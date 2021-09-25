Daniel Hemric will move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, driving the No. 11 Chevrolet.
NASCAR | Daniel Hemric to drive No. 11 for Kaulig Racing in 2022
Published by
The latest game highlights and updates of NASCAR
More from NASCAR Game Highlights
NASCAR | Harrison Burton gets turned, multiple cars wreck late at Talladega
Harrison Burton gets turned in the middle line and collects multiple cars in a wreck late at Talladega in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.Read full story
NASCAR | Title hopefuls Friesen, Hocevar ensnared in final stage wreck
Grant Enfinger jumps out of line at Talladega Superspeedway and causes a wreck in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race that ensnares playoff drivers Stewart Friesen and Carson Hocevar.Read full story
NASCAR | Sam Mayer, AJ Allmendinger caught up in early wreck at Talladega
Sam Mayer and AJ Allmendinger get caught up in an early wreck at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.Read full story
NASCAR | ‘Big One’ hits late at Talladega for the NASCAR Xfinity Series
'Big One' hits late at Talladega Superspeedway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series as Brett Moffitt gets into Noah Gragson at the front of the pack.Read full story
NASCAR | The NASCAR Xfinity Series waves the green flag at Talladega
The NASCAR Xfinity Series waves the green flag at Talladega Superspeedway for the second Round of 12 playoff race.Read full story
NASCAR | Multiple trucks collected in ‘Big One’ at Talladega
Multiple trucks including playoff driver Zane Smith are collected in a big wreck late at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.Read full story
NASCAR | Trucks hit the track at Talladega for the NASCAR Playoffs
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series hits the track on Saturday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway for the NASCAR Playoffs.Read full story
NASCAR | Austin Hill on 2022 plans: ‘Starting to look pretty good’
Austin Hill seems hopeful on his 2022 plans and what's next after announcing he would not return to Hattori Racing Enterprises next season.Read full story
NASCAR | First look: NASCAR coming to NFT horse-racing game
If you can't get enough NASCAR -- or ZED RUN -- you're in luck as the companies have partnered for an exclusive NASCAR experience.Read full story
NASCAR | Brandon Brown after underdog Talladega win: ‘A dream come true’
Brandon Brown shows his excitement after his underdog win at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.Read full story
NASCAR | Due to darkness, race at Talladega is official; Brandon Brown wins
Due to darkness, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway called official and Brandon Brown gets his first career win.Read full story
NASCAR | Tate Fogleman lands first career win at Talladega
Tate Fogleman lands first career win in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Nemechek on Crafton: ‘I don’t know what he’s mad about, he’s old man’
John Hunter Nemechek breaks down his race and the Camping World Truck Series finish at Talladega while also getting some frustrated words from Matt Crafton.Read full story
NASCAR | Matt Crafton shows frustration with Nemechek: ‘What comes around, goes around’
Matt Crafton frustrated with John Hunter Nemechek after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Fogleman gets first career win in crazy NASCAR Overtime finish at Talladega
Tate Fogleman gets his first career win in crazy NASCAR Overtime finish in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Sports betting 101: Identifying winning race teams at Talladega
Sports betting expert Todd Fuhrman offers insight into how bettors can identify winning race teams ahead of big races like Talladega Superspeedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Playoff push: Hendrick Motorsports eyes strong finish to 2021
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver sits down with all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers to discuss the 2021 season and maintaining their performance through the playoffs.Read full story
NASCAR | Preview Show: Playoff drivers eye clean race at Talladega
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver and Jonathan Merryman break down the NASCAR Playoff race from Talladega Superspeedway and the pressure that comes with avoiding disaster as playoff elimination looms.Read full story
NASCAR | Stenhouse: ‘Next year could be our best year yet’
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. announced he will return to JTG Daugherty Racing in the No. 47 Chevrolet for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.Read full story
NASCAR | Watch: New Pitbull release ‘I Feel Good’ features Daniel Suarez cameo
NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez got some love in Pitbull's new music video, with images of Suarez driving the No. 99 and attending a concert with girlfriend Julia Piquet prominent in the 'I Feel Good' music video.Read full story
Comments / 0