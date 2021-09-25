Watch Zane Smith have contact early, cutting down a tire and eventually losing his battery on the way to pit road at Las Vegas.
NASCAR | Zane Smith has flat tire, loses battery at Las Vegas
Published by
The latest game highlights and updates of NASCAR
More from NASCAR Game Highlights
NASCAR | NASCAR Cup Series to run Talladega on Monday due to rain
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed to Monday at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN due to rain.Read full story
NASCAR | Kyle Busch: ‘There’s no championship until you’re in the Championship 4’
Kyle Busch explains how the playoffs are a building process, detailing the way he’s handling the Round of 12’s middle race at Talladega and the impact his outcome will have on the elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.Read full story
NASCAR | Blaney ‘very happy’ with Hassler as 2022 crew chief
Ryan Blaney’s new crew chief for 2022 will be Jonathan Hassler and the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford talks about the process of choosing Hassler.Read full story
NASCAR | The NASCAR Xfinity Series waves the green flag at Talladega
The NASCAR Xfinity Series waves the green flag at Talladega Superspeedway for the second Round of 12 playoff race.Read full story
NASCAR | Sam Mayer, AJ Allmendinger caught up in early wreck at Talladega
Sam Mayer and AJ Allmendinger get caught up in an early wreck at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.Read full story
NASCAR | Title hopefuls Friesen, Hocevar ensnared in final stage wreck
Grant Enfinger jumps out of line at Talladega Superspeedway and causes a wreck in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race that ensnares playoff drivers Stewart Friesen and Carson Hocevar.Read full story
NASCAR | ‘Big One’ hits late at Talladega for the NASCAR Xfinity Series
'Big One' hits late at Talladega Superspeedway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series as Brett Moffitt gets into Noah Gragson at the front of the pack.Read full story
NASCAR | Harrison Burton gets turned, multiple cars wreck late at Talladega
Harrison Burton gets turned in the middle line and collects multiple cars in a wreck late at Talladega in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.Read full story
NASCAR | Austin Hill on 2022 plans: ‘Starting to look pretty good’
Austin Hill seems hopeful on his 2022 plans and what's next after announcing he would not return to Hattori Racing Enterprises next season.Read full story
NASCAR | Trucks hit the track at Talladega for the NASCAR Playoffs
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series hits the track on Saturday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway for the NASCAR Playoffs.Read full story
NASCAR | Multiple trucks collected in ‘Big One’ at Talladega
Multiple trucks including playoff driver Zane Smith are collected in a big wreck late at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.Read full story
NASCAR | First look: NASCAR coming to NFT horse-racing game
If you can't get enough NASCAR -- or ZED RUN -- you're in luck as the companies have partnered for an exclusive NASCAR experience.Read full story
NASCAR | Brandon Brown after underdog Talladega win: ‘A dream come true’
Brandon Brown shows his excitement after his underdog win at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.Read full story
NASCAR | Due to darkness, race at Talladega is official; Brandon Brown wins
Due to darkness, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway called official and Brandon Brown gets his first career win.Read full story
NASCAR | Fogleman gets first career win in crazy NASCAR Overtime finish at Talladega
Tate Fogleman gets his first career win in crazy NASCAR Overtime finish in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Matt Crafton shows frustration with Nemechek: ‘What comes around, goes around’
Matt Crafton frustrated with John Hunter Nemechek after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Tate Fogleman lands first career win at Talladega
Tate Fogleman lands first career win in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Nemechek on Crafton: ‘I don’t know what he’s mad about, he’s old man’
John Hunter Nemechek breaks down his race and the Camping World Truck Series finish at Talladega while also getting some frustrated words from Matt Crafton.Read full story
NASCAR | Sports betting 101: Identifying winning race teams at Talladega
Sports betting expert Todd Fuhrman offers insight into how bettors can identify winning race teams ahead of big races like Talladega Superspeedway.Read full story
Comments / 0