Kyle Larson talks about the finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, highlighting teammate Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick's tangle at the end.
NASCAR | Kyle Larson breaks down win, wild finish in Bristol Night Race
NASCAR | Preview Show: Round of 12 starts in Las Vegas
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver and Jonathan Merryman break down the Round of 12 kickoff in Las Vegas and if Kyle Larson can go back-to-back in Sin City.Read full story
NASCAR | Ryan Flores breaks down No. 18 team’s season-saving stop at Bristol
In this clip from Corey LaJoie's Stacking Pennies podcast, Ryan 'Skip' Flores breaks down the No. 18's potential season-saving pit stop late at Bristol Motor Speedway. Listen to new episodes of Stacking Pennies every Wednesday at - https://www.nascar.com/stacking-pennies/Read full story
NASCAR | Bernard Pollard Jr., Corey LaJoie talk love for racing, NASCAR 101
In this clip from Corey LaJoie's Stacking Pennies podcast, Corey talks with Bernard Pollard Jr. about his newfound interest in the sport and dives into some NASCAR 101 questions. Listen to new episodes of "Stacking Pennies" every Wednesday at - https://www.nascar.com/stacking-pennies/Read full story
NASCAR | Byron benefitting with crew chief Fugle: ‘He knows how to push my buttons’
William Byron explains how he and crew chief Rudy Fugle have grown in their first Cup Series season together after advancing to the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Playoffs.Read full story
NASCAR | Kyle Larson earns Busch Pole for Las Vegas playoff race
Kyle Larson will start on the Busch Pole for the Round of 12 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.Read full story
NASCAR | Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger on where they stand after Bristol
Alex Weaver catches up with Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger during Xfinity Series Playoff Media Day on where they stand after the last lap at Bristol.Read full story
NASCAR | Bristol Scanner Sounds: ‘Why does this place break my heart so much?’
Go inside the helmet of the Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers as they battle for 500 laps around Bristol Motor Speedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Steve Letarte: Larson’s ‘fire power’ will best Hamlin in the championship battle
Steve Letarte and Mamba Smith break down the championship battle going on between Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin and who will come out on top of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.Read full story
NASCAR | Steve Letarte’s hot take: ‘That’s the Kevin Harvick I would be worried about’
Mamba Smith and NBC Sports' Steve Letarte join Alex Weaver on this episode of Backseat Drivers to debate the Kevin Harvick vs. Chase Elliott incident at Bristol.Read full story
NASCAR | Joey Logano on why luck ‘comes into play’ in hairy Round of 12
Team Penske driver gives an overview of why the Round of 16 and Round of 12 differ dramatically, and why luck tends to be more valuable in the second round of the NASCAR Playoffs.Read full story
NASCAR | Kevin Harvick makes contact with Chase Elliott, No. 9 cuts a tire
Kevin Harvick slides up the race track and makes contact with Chase Elliott, forcing the No. 9 to pit late at Bristol Motor Speedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Watch Bristol’s dramatic final laps from Harvick’s in-car camera
Watch the final laps and all the drama between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick at Bristol Motor Speedway from the in-car camera views of Harvick's No. 4.Read full story
NASCAR | Watch No. 10 pit crew go to work to fix oil-line break
Watch as the No. 10 pit crew of Aric Almirola goes to work to fix an oil-line break in Stage 2 at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Round of 16 elimination race.Read full story
NASCAR | Kyle Busch has a tire go down in final stage
Watch as Kyle Busch cuts a tire and must pit under green at Bristol putting his playoff hopes in jeopardy.Read full story
NASCAR | Playoff drivers face elimination as the green flag flies at Bristol
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series goes green at Bristol Motor Speedway where the field of 16 playoff drivers will shrink to 12 when four are eliminated after the Bristol Night Race.Read full story
NASCAR | Corey LaJoie sends Anthony Alfredo for a ride at Bristol, Alfredo hits wall
Watch as Anthony Alfredo wrecks into the wall after he goes for a ride off the bumper of Corey LaJoie's No. 7.Read full story
NASCAR | Ryan Newman, Cole Custer make contact at Bristol
Watch as Ryan Newman cuts across the nose of Cole Custer at Bristol Motor Speedway sending himself into the wall.Read full story
NASCAR | Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin make contact battling for lead; Hamlin cuts a tire
Watch as Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson battle for the lead at Bristol with 100 laps to go as the pair make contact cutting Hamlin’s tire.Read full story
NASCAR | Race Recap: Playoff intensity brews in the Bristol Night Race
Watch the best moments from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway that saw a dramatic finish.Read full story
