's new music video, with images of Suarez driving the No. 99 and attending a concert with girlfriend Julia Piquet prominent in the 'I Feel Good' music video.

